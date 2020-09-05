The U.S. Virgin Islands Tops Travelzoo poll of Caribbean Favorites – 09-5-2020

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) has been listed by Travelzoo’s U.S. members as the destination most like to visit in the Caribbean over the next two years.

Travelzoo, a leading global travel company with 30 million members worldwide, reports the Caribbean should be prepared for a return of North Americans seeking warmth and refuge from the lockdowns and strictures of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a recent survey of its widely traveled membership, Travelzoo found that the key to bringing travelers back to the Caribbean lies in providing visitors timely and accurate travel restriction information, and cleaning and disinfecting guidelines. Other factors include visitor safety, travel deals, a low or declining number of COVID-19 cases, flight availability, and fewer restrictions, such as mandatory quarantine and curfews.

Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism, was upbeat about the results of the August 7 to 10, 2020 survey, which was disclosed during a recent webinar entitled “Gauging Consumer Travel Sentiments: Travelzoo’s Caribbean Travel Outlook” hosted by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

The results, which placed the USVI ahead of The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Aruba, and Puerto Rico (in that order), was “a comforting confirmation of the efficacy of intelligent and efficient actions by the people of the USVI, led by Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and his special teams assembled to cope with the COVID-19 challenge,” said the Commissioner.

The yearning by pandemic-restricted North Americans for relaxing and recuperative vacations in the warmth of the Caribbean, he added, “was matched by the people of the Territory who eschewed so much of their normal lives and rose valiantly to deal with the drastic challenges of COVID-19 in a way which helps us to reopen our borders carefully: Our residents are taking to heart Governor Bryan’s call for ‘short-term pain for long-term gain.'”

The Tourism Commissioner believes the Travelzoo survey results validate the Territory’s emphasis on clearly enunciated and carefully implemented health and security protocols and industry guidelines, including the importance of wearing a mask in public. “Our focus on health, hygiene, and safety resonated with these well-traveled people whose opinions are heeded by other potential travelers,” he said.

Commissioner Boschulte said it was important to ensure there was ample and accurate communication to assure travelers’ health and safety, which is why the USVI Travel Screening Portal was such a timely innovation. The portal, developed by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Health, in close coordination with the Governor’s office and the Virgin Islands Port Authority, screens travelers before arrival. “In addition to controlling any spread of COVID-19, the portal will be continually improved to provide a more efficient arrivals experience and guidelines for seamless stays for our visitors as well as residents returning home,” said Commissioner Boschulte.

Travelzoo’s survey underscored the need in the coming months to continue to present accurate information on COVID-19 containment efforts and adapt to the rapidly changing visitor demands for competitive prices and responsive upsells.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi), and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI). When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel, including online check-in – making a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands more comfortable than ever. As a United States Territory, travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands does not require a passport from U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are the same as for entering the United States from any foreign destination. Upon departure, only U.S. citizens do not require a passport.