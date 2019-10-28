A convoy of U.S. military vehicles has crossed the border from Iraq and made its way across northeastern Syria in an effort to prevent oil fields from falling into the hands of ISIS, according to new reporting from NBC News' Courtney Kube. Aired on 10/28/19.

US Troops Have New Mission Of Securing Oil In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC