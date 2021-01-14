US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds impeachment signing ceremony | USA TODAY

Live of Speaker Pelosi engrossment and signing ceremony for impeachment article before it is sent over to the Senate.

The House impeached President Donald Trump for inciting an “insurrection” in last week’s attack on the Capitol, a stinging rebuke of the nation’s 45th president as he prepares to depart the White House after four tumultuous years.

Ten Republicans broke from their party – and their president – to join Democrats in approving the single article of impeachment. Trump will leave power as the first president in the nation’s 245-year history to be impeached twice.

The vote to impeach Trump was 232 to 197.

