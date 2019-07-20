Rep. Jennifer Wexton talks with Rachel Maddow about the House Science Committee's interest in the USDA's apparent effort to force the resignation of staff scientists with a short notice relocation of the department.
USDA Pushes Out Scientists With Relocation Ultimatum | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
This administration is heartless.
Also brainless bc they’re gonna pay for it all.
Just when I think I can’t be any more outraged… this. He is literally destroying our country on every level. Sickening.
tRUmp’s a Leninist, Bannon taught him.
“Destroy it all and rebuild a dictatorship”
While Americans let it happen..
Oldest trick in the book, how to silence people 🤔
Mortimus Maximus
The serpent left democratic corporate beast system Antichrist Network has played out the black race trying to brainwash the black race with fabricated lies for the purpose of using them for the overall vote to get back in office and to destroy the black race within their full beast system takeover they have planned against us all. The serpent left is the same serpent line who enslaved the black race. All who support the democratic serpent legion of death support the death of every innocent child on this planet. The scripture calls them the wicked
These people are Science Deniers. They don’t even believe that boys can transform into girls. 🤔
Yo-yos Tenbucks • Thanks for the update, komrade. 🙄
Russian mob/American mob (Kochs/Mercers) are getting what they paid for.
Alex P
Keep backups. We can NOT lose what we’ve been getting closer to.
The USDA is one of the best agencies and for Trump to pull this because he don’t get science is a disgrace he needs to be booted from office ASAP
Just another reason, add it to the very long list.
@Utha to be fair I am not sure why I care as I am not American or even been to the US
@Rob Evans This decision could very well impact everyone around the planet. All countries need to pull together to battle climate change. Trump is literally thumbing his nose at the rest of the world.
Rob Evans
You need to be drenched in holy water and sent to Sunday School coloring class, pumpkin
@Yo-yos Tenbucks How many baby momma’s you got?
This is how (greed (fear)-filled) fascists eliminate scientists.
sanjuansteve
@Yo-yos Tenbucks You are mentally ill. Please seek help ASAP.
Perdue will probably not provide the responses on Monday. So hold him in contempt on Tuesday.
execute him on Thursday. Im bowling on Wednesday.
Sounds like Stalin’s Russia (Lysenkoism) or Mao’s China, where politics was more important than science. This is such a bad road the US is going down.
@zencat999 What makes you think the USSR did “less” Science? You might be thinking of the Political Narrative which discouraged Liberal/Libertarian ideas. When operating a huge, multi-ethnic and multi-lingual State, the constraints of spending enough resources for science are many. Yet they still managed to keep up with the West, even if consumer products were neglected.
@Mind Freshener Yeah…no! You’re totally wrong, the Russians have not been “keeping up” technologically with the West, the best they’ve been able to do is industrial espionage with the assistance of China in order to appropriate technological advances. One more thing….since when was Russia multi ethnic and multi lingual? The USSR may have absorbed other states with different ethnicities and languages, but they’ve always been seen as second class people and not full Russian citizens. Their economy is borderline (if not completely) bankcrupt thanks to the policies and practices of Obama and Clinton.
It isn’t even about politics. It’s about creating a pipeline to funnel tax money directly into the bank accounts of the richest people in America. Trump will get his cut, Putin style. So will Putin. And America will become a nation of serfs and handmaids who have to supplement their flour with sawdust to make bread.
International media reported: The Administration also took away the travel visa from the top Prosecutor on the International Criminal Court (ICC) because she launched an investigation into American troops war crimes in Afghanistan. Bolton also said that the ICC is illegitimate. Why isn’t the American media covering this and the other issues he is distracting from?
The USA will nearly need a decade to recover from the damages this administration makes to the country.
The damage is made I foreign policy already so no one in his right mind trust’s any contract made with this administration.
The problem is Trump and is administration act not as subtle as Putin does. But they show how an autocrat can get to power and disrupt the system step by step.
And that’s a bit scary from a German perspective.
That is horrible, it seems Trump administrations whole goal is to make people as miserable as possible…..great reporting Rachel
old USSR tactic…..gut the sciences and just get shills and fakirs to fill in what you want to hear. “ignorance is strength”
This is huge, and terrifying! trump is willing to destroy life’s with impunity, my heart hurts for you America.
Thank you
Trump is going to prison. What a great day that will be.
@Mj light That advancing Parkinson’s will do it soon enough.
Don’t believe the science? Get rid of the scientists.
Problem solved.
I don’t know of any other honest, democratic country where this could happen. This is astonishing! The new administration will inherit a HUGE mess to sort out once Trump is gone.
Republicans are finding every way possible to dismantle America…..SMH
… Hmmm🤔🤔🤔…. Sounds like something Hitler would do!
Dirty air , Dirty water, Dirty food, Trump don’t want no healthy Americans fighting the Russians when he closes his biggest real estate deal.