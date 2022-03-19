Recent Post
30 comments
Patrolling the Mojave almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter…
Thank you Poland. 🇺🇦❤️🇵🇱
Everyone in America keeps saying they can’t stand for what Putin is doing but nobody is America is willing to go to war and fight for it. All talk no action…
So what is it that you want all out world War 3 do you know how many people all around the world will die, are you willing to go to Ukraine and fight right now if not then what is your point
If she is implying that President Biden is acting weak then shame on her. There are senators (Cruz) voting against financial aid to Ukraine. She is on foreign soil. Support the US.
@CameraEye Productions So what is it that you want all out world War 3 do you know how many people all around the world will die, are you willing to go to Ukraine and fight right now if not then what is your point
I think she was stumbling around for the right words was all, Why Gail is Cruz and Majorie Greene in office, they should be fired like any other job would do for you being so far off the rails like they are.
@CameraEye Productions How is he weak? What more can he do? Do you as an arm chair president have the answers?
@stratocasterblue The comment about Biden being weak is a Republican talking point and she had to work it in some how. It doesn’t matter the cost for her to stand in Poland and say it.
She is speaking the truth. Some don’t want to hear it.
This is an illegal war? Wtf? Well than what is a legal war???!!!
Your the reason they have to put “flammable” on gas
Legal wars it seems is only when the 🇺🇸 declared them! Hypocrisy????
@Brian Milosevic This not worth my time, You m0rons its illegal because they are going after civilians like you instead of soldiers
why blind eye to palestine afghanis rohingias syrians and other muslims
She is a great speaker
Grateful to the Poles???? Is that enough?
Where is Myanmar news?
politicians are serious in developed countries, not like the stupid ones we have in south america….
Need a No Fly Zone to protect the citizens that Putin military is intentionally targeting. If women were in charge, Putin wouldn’t have gotten this far. I hope the leaders coming to the summit have the balls to do the right thing with helping Ukraine instead of wasting time. Wasting time while more die.
Let’s go brandon