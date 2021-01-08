US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly press conference | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly press conference | USA TODAY 1

January 8, 2021

 

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized in the early hours of the new year, a fake tweet denouncing those responsible began circulating online.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the growing calls among congressional Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office following riots at the Capitol Wednesday.

Schumer, who is set to be the Senate majority leader when Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock take office, said Trump incited the riot and "should not hold office one day longer."

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#pelosi #usatoday #pelositoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

22 Comments on "US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds weekly press conference | USA TODAY"

  1. Stephen | January 7, 2021 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    21:00

  2. Mirror Personality | January 7, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    hey palosi

  3. Mateusz | January 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    Chris Cuomo “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful” 😂

  4. cedars of lebanon | January 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Metropolitan cities burned throughout the Summer….crickets.

  5. Elly Lopez | January 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    😵‍💫🤒

  6. Avigail | January 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    NEVER IN MY LIFE SEEN A WOMAN SO FULL OF HATE FOR ANOTHER PERSON
    SEEMS VERY UNSTABLE PERSON

  7. Paula Parker | January 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    THE EVIDENCE FROM ITALY IS OUT!! YOU ARE COMMITTING TREASON NANCY!

  8. Peter Morris | January 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    Pelosi encouraged violent protesters in Hong Kong last year

  9. Maskquerade | January 7, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Right on script.

  10. Karine Bazinet | January 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Politics, yes, complicated and there are two sides BUT common sense people, violence is wrong and Jesus does not want violence, ever PERIOD.

  11. ERICA GRACE | January 7, 2021 at 7:41 PM | Reply

    Oh dear, Nancy Pelosi is panicking! 😁😁 She knows she’s going to jail when Donald Trump is inaugurated

  12. Patrick X | January 7, 2021 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    So you cry impeachment when hiding Joe’s Ukrainian corruption, what are you trying to hide now???

  13. old fart Ron | January 7, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Maybe when Nancy finishes drying up she will just blow away.

  14. WH | January 7, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Congratulation to US to your revolution day Jan 7
    The US Capitol Hill landscape is the most beautiful place in the world
    Deeply Congratulation to US

  15. Justin Newell | January 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Bye bye Nancy! Your ship is coming in…😉👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  16. Fabulous Sirena Alberta Mom on a Budget | January 7, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    The News in Italy is out. Full evidence. The hand attached to the smoking gun. The affidavit has been signed. The real votes will be seen.

  17. Dria Knutson | January 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    This is the most disturbing speech I have heard in a long time. To blame the president for what happened is inexcusable, truly.

  18. George John | January 8, 2021 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    The People of United States Of America duly truely Elected Donald. J. Trump,the incumbent, as their next President in Nov. 2020. The vested interests, through the deep state, interpreted it differently. This is the Fact and the Truth.

  19. Faye Eroksuz | January 8, 2021 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    nothing wrong with donald trump but there is defiantly something wrong with with your system in the states.

  20. Whisper Freeman | January 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    Israel was behind the congress attack.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.