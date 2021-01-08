US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly press conference | USA TODAY

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized in the early hours of the new year, a fake tweet denouncing those responsible began circulating online.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the growing calls among congressional Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office following riots at the Capitol Wednesday.
Schumer, who is set to be the Senate majority leader when Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock take office, said Trump incited the riot and "should not hold office one day longer."
