US Troops Have New Mission Of Securing Oil In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
US Troops Have New Mission Of Securing Oil In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 28, 2019

 

A convoy of U.S. military vehicles has crossed the border from Iraq and made its way across northeastern Syria in an effort to prevent oil fields from falling into the hands of ISIS, according to new reporting from NBC News' Courtney Kube. Aired on 10/28/19.
US Troops Have New Mission Of Securing Oil In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC

60 Comments on "US Troops Have New Mission Of Securing Oil In Syria | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Mrs. Dixon32 | October 28, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Of course we are going for the oil….😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒 That was the plan all along huh repubs??😒😒😒😒😒😒

  2. Janttu | October 28, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Trump: We want their oil and they have to fight for it.

    • Eric Fical | October 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      Crystal Giddens where’s the wall that he promised? What happened to Mexico paying for it? Trump believes that he’s kept more promises than he’s made, which makes absolutely no sense.

    • U.S.S. Scambalam | October 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      Crystal thinks she was elected along with Donnee. She also thinks Donnee has the right to take whatever he wants, from whoever he wants.

    • Reg U | October 28, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens You poor delusional twit. Name 1 just 1 promise The Orange Buffoon has kept.

    • U.S.S. Scambalam | October 28, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      Crystal Giddens
      , 55 minutes ago
      “which is it? stay there? get out? keep their oil? that’s what he said we would do if elected.” [Note the “We”, lol]

  3. Antoni Canada | October 28, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Leave other countries oil alone.
    Murderer.

    • Marilyn Cleopatra | October 28, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens Trump Defender Syndrome is Your disease.Your case is frighteningly close to turning you into a right wing extremist terrorist, if it hasn’t already.

    • U.S.S. Scambalam | October 28, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Crystal is so far gone she actually believe she and Donnie are a “we”, lol. I’d put money on her being a member of the “Donnie was anointed by Gawd” club.
      In fact, I’m certain she is. When is he going to rapture you, Chris? We’re waiting…..

    • MomoHawk golly | October 28, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens We were never in a War with Syria we went to fight Isis, so Crystal you do not care if our soldiers die to protect a tiny bit of oil? Obama voted against the War declaration you lie when you call it his War if you bother to read history books you would know this you are disgusting willing to let somebody’s son die for oil.

  4. VAGA Official TV | October 28, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    America’s new mission should be
    👉securing KIDS when they go to school ,so they don’t get killed..

  5. E Earnest | October 28, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    Why are US. Soldiers securing oil fields in Syria when Syria is controlled by Russia and Turkey?

  6. Gerda Buyst | October 28, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

    From Belgium unbelievable what i just heard. Never thougt i would witness that the PRESIDENT of the USA just told us he wants to steal the oil from SYRIË and LEAVING the KURDS to be slaughterd. ISTHIS FOR REAL????????MINDBLOWING🤯🤯🤯🤯🤮🤮🤑🤑

  7. Joyce Morison | October 28, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    So protect the oil and not the innocent Kurds.

  8. Richard Reed | October 28, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Money..will it make his friends money.

  9. Richard Alexander | October 28, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    So now U.S. troops are putting their lives on the line defending tRump’s big donor oil interests.

  10. James Champaco | October 28, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Americas new mission is elect a decent human in 2020

  11. Gerda Buyst | October 28, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    THE WHOLE WORLD IS LOOKING WITH DISGUST🤮🤮🤮🤮😈😈😈😈

    • U.S.S. Scambalam | October 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Rockstarr Seven It’s all part of Gawd’s plan.

    • Jason Wright | October 28, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Good thing they arent laughing at us anymore….

    • All Is One | October 28, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Jason Wright Did it hurt?

    • PAPAYAMAN | October 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Your right!! this show sucks!!

    • John Watt | October 28, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @U.S.S. Scambalam You have revealed yourself as a very ignorant and very immature man.
      Something tells me the only armed service you want is to get into gender neutral washrooms.
      That is real American military, becoming gender neutral, more about becoming murderers.
      More American soldiers commit suicide than are killed by “the enemy”. More die by “friendly fire”
      than are killed by “the enemy”. That’s proof of an unjust war.

  12. I'MPEACH | October 28, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    Aren’t there international laws that prevent us from taking another country’s oil, or any other resource?

  13. Mike Homan | October 28, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    So oil is more important than humans. Says a lot.

    • kayne garcia | October 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Says nothing that is unexpected from this president…and unfortunately says the same about the same of the country who let him and continues to let him hold power

  14. salmonline | October 28, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Congress needs to step in now. This isn’t what we do, ya bloated orange mongoloid!

  15. Barbara Smith | October 28, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    United States of ” Rusher” America! Defending Putin’s oil for himself and makng the taxpayer foot the bill! There is no foreign policy just a money grab policy.

  16. Trevor McKenna-Williams | October 28, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    So Trump thinks he owns the Syrian oil.

  17. Barbara Hughes | October 28, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    pimping our troops, how disgusting especially from a draft dodger

  18. Johnny Wadd | October 28, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    So now he is using our military to steal another nations resources, and we as citizens are supposed to be ok with this military action without consent of congress?

  19. Ganiscol | October 28, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    “I bring the boys home!”

    _reroutes troops to Syrian oilfields and northern Iraq_

  20. Wesley Keller | October 28, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Is astonish how honest Trump is: “F*** this countries, we want their oil only.”

