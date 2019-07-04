US women’s soccer player: I refuse to respect Trump

July 4, 2019

 

US women's World Cup player Ali Krieger says she will not visit the White House if invited by President Trump. #CNN #News

58 Comments on "US women’s soccer player: I refuse to respect Trump"

  1. Derek Mitchell | July 4, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    God bless you Ali! Continue to stand by your principles. Go team USA!

  2. Lady Goodmen | July 4, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    She handled that interview with class.. Good job.. When they go low…. Good for you!!❤

  3. Spanky 2 | July 4, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    “I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect”….. perfectly said!

  4. mack smith | July 4, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    A woman of very fine character! Thank you!

  5. Mitch Katz | July 4, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    “I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect.” Well said. You’re doing a great job of representing ALL Americans, the best of the sport, and are excellent role models! Go USA women!

  6. RellyR510 | July 4, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    Good he doesn’t deserve respect he’s a life long con man

    • Mark Albertson | July 4, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      andrew chambers CONMAN pos

    • vman armand | July 4, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Derrick Landers sure, anything could be. but I didn’t start the bogus “trump university”

    • vman armand | July 4, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @andrew chambers “wether”? LOL. go back to school, kid. and NOT trump university… though he would probably tell you it’s still around just to get your money.

    • Preaching2 Surveillance | July 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @andrew chambers A 15-16 year old boys soccer team is gonna run a soccer camp on these female soccer players if they keep running their mouths.

  7. BrainXTC | July 4, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    She’s beautiful and smart. Go USA!!!

    • horsepanther | July 4, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Don’t forget talented. She’s pretty amazing!

    • abmong | July 4, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Germanic, Beautiful, Smart and Athletic. Everything those loser Incel alt right Trump worshipping losers could ever dream of.

      Too bad for them she hates their ilk.

  8. BOB App | July 4, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

    U go ladies do u r thing. CONGRATS on all u have done. And about to do. Thank u for having principles and sticking to them.

  9. Lukas | July 4, 2019 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    I love that. “I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect.” Hell yeah!

    • Lukas | July 4, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      Kevin Cool, but I do!

    • Farhan Chowdhury | July 4, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @Kevin Trump is the last president to use the “he doesn’t care about you” argument as he has engaged in the most trivial poo flinging with pretty much any one who criticizes him. He has one of the thinnest skins on the planet and he would tweet storm a 5 year old kid if that kid said something bad about him. That’s just the type of person he is.

    • KB Peters | July 4, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      ​@Kevin
      Oh PUHLEEEEEEEEEEEEZE
      He does care. When Megan said that she refused to meet Trump went off on a twitter tantrum. I bet the souls of my family that Trump loses it via twitter when the US women’s team wind and voices their disgust with Trump.

      Trump is extremely thin-skinned anytime someone slashes him he goes off on a twitter rage.

    • Derrick Landers | July 4, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      JUST TIED Then I guess half of New York City’s so-called elite was ignorant and not respectable as well? Loser.

  10. mark cottingham | July 4, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Huge respect for Ali Krieger. Brave, articulate, standing up for her principles against that vile misogynistic bully. I’m really impressed.

  11. David Ellis | July 4, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    The 🏆 is Coming back to the 🇺🇸 , but not the Whitehouse. 😎

  12. Georgia Peach | July 4, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump has continuously disrespected and demeaned women in some of the most barbaric ways possible. This woman deserves our respect. She’s the true definition of an American patriot. 🇺🇸❤️

  13. Tomato | July 4, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Good on her for standing up to this moronic trump bullying in great way

  14. bootnsoot | July 4, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Wow. Soccer players having more patriotism and ethics then most if not all the GOP.

    • Derrick Landers | July 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      bootnsoot Stop sniffing fucking glue…it’s not good for you.

    • Patriot Games | July 4, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      I know right. The bill of rights and Constitution is bad. We need a new communist America where all of the DNC can be free

    • Big Norbert | July 4, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Patriot Games : What you will get is true corporate fascism delivered by the walking scum that is Mitch McConnell and the GOP and fronted by the Fat Orange Liar In Chief, and then you’ll blame someone else for the results…because anyone who supports Trump is a lying moron.

    • tom mcfeely | July 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      The GOP only exist to try to suck money from the 1 percents d#ck 24/7 anymore, so that’s as close to patriotism as they’re gonna get. They used to stand for good morals, dont know what the hell happened to end up where they are now. This is rockstar idol equivalent of puking in the gutter wondering where it all went wrong.

  15. Gary Book | July 4, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    I love smart and successful women. America is behind you and is proud of you.

  16. Jon Pais | July 4, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Good for Ms. Krieger. Trump and his supporters are filth.

  17. Vaughn Resper Jr. | July 4, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    “I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect.” Perfectly said!!! 🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤

  18. RUssian puPPet | July 4, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    We the American Patriots also refuse to respect a traitor and RUssian puPPet (don the CON Trumpanzee)

  19. Jimmy White Songs | July 4, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Who CAN respect Trump? Seriously, he has turned our beacon of light to a very dark place. These ladies represent this country with honor and dignity.
    Trump, not so much.

    • Jack Daniel | July 4, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      As if anything has changed in the last couple years. If its a dark place now, its always been a dark place.

  20. Sarah o | July 4, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Her mention of former President Obama’s tweet will undoubtedly get under Trump’s skin. And *I love it!* 😂😂

