30 comments

  3. Everyone in America keeps saying they can’t stand for what Putin is doing but nobody is America is willing to go to war and fight for it. All talk no action…

    Reply

    1. So what is it that you want all out world War 3 do you know how many people all around the world will die, are you willing to go to Ukraine and fight right now if not then what is your point

      Reply

  5. If she is implying that President Biden is acting weak then shame on her. There are senators (Cruz) voting against financial aid to Ukraine. She is on foreign soil. Support the US.

    Reply

    1. @CameraEye Productions So what is it that you want all out world War 3 do you know how many people all around the world will die, are you willing to go to Ukraine and fight right now if not then what is your point

      Reply

    2. I think she was stumbling around for the right words was all, Why Gail is Cruz and Majorie Greene in office, they should be fired like any other job would do for you being so far off the rails like they are.

      Reply

    3. @CameraEye Productions How is he weak? What more can he do? Do you as an arm chair president have the answers?

      Reply

    4. @stratocasterblue The comment about Biden being weak is a Republican talking point and she had to work it in some how. It doesn’t matter the cost for her to stand in Poland and say it.

      Reply

    3. @Brian Milosevic This not worth my time, You m0rons its illegal because they are going after civilians like you instead of soldiers

      Reply

  7. lnvesting in crypto now shouId be in every wise individuaIs Iist, in some months time you’II be ecstatic with the decision you made today.

    Reply

    2. Amazing!! Trading with expert Novogratz is the best decision I made this year, he’s the best at what he does. With an investment of $1,000 I made up to $10,300 profit in just some weeks of trading with him

      Reply

    4. I made $13,542 with Mr Micheal Novogratz After my 10 business days of trading I got my profit directly sent to my wallet.

      Reply

  13. politicians are serious in developed countries, not like the stupid ones we have in south america….

    Reply

  14. Need a No Fly Zone to protect the citizens that Putin military is intentionally targeting. If women were in charge, Putin wouldn’t have gotten this far. I hope the leaders coming to the summit have the balls to do the right thing with helping Ukraine instead of wasting time. Wasting time while more die.

    Reply

  15. Ok president DONALD Trump and REPUBLICAN president DONALD Trump EMRICEN prizident and WORLD OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK OK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.