Recent Post
- Sara Sidner reflects on Ukrainian refugee crisis: “I was struck by the silence of the children”
- Panic buying sets in as Russians feel impact of sanctions
- First GOP senator voices support for Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation
- US intel believes Putin is being misinformed by advisers
- Watch Trump’s brazen request to Putin
57 comments
It’s not hard for him to see reports and challenge. I’m afraid it’s all on him.
True, but he will blame everyone else like a true loser does rather than take responsibility and accountability.
Thank you very much !😀
Lol they keep telling him his Botox supply won’t be interrupted but they’re lying
Thank You . !
Thanks a lot !
Wth🤣
@Puffinrust Hes looking rough then, because the Ruble isn’t looking good right now.
He is probably doing what most narcissists do, hearing what he wants to hear.
@Аврам Исакович Good to know.
@Rejector So you think he is a sociopath who enjoys wanton destruction?
That’s obvious. They’re going directly towards their grave and have no idea about it. And that’s wonderful.
Off course they’re not going to tell Putin what’s really going on, they’re thinking of what the retaliation will be.
They are afraid he will poison them or just outright kill them!
This is a bit like Stalin, where even his advisors were scared to tell him bad news.
@goss1961 really ?
Stalin didn’t have internet.
@Светлана Воротынцева This is like a toddler explaining quantum physics…
And informers are informed to tell Putin what Putin wants to hear!
@Macdowell 😂😂😂😂👍
@Old Grizzly
plz don’t mind
if you are from west then 30 feet 😂😂😂
Don’t dare to come close 😂👍👍
Thank you very much !😀
Playing the “COD: Modern Warfare” games now is really cringey, we all fell for their propaganda. We thought Russia might be the strongest military in the world, turns out they’re not even the strongest military in this war.
@stsk You have to say what you can. My heart goes out to you.
Are you suggesting that Russia start using heavy bombers and non-nuclear ICBMs on Ukrainian cities?
Wtf? Which military is stronger than Russia? Go, I’m waiting.
I wouldn’t be surprised. Imagine the consequences of telling Putin bad news.
@Tex AJP Thanks for sharing. I’ve watched it and its awesome. Glad to know some people thinks like me. I’m not the only smart ones around after all
@Tex AJP hahaha your Intel hahahahahha wow
*Can you imagine being an officer reporting back to Putin knowing he’d have you killed or banished to some Siberian prison if you didn’t give him good news? Not pretty!*
He’s pretty much powerless at this point. Instead, they’d tell such dictators after they light the bomb at their “Mosconian Palace.”
sounds more like biden not putin
I hear all this and imagine him having a melt down like hitler in that one scene where he’s yelling at the generals about the map… he’s slamming his hands and yelling.. Nine nine nine nine… angrily foaming at the mouth
G’day,
It was,
“nein…, Nein…, NEIN…!
Just(ifiably sayin’.
Backtrack me to my Videos, to see,
“How Many Carpets Will Vladimir Putin Eat…; Winning At War ?”.
Supplementary Questions,
How long before he shoots himself (when he realises that he’s lost) ?
And,
Will he marry his mistress before he shoots himself ?
Such is life,
Have a good one…
Stay safe.
;-p
Ciao !
To me this is Putin’s way out,by blaming his advisors.
He didn’t.
This is a perfect example of why it is so damaging for a leader to take bad news poorly. If you shoot the messenger (figuratively or literally), then your subordinates aren’t likely to tell you the truth.
Thank you very much !😀
Yes and water is wet. 🤦🏻♂️
Well, that was expectable. When you surround yourself with people scared of contradicting you or giving you bad news, what kind of assessment of the situation can you possibly get?
This statement is very insightful 🤔, and makes alot of sense👍
His advisers tells him what he wants to hear contrary to the reality on the ground
This was clearly going on from the onset based on how poorly it’s going for Russia. He thought some combination of Ukrainian’s not having the willingness to fight and/or the populace at large being unhappy with the government, that this would be a much easier endeavor. The information he was given was likely what those around him thought he wanted to hear.
Putin: How’s the invasion going?
Advisors: We have almost conquered the world
Pinky and brain 😂
@cristian perez thumbs up for the mst3k reference.
😜😜😁
Ok now let’s head to Pluto
So Putin realized, condensed into one moment, that he has made Russia and its army into the laughingstock of the world. That’s priceless.
What are you talking about? Russia is the 2nd strongest military in the……Oh who am I kidding.
Как же вы ошибаетесь
@Леди Pizdeeec inform us, tell us the truth then.
Laughing stock according to who? Cnn? Lol
He will realize how bad everything is going when it’s too late to do anything about it. I wish the world could watch him in that moment.
I’m not interested in dramatic reality TV, but yea… being able to watch his briefings (dubbed in English) would definitely make me tune in! Everything surrounding him is such an epic fluster cluck, that getting to see him receiver _either side_ of the news (the truth, or the lies) would be must-see-TV…
I’m thinking same about CNN viewers😂
I guess he isn’t this “boss” getting rid of corruption and knows details about all things like in those awful videos.