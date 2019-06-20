US women’s soccer dominates in everything except pay

June 20, 2019

 

They’re the country’s most successful soccer team. But the women of the US national soccer team get paid, on average, roughly 38% as much as the members of the men’s national team. Here’s why that’s a major problem. #CNN #News #Cillizza #Politics #WorldCup

40 Comments on "US women’s soccer dominates in everything except pay"

  1. CNN | June 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    The US women’s national team has fought for years to increase their pay. Do you think 2019 will see any changes?

  2. Funk Daddy | June 20, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    I want to see the USA 🇺🇸 men vs women. If women win they switch pay checks with the men.

  3. dimebagmetott666 | June 20, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    lets compare the womens and Mens:

    ticket sales
    merchandise sales
    viewers/ratings

    AND they got stomped out by an under 15 boys team

  4. American Infidel | June 20, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    When the Gals of the US soccer team generate as much revenue as their male counterparts do, then they can talk Turkey. If the Gals want more cash then they should join the Dikes on Spikes tour of LPGA.

  5. NPC-90210-MTV | June 20, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Does Chris get equal pay? He’s neither a man nor a woman 🚻

  6. Daniel | June 20, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    It isn’t our fault woman soccer is not popular.

  7. Grey T. Steele | June 20, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Yep….except the US Men’s under 15 Team…hahahahahahahahahaha

  8. truth seeker | June 20, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    How about all ppl get payed based on the revenue they bring in. Simple business. . So first see what they bring in then talk about what ppl should get payed.

    • Mahmoud Amine | June 20, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      you’re right , the men world cup generated about 3 billion dollars while the women world cup only generated about 73 million dollars. I’m a liberal but I hate these leftists talking points, whenever they talk about wage gap they take into account everyone and they ignore that women aren’t working some high risk jobs like mining , the data shows that men get paid as much as men do if they work in the same position so we have to do a comparison based on the type of job they do because if xe seriously start comparing waitresses and CEOs then we’re gonna have a problem.

    • Thduanuc Hdujebfj | June 20, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Mahmoud Amine exactly, if a company could get away with paying a women, who had the same job as a man, less then they would only higher women. It’s that simple. Men typically as you said work more hours, more dangerous jobs, and enter work areas with higher wages such as STEM areas.

    • Mahmoud Amine | June 20, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Thduanuc Hdujebfj funny how these leftits blame capitalism for everything but they never asked themselves if these greedy companies could get aways with this , why can’t they also lower the wages of the male workers and have more revenue , why just target women ? These companies try to save every penny they could so why just stop at one side lol.

    • Thduanuc Hdujebfj | June 20, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Mahmoud Amine It’s because these companies are sexist and they want to keep women down in society.

      It makes no sense to me. Capitalism actually prevents discrimination because if you discriminate you will lose customers and be unsuccessful.

  9. Ben S. | June 20, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Gender pay equity isn’t a partisan issue, it is common sense.

  10. Ed B | June 20, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    This whole issue could be solved by simply letting women try out for the men’s team.

  11. Gus11445 | June 20, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    They should just identify as men since men make more. Problem solved 🤗

  12. The Wolfman | June 20, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Aw being a women’s soccer player is really tough

    • pete knicks | June 20, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      -17 degrees Celsius, on red clay, made of miled brick-trash, after it had rained for days before the temperature dropped, resulting in a humpy sharp edged concrete hard surface, the coach had to run around the field for the entire time as everything else was just too cold, it was dark too, aaawww, I miss the happy old days. 😛

  13. EAGLE SHIELD | June 20, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    LEFTIST PLEDGE..
    Save the EARTH 🌎
    But [TERMINATE]
    Humanity👈😄🇺🇸

  14. Chief Tahchawwickah | June 20, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    They still get paid more than Veterans do
    Reality Check
    -COMANCHE NATION

    • Carl Watson | June 20, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Yes they have a select skill set that only a one in a million can do the cut that one in a milliin in half because they represent half of the us population. Veterans should get payed more but veterans are volunteers. Also the military takes up almost half of the US tax revenue.

    • Chief Tahchawwickah | June 20, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Carl Watson These females are not fighting a war.
      But what do I expect from a beta Caucasian male lol
      -COMANCHE NATION

  15. bob rail | June 20, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    It may popular in America ,but in Europe despite all hype its still crap none of them are worth anything near what men are paid ! Most of the men also grossly Overpaid 💰💰💰

  16. AMERICA FIRST | June 20, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Womans soccer is like CNN is, No ratings and No merchandise sales. You don’t see alot of people wearing CNN T-shirts and drinking out of CNN coffee mugs either. Do you think 2019 will see changes? Probably Not

  17. Kepcron | June 20, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Who cares? Talk about nxivm

  18. My Name | June 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Messi is the Football Goat

  19. Maverick Watch Reviews | June 20, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    It’s not a major problem as women’s soccer is BORING. You make more if you’re worth more.

  20. Mario mario | June 20, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    All the trolls in the comments denying reality of discrimination

