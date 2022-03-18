80 comments

    1. I watched a video of a black school students trying to get out. Is insane BLM didn’t make it to that neo nazi country

      Reply

    4. THIS IS FAKE NEWS! HE WAS KILLED BY UKRAINE NATIONALISTS! The same as American journalist Brent Renault, died in Irpin at the hands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by his surviving colleague. In addition, Reno was not an employee of The New York Times, as was first reported in foreign media. OPEN YOUR EYES. CNN is fooling you.

      Reply

    5. I spit in Ukrainian flags if I see them in public. I give Ukrainians protesting a familiar salute from Ww2.

      Reply

    3. THIS IS FAKE NEWS! HE WAS KILLED BY UKRAINE NATIONALISTS! The same as American journalist Brent Renault, died in Irpin at the hands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by his surviving colleague. In addition, Reno was not an employee of The New York Times, as was first reported in foreign media. OPEN YOUR EYES. CNN is fooling you.

      Reply

  4. It’s absolutely sickening how Russian forces have deliberately targeted civilians so many times. How does someone make the decision to gun down unarmed people who are just waiting in line for food? That’s the act of a psychotic piece of trash who enjoys killing! May Jimmy Hill rest in peace, it’s clear he was a compassionate and good man. I feel so bad for his family especially his poor partner Ira who is already struggling with MS.

    Reply

    3. Until yesterday (Thursday) the UN has documented 780 civilian casaulties so far in Ukraine. This low number is due to special orders to russian troops to avoid civilian casaulties whenever possible. The shock and ore tactic of US forces in the Iraq war 2003, meaning leveling everything, has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casaulties within the first 4 weeks.

      Reply

    4. Are they targeting civilians though? Do you know what’s really going on there? Have you done your research? Or are you just believing your propaganda media? That has lied to you for the last 3 years.

      Reply

  5. Heart wrenching to say the least. May he RIP. May all that has passed during this awful attack Rest in beautiful peace. Deepest condolences 💔🙏🏼🇺🇦🕯🤍🕊

    Reply

    4. THIS IS FAKE NEWS! HE WAS KILLED BY UKRAINE NATIONALISTS! The same as American journalist Brent Renault, died in Irpin at the hands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by his surviving colleague. In addition, Reno was not an employee of The New York Times, as was first reported in foreign media. OPEN YOUR EYES. CNN is fooling you.

      Reply

    5. @Алина Семенова so was Russia telling the truth when they was PREPARING for western sanctions MONTHS before the war while telling people it’s just a military drill and saying it’s NO PLAN to invade ? Was that the truth ?

      Reply

  6. His girlfriend couldn’t walk due to MS, he could have saved himself and left her but stayed back to attempt to save her.

    Reply

    3. THIS IS FAKE NEWS! HE WAS KILLED BY UKRAINE NATIONALISTS! The same as American journalist Brent Renault, died in Irpin at the hands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by his surviving colleague. In addition, Reno was not an employee of The New York Times, as was first reported in foreign media. OPEN YOUR EYES. CNN is fooling you.

      Reply

    4. @Алина Семенова
      Spewing Russian propaganda in this way only increases support for and belief in CNN reporting….. 🙄 Well done 🤦

      Reply

  7. “My brother was the helper that you find in a crisis.” Mister Rogers, of American Children’s programming, famously reported that as a child himself, his Mother helped him process news stories and footage of crises by telling him that when something bad happens, “look for the helpers”.

    Reply

    4. THIS IS FAKE NEWS! HE WAS KILLED BY UKRAINE NATIONALISTS! The same as American journalist Brent Renault, died in Irpin at the hands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by his surviving colleague. In addition, Reno was not an employee of The New York Times, as was first reported in foreign media. OPEN YOUR EYES. CNN is fooling you.

      Reply

  8. At least he is beyond the reach of his tormentors…my thoughts and prayers for all close to him..peace and love from the wirral peninsula…E

    Reply

  9. Shooting unarmed people waiting in line for food is inexcusable for any soldier.That is not war, it’s a crime, it’s murder.Would these soldiers want that to happen to their families?No,they wouldn’t.So much loss for no reason.

    Reply

    3. THIS IS FAKE NEWS! HE WAS KILLED BY UKRAINE NATIONALISTS! The same as American journalist Brent Renault, died in Irpin at the hands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by his surviving colleague. In addition, Reno was not an employee of The New York Times, as was first reported in foreign media. OPEN YOUR EYES. CNN is fooling you.

      Reply

    5. As horrible as it sounds, this is the exactly the sort of thing that happens when invading forces come in. Learn about what happened during WWII. In fact, they often did far worse; soldiers didn’t just go around shooting civilians, they searched for young women to rape and then kill them as well afterwards.

      Reply

    1. @ Account Choculitis “Simple ideas go over my head and don’t make no sense to me” – Account Choculitis

      Reply

    2. @Cellar Door What was your idea exactly? Cry over jimbo? I’d prefer to laugh at him, is that okay?

      Reply

    3. @Cellar Door Bro, I gave a good idea for what to do with Jim’s body. Starving Ukrainians remember? I think you should give them permission to eat him.

      Reply

    5. @ Account Choculitis, what’s funny about a say anything for graphic effect trolls like you is that no one has to take you seriously. You will literally say anything to get attention. What’s funnier is that I can so easily keep your attention because you’re desperate for it.

      Reply

  11. I am so sorry for the family and friends of this brave selfless reporter. My heart breaks for all of you

    Reply

    1. THIS IS FAKE NEWS! HE WAS KILLED BY UKRAINE NATIONALISTS! The same as American journalist Brent Renault, died in Irpin at the hands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was confirmed by his surviving colleague. In addition, Reno was not an employee of The New York Times, as was first reported in foreign media. OPEN YOUR EYES. CNN is fooling you.

      Reply

    4. @Алина Семенова It appears that Putin is not the all powerful liberator after all.
      His efforts in Ukraine seem to be very impotent.

      You should maybe get rid of him and seek someone that can get the job done. 😂😂

      Reply

  13. My heart hurts for you all!
    Respect your choice to do what you could to help.
    Victory will be yours and everyone else that put their lives on Putin’s killing line♥️🙏🏽🙌🏽

    Reply

  14. Salute to the “Ukrainian soldiers, the International Freedom Corps fighters, the war correspondents on the battlefield, the Ukrainian people who resisted bravely” on the battlefield! ! ! !

    God bless the people of Ukrainians !!!💙💛
    People all over the world who love liberal democracy and civilization are with Ukrainian soldiers ! ! !
    Fighting for their country and Freedom & Civilization !!!

    The aggressor is itself a murderer!
    Must be resolute in retaliation, After being completely wiped out, Then carry out the “Great Judgment of Humanity”.
    The fire of war just did not burn the “ivory tower built by the seniors” for the time being.
    For Tomorrow, Awakening Unity, Fighting Destruction: Mutated and vicious neo-Nazis (Soviet Russia and CCP evil dictatorship).

    Trace the truth and history,
    The “Soviet Russia and the CCP terrorist organization” are greedy, corrupt, extravagant, and fabricating and spreading lies,
    Its evil deeds against humanity are outrageous;
    In the face of universal liberal democracy and civilization,
    “Soviet Russia and the CCP terrorist organization” and other rotten Nazi fascists with corrupt slaughter tyranny and barbaric cunning infiltration,
    Its evil metamorphosis is the super devil in human history.

    The awakening of all mankind, Solidarity action,
    Generations to remember: The history of “Truth, Kindness and Love” and “Justice fighting and destroying evil”!
    The universal liberal civilization faces evil, It must be wiped out decisively.
    Resolutely and completely eliminate the evil dictatorial axis groups such as “Soviet Russia and the CCP terrorist organization”.
    In this way, human beings can avoid cannibalism and greater disasters.

    Let’s pray together:
    World Peace!
    Let the free civilization of mankind prosper and develop steadily!

    Reply

    1. Thanks CNN Intern! YOUR Staff Training Is Going Well! Next Week How To Go On Your Knees Before Anderson Cooper! You Do Want To Be His Head Boy Don’t You?

      Reply

  16. This is such unnecessary loss of life due to tragedy that wasn’t warranted by Ukrainians instead it was done by someone who is evil may Jim rest in peace my condolences to the family we will always remember you jim
    💗💗💗💗💗🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Reply

  18. GOD BLESS HIS SOUL. IN JESUS NAME AMEN.
    MY HEART GOES OUT TO THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE AND ESPECIALLY THE BABIES AND CHILDREN.

    Reply

    2. But you said nothing when we was bombing Afghanistan and Iraq right ?
      Libya still in a civil war from us. Any amen for them ?

      Reply

  19. RIP such a kind soul, his willingness to help medical staff touched my heart, those last Facebook posts are haunting, so much suffering for the ppl living there 🙏🙏🙏

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.