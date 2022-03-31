57 comments

    1. True, but he will blame everyone else like a true loser does rather than take responsibility and accountability.

  4. That’s obvious. They’re going directly towards their grave and have no idea about it. And that’s wonderful.

  5. Off course they’re not going to tell Putin what’s really going on, they’re thinking of what the retaliation will be.

    2. @Old Grizzly
      plz don’t mind
      if you are from west then 30 feet 😂😂😂
      Don’t dare to come close 😂👍👍

  8. Playing the “COD: Modern Warfare” games now is really cringey, we all fell for their propaganda. We thought Russia might be the strongest military in the world, turns out they’re not even the strongest military in this war.

    1. @Tex AJP Thanks for sharing. I’ve watched it and its awesome. Glad to know some people thinks like me. I’m not the only smart ones around after all

  10. *Can you imagine being an officer reporting back to Putin knowing he’d have you killed or banished to some Siberian prison if you didn’t give him good news? Not pretty!*

    1. He’s pretty much powerless at this point. Instead, they’d tell such dictators after they light the bomb at their “Mosconian Palace.”

  11. I hear all this and imagine him having a melt down like hitler in that one scene where he’s yelling at the generals about the map… he’s slamming his hands and yelling.. Nine nine nine nine… angrily foaming at the mouth

    1. G’day,

      It was,

      “nein…, Nein…, NEIN…!

      Just(ifiably sayin’.

      Backtrack me to my Videos, to see,

      “How Many Carpets Will Vladimir Putin Eat…; Winning At War ?”.

      Supplementary Questions,

      How long before he shoots himself (when he realises that he’s lost) ?

      And,

      Will he marry his mistress before he shoots himself ?

      Such is life,

      Have a good one…

      Stay safe.

      ;-p

      Ciao !

  13. This is a perfect example of why it is so damaging for a leader to take bad news poorly. If you shoot the messenger (figuratively or literally), then your subordinates aren’t likely to tell you the truth.

  14. Well, that was expectable. When you surround yourself with people scared of contradicting you or giving you bad news, what kind of assessment of the situation can you possibly get?

  16. This was clearly going on from the onset based on how poorly it’s going for Russia. He thought some combination of Ukrainian’s not having the willingness to fight and/or the populace at large being unhappy with the government, that this would be a much easier endeavor. The information he was given was likely what those around him thought he wanted to hear.

  18. So Putin realized, condensed into one moment, that he has made Russia and its army into the laughingstock of the world. That’s priceless.

  19. He will realize how bad everything is going when it’s too late to do anything about it. I wish the world could watch him in that moment.

    1. I’m not interested in dramatic reality TV, but yea… being able to watch his briefings (dubbed in English) would definitely make me tune in! Everything surrounding him is such an epic fluster cluck, that getting to see him receiver _either side_ of the news (the truth, or the lies) would be must-see-TV…

  20. I guess he isn’t this “boss” getting rid of corruption and knows details about all things like in those awful videos.

