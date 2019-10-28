A convoy of U.S. military vehicles has crossed the border from Iraq and made its way across northeastern Syria in an effort to prevent oil fields from falling into the hands of ISIS, according to new reporting from NBC News' Courtney Kube. Aired on 10/28/19.
US Troops Have New Mission Of Securing Oil In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Of course we are going for the oil….😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒 That was the plan all along huh repubs??😒😒😒😒😒😒
Why are U.S. Soldiers securing Syrian oil when Syria is now controlled by Russia and Turkey?
@E Earnest because Russian collusion thats why….Smfh this is embarrassing
And Turkey had the location of the ISIS leader and that was negotiated for the oil at the expense of our Allies its truly SAD vote ALL THE REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE!!!!
Trump: We want their oil and they have to fight for it.
Crystal Giddens where’s the wall that he promised? What happened to Mexico paying for it? Trump believes that he’s kept more promises than he’s made, which makes absolutely no sense.
Crystal thinks she was elected along with Donnee. She also thinks Donnee has the right to take whatever he wants, from whoever he wants.
@Crystal Giddens You poor delusional twit. Name 1 just 1 promise The Orange Buffoon has kept.
Crystal Giddens
, 55 minutes ago
“which is it? stay there? get out? keep their oil? that’s what he said we would do if elected.” [Note the “We”, lol]
Leave other countries oil alone.
Murderer.
@Crystal Giddens Trump Defender Syndrome is Your disease.Your case is frighteningly close to turning you into a right wing extremist terrorist, if it hasn’t already.
Crystal is so far gone she actually believe she and Donnie are a “we”, lol. I’d put money on her being a member of the “Donnie was anointed by Gawd” club.
In fact, I’m certain she is. When is he going to rapture you, Chris? We’re waiting…..
@Crystal Giddens We were never in a War with Syria we went to fight Isis, so Crystal you do not care if our soldiers die to protect a tiny bit of oil? Obama voted against the War declaration you lie when you call it his War if you bother to read history books you would know this you are disgusting willing to let somebody’s son die for oil.
America’s new mission should be
👉securing KIDS when they go to school ,so they don’t get killed..
@Roelof Schuldink FAR more important. Children may be our future, but we’ll be dead, and we want all the oil NOW!!
@SouthSide Chicago WHO doesn’t want to pay the teachers? Aren’t you lot always griping about how much of your tax dollar is being spent on silly things like educating the youth, when it could be handed to corporartions or used to build Donnie’s vanity wall instead?
When does that ever happen? Trump has no respect for human life
Killed by lucifers minions of evil
Home school
Why are US. Soldiers securing oil fields in Syria when Syria is controlled by Russia and Turkey?
stealing not securing
@Real Talk76 A small question, when was the last time the USA fought a defensive war? Are your troops volunteers? Are they paid?
@saun lee coetzee I never supported or fought in any war. What country are you from?
@Marilyn Cleopatra South Africa.
@saun lee coetzee You have your own issues, then, don’t you? That have little or nothing to do with America, but rather your own conquering invaders. Of one sort or another, depending on which camp you’re in.
From Belgium unbelievable what i just heard. Never thougt i would witness that the PRESIDENT of the USA just told us he wants to steal the oil from SYRIË and LEAVING the KURDS to be slaughterd. ISTHIS FOR REAL????????MINDBLOWING🤯🤯🤯🤯🤮🤮🤑🤑
I believe it. Everything out of his mouth is anti christ!
You heard it right. IT’S REAL! Putin installed Trump to the office for his own greed.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Russia gets rid of Trump when they’re done with him because he knows too much.
So protect the oil and not the innocent Kurds.
Money..will it make his friends money.
…and cancel one or two of his debts, maybe.
So now U.S. troops are putting their lives on the line defending tRump’s big donor oil interests.
*Putins big oil interests
Americas new mission is elect a decent human in 2020
@Crystal Giddens some women love dope fiend turds.
The weekend was all about trolls from India, they were all over YT and Trump’s twitter. Sunrase today brought the nutjob trump trolls out. Hallelujah!
Decent humans don’t do things like run for president.
THE WHOLE WORLD IS LOOKING WITH DISGUST🤮🤮🤮🤮😈😈😈😈
@Rockstarr Seven It’s all part of Gawd’s plan.
Good thing they arent laughing at us anymore….
@Jason Wright Did it hurt?
Your right!! this show sucks!!
@U.S.S. Scambalam You have revealed yourself as a very ignorant and very immature man.
Something tells me the only armed service you want is to get into gender neutral washrooms.
That is real American military, becoming gender neutral, more about becoming murderers.
More American soldiers commit suicide than are killed by “the enemy”. More die by “friendly fire”
than are killed by “the enemy”. That’s proof of an unjust war.
Aren’t there international laws that prevent us from taking another country’s oil, or any other resource?
Yeah, there are. There are nukes, too.
Yes
So oil is more important than humans. Says a lot.
Says nothing that is unexpected from this president…and unfortunately says the same about the same of the country who let him and continues to let him hold power
Congress needs to step in now. This isn’t what we do, ya bloated orange mongoloid!
United States of ” Rusher” America! Defending Putin’s oil for himself and makng the taxpayer foot the bill! There is no foreign policy just a money grab policy.
So Trump thinks he owns the Syrian oil.
pimping our troops, how disgusting especially from a draft dodger
A VERY GOOD POINT. THAT IS WHAT I STARTED THINKING A MONTH AGO. THE FACTS CAN’T BE IGNORED.
Trump was smart enough to dodge the draft for a serpent war then Trump is a real man you septic maggot
So now he is using our military to steal another nations resources, and we as citizens are supposed to be ok with this military action without consent of congress?
“I bring the boys home!”
_reroutes troops to Syrian oilfields and northern Iraq_
Home is where the oil is.
@Duya Taksis Maybe Your home is…..
Is astonish how honest Trump is: “F*** this countries, we want their oil only.”