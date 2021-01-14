US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds impeachment signing ceremony | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds impeachment signing ceremony | USA TODAY 1

January 14, 2021

 

Live of Speaker Pelosi engrossment and signing ceremony for impeachment article before it is sent over to the Senate.

The House impeached President Donald Trump for inciting an “insurrection” in last week’s attack on the Capitol, a stinging rebuke of the nation’s 45th president as he prepares to depart the White House after four tumultuous years.

Ten Republicans broke from their party – and their president – to join Democrats in approving the single article of impeachment. Trump will leave power as the first president in the nation’s 245-year history to be impeached twice.

The vote to impeach Trump was 232 to 197.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#pelosi #impeachment #usatoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

45 Comments on "US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds impeachment signing ceremony | USA TODAY"

  1. Nullhawk | January 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    I wonder will she have another plateful of souvenir pens to distribute here; shall we see this as another celebration or as a movement to protect the nation as is being stated.

  2. Johnny B | January 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    It took months and months and months to give us 600 bucks but get rid of 6 days from Trump’s presidency oh it’s a big rush

  3. Ricardo Miranda | January 13, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    No gold souvenir pen this time ? Lol

  4. Shawn Wilson | January 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    What happened to the stimulus checks and getting the vaccine out???

  5. John barfneck | January 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    14:35 super spreader cult……………….¿

  6. matthew stapon | January 13, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    ceo of united states impeachment department

  7. Lee Street | January 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    this reminds me of the photo op she arranged in chinatown, after trump banned travel from china.

  8. Tiffany Holmes | January 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    What a gin soaked event.

  9. someone new | January 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Wow Congress get something done in 10 days it’s a new world record. Too bad they couldn’t set a new world record when it came to covid-19 relief

  10. Jeff Evilsizer | January 13, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    rip it up just like she did she did Presidential State Of The Union Address

  11. MacWayHard | January 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Is this Tales from the Crypt?

  12. ERICK | January 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Politics, look at all those vultures

  13. Tom Gibson | January 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    ” The Temple of Democracy ” exists somewhere in Greece.

  14. Abk King | January 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    What’s to Respect about those Blood thirsty demos

  15. KK | January 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    One week left…3rd impeachment coming ? The Speaker from HELL.

  16. Ronnel Vickers | January 13, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Put her in prison ,well overdo

  17. Too-old Forthischet | January 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Joe Public will be the next target.

  18. Michael Leadbeater | January 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    When will people wake up she is the one causing the divide as well as others no need to mention I got my popcorn

  19. QueenCoCoaMocha | January 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    They swarm around the thing like flies on a turd 💩🪰

  20. Red Rooster | January 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    I feel like I just watched the worlds largest HOA meeting !
    Our Government is a complete joke!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.