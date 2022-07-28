66 comments

  3. Had this been, say, an American English teacher who taught Embassy workers’ children, or even common folk, they’d get 14 years. Must be nice to be able to pull that card. Disgusting.

    Reply

    2. @Paul Riley Aren’t they traded two for one? The other one being “white”. We have to get the school teacher out that got caught with medical marijuana for his back and is sentenced to 14 years hard labor and he is 61 years old.

      Reply

    4. @Palepride Worldwide medical marijuana for his back but he has been coming over there teaching the diplomats student English for over 10 years not selling drugs. Which is ironic considering all of the drug peddling and their own “mafia” having some power.

      Reply

  4. I like how she said that they didn’t read me my rights, um your in Russia you have no rights, that’s not the USA, wish the best for her.

    Reply

  5. An international arms dealer for two pot heads where they knew it was illegal. Real incompetence on display.

    Reply

    3. 1. Prescribed Marijuana does not equal pothead.
      2. Whelan wasnt arrested for drugs but for “spying”

      Reply

  6. also in regards to being detained, russia doesnt have to read you your rights. your rights dont exist.

    Reply

  7. “My rights”… imagine thinking you have rights in Russia 😂😂😂

    We shouldn’t trade these people for an arms dealer !

    Reply

    3. Imagine claiming she’s wrongfully in jail while there’s tens of thousands of Americans sitting in jail for the same exact thing. Is he making it legal and claiming they’re wrongfully imprisoned?? 🤷‍♂️

      Reply

  10. I think it’s hilarious when people go to other countries and get arrested and start talking about ” rights “…. you really think you had ” rights” in Russia?? Lol

    Reply

    1. @boss sauce Who said something about synthetic heroin? She was caught with prescribed cannabis oil that she used to treat an injury.

      Reply

    3. @F. W. You said “prescribed drugs but hey who cares”.. almost every drug that’s prescribed by CVS and Walgreens has synthetic heroin in it buddy but hey who cares.. you were the one comparing marijuana to synthetic heroin that CVS and Walgreens sells.. it’s okay because it’s a prescription 🤪🤪 every kid in my high school has a prescription to synthetic heroin no big deal 🤪🤪🤪

      Reply

  14. “The merchant of death” for a self admitted guilty Basket ball player? Are you kidding me? Where in anybody’s head does that even sound right? And why is she expecting American rules to apply in another country? For the guy sorry same rules apply DON’T BRING DRUGS INTO ANOTHER COUNTRY!

    Reply

  15. If I break the law, I go to jail. She broke the law, she goes to jail. This is why people have lost faith in the nation. Justice for the poor, just chilling for the rich.

    Reply

    1. @Mauricio Real  she thinks she has some kind of privilege based on her being from here, and the federal government is like “yeah, she does”. So yes, my point is valid. They’ll risk letting a murderer go in exchange for this woman, who committed a drug crime.

      Reply

    3. I think that ten years for making a mistake a bit harsh. The oil which caused her arrest is legal in her home state and was prescribed by her doctor because of a chronic medical issue.

      Reply

    4. @thegreatgambeeno While I agree with your sentiment about letting a dog of war go free, she had cannibis oil. That’s not a drug. It’s not designed to make you feel high. Vodka is way worse than any cannibis, but that’s another debate about Russia and their hypocritical laws on what substance is legal and what is bad.

      Reply

  17. I hate that their jail time is so long!! Also hate that this is happening to them. If I am going to be honest the trade doesn’t sound like a good one. Thank God I’m not a politician . You have to make sure you don’t accidentally have drugs in your luggage.

    Reply

  18. It’s not worth the trade. Don’t give in to these ridiculous demands. First, the United States must lift the acts of financial terrorism by allowing Americans living abroad to access their money in Russia. That would be a start.

    Reply

    2. @markus bisma yeah nah….USA doesnt like competition mate, you probably know sponsoring Talitubbies is THEIR THING.

      Reply

    3. Victor Bout was quite happy to deal with both sides in Africa and Azerbaijan. He was probably due a 50 year sentence but the judge thought it only fair to cut it half since half his cargo was paid for by the CIA.

      Reply

  20. When the CIA arrests you for “selling weapons on a scale that could support coups, rebellions or little revolutions” 😂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.