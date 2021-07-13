Upward Covid Trend in Westmoreland | Vaccinated Persons Infected with Delta Variant – July 13 2021

The ctive number of Covid cases in Westmoreland, Jamaica has been increasing. It is why health officials in the parish have been pleading with residents to obey covid 19 restrictions.
43 comments
The report says P- fizer. Wrong pronunciation it’s one word “fizer “ like ph sound. Sandy Willliams she never herd the word pronounce before. Wow
Wow… Guess this means you’re smarter…you should apply for her job.
remember den sen qi a school fi learn English its not our language
@Hamalyahu Bantu Well, even in the Patois accent it would be the same as English, so don’t come with that excuse.
When she said
NWA pure talk. Every thing is short order for them.
more FAKE NEWS TO SELL UNU VACCINE. ME NUH WEAR MASK SINCE TWO MONTHS NOW INNA PUBLIC AN ME CAN BREATH PROPA
Why would they want to kill this senior gentleman now
I have never understood why children cannot be vaccinated somehow (if absolutely necessary). If they are capable of being infected and spreading the virus, what then is the Covid-19 cure for them?
Young man please leave the children them out of the genocide. U need to research ur young more than 300 hundred kids in United state develop heart problems this is a trial experiment poison nano tech control satanic
You bright. You no have any children.
I am getting a sarcastic vibe, but medz it, let’s say the unvaxed persons had it right and the vaccine possible is still under research because the reactions and the long term effects have not been studies. Then, if all of the human populous was get the jab and something does go wrong, who would be used as controls? In every experiment, you need a negative control I.e. the kids who won’t be pressured to be vaccinated even though they can still contract and transmit the virus.
Well I don’t want it but why can’t the children get vaccinated?
@JamIsland CarShow True Talk Blessed, my Grandbabies nor children nah tek no experiment injection.
Only when the people come out an block road then y’all come out an say road works was in the plan y’all take jamaican tax paying citizens for fool
LMAO..Poor VACCINATED people.
They need to encourage proper supplements in the health system. It’s 19 years now I was told that I have lupus and I did my research and I have been taken proper supplements since and it’s in remission. Good supplements can solve a lot of these health problem.
And healthy living
Would you be kind enough to share as I have a love one with it
Yes please share info as a good friend recently discovered she has it. Not coping well at her.
Also elimination diets, there are foods that cause inflammation in the body like gluten, but some people will not make the sacrifice or some cannot afford it.
Third vaccine and 6mths later it’s going to be the 4th and so on…..lol
From they said a vaccine was coming I saw this coming, especially when they said we would have to live with covid plus with them getting resistance this is the way to subdue those resisting the jab by driving THE FEAR OF DEATH in them and HUMANS, especially humans living in sin FEARS DEATH.
They are planning to vaccinate us all the way up to 2030,,,Google tels you,,,,,,,,,,they are targetting our children now international trend
The shameless never think twice before giving false info.
Jab 4th, 5th, 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th is coming. Visit Amazon one. To see what is going on. WAKE UP PEOPLE!
The phones and the lack of common sense (critical thinking) and/or the lack of spiritual guidance maybe prevent many from waking up… Plus, the use of fear is very effective… everyone fears death, especially a sinful person.
The phones and the lack of common sense (critical thinking) and/or the lack of spiritual guidance maybe prevent many from waking up… Plus, the use of fear is very effective… everyone fears death, especially a sinful person.
And there will be more variants after variants so y’all prepare.
YouTube hides the comments of people that it doesn’t like in the “newest first” filter in the comments section.
Any donkey, any goat, any dog will get wash weh… idk if I should be crying or laughing
What about sugar? Nobody talking about that. It’s in all our food.
Trust in the Lord people, ? Why people listen to Tufton him is a failure to the public
Lots of strains out there. They need to develop a super vaccine to out beat the deadly strains. A 3rd shot makes no sense.
Salt in the food, vegetable, meat too much salt used in Jamaica for sure
Good luck to you all with all these vaccines because I know what I know. I rest my case
Tufton plz guh siddung!!!