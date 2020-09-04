Ahead of his appearance in front of the House Oversight Committee, USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has suspended delay-causing policy changes. Aired on 8/18/2020.
USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Suspends Delay-Causing Policy Changes | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Then put the sorting machines back that you took.
@Chris L but they want to defund police! They dont know how to make sense.
Chris L – OK stable genius. You got the attention you wanted.
Chris L, I guess if trump can be a genius anybody can.
Fred Kelly he blatantly told the Congress, that he was not going to put the sorting machines back, and his tonality of voice when he said that, with very confident in what he said, just like his handler the orange man.
Kathy exactly, totally agree with your comment.
He also said blatantly, that he would not put the sorting machines back, his tonality of voice with straight forward, just like Donald Trump.
And he said this to the Congress, so he’s very very reassured, that Donald Trump is going to win, and he is going to be free of all challenges in court.
I’m talking about the postmaster.
Are the Decommissioned sorting machines being reactivated..? !
@ Soren Ingram That was my first thought also..
Most of them were destroyed, not just taken apart.
They are obsolete. That’s why they were removed from service. Same with the blue collection boxes you said Trump was stealing. Truth is they have removed over 11,000 from service since 2009. Trump has been stealing them for 21 years now in preparation for the 2020 election. You people really are clueless. Don’t breed please
Translation: People found out where I live.
🎯‼️
His neighbors must have paid him a “friendly visit.”
My client put the money back the moment he realised he had been caught in the act. Therefore we plead innocent Your Honour.
Crimes were already committed. May the investigations and prosecutions continue. 🙏🏻
Better keep an eye on him! The postal service needs whistleblowers till he’s gone!
The Damage has already been done, are they going to bring back the drop boxes and sorting machines before the election? If not they have accomplished their objective.
Abesentee voting is safe and your vote will get there if you register for it. No problem . Cost cutting has always been a strategy for the USPS. How did they know that the dems would insist on only mail in voting and no polls? Which is ridiculous anyway. You can riot but you can’t go to the polls? Lol , media has no shame.
R
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
That is so nice of him to stop the destruction. How about if he FIXES what he has broken and replaces the sorting machines and hires back those he has fired, THEN he can resign.
“Suspending” policies is not enough. Everything needs to be reversed and have more funding
@typoagain1 My second post on this thread answers your predicament.
The draft example is not adequate as that is to be done only when needed whereas the postal service is an ongoing, daily, continuous service on which voting (a guaranteed right) relies on. It is crucial, not just every election but for daily communication and the broader economy to function as well.
Since voting is a guaranteed right; why deny my fellow Americans said right by denying them doing so through mail in ballots? It’s been safely done for decades.
In fact, during the last 20years, fraud has only been found in .00006%.
As you see, what Trump claims is a fallacy…so much so, that he himself voted by mail in ballot.
To reiterate; my second comment on this thread answers the issue.
@typoagain1 Great, contingent on; as long as safety requirements are met.
Will those requirements be met come November? Will the logistics be established so all votes are counted within schedule? Will valid votes be thrown out or invalidated just because and for no particular, valid reasons?
However still, voting by mail is an established right and during a pandemic; much safer.
Sabotaging/hindering the Postal Service is unconstitutional; as established by the document itself – cited on this thread.
The process is perfectly safe. Even DT voted through it and a recent campaign ad shows him proudly doing it for this year’s elections. There’s no viable reason why doing the same should be denied the rest of us.
@El Ram Yes, “…contingent on….safety requirements…” the very same rules we live by every single day. You always have the choice to stay home instead of taking those precautions-just like every other day.
As for the questions on if votes will be counted properly. I hate to tell you this but those same questions exist in every single election. They have been around since the very first election hundreds of years ago.
If your so concerned that your mail-in ballot will not be handled properly than vote in person. Besides, Do you really think of you can but into place a new system of voting (for most of the country) and in such a short time without having these concerns?
I, personally, think that mail-in voting is a horrible idea for just those same reasons. I don’t feel that it is possible for mail-in ballots to be secure. There’s no way to stop abuse, miss use and make the process a secure one. THAT IS EXACTLY WHY SO MANY PEOPLE OPPOSE MAIL-IN BALLOTS! They are simply NOT secure and never will be. Not without a major overhaul of the entire postage system.
Also I think I have figured out the basis of your misunderstanding of the legal system. You really don’t understand what the job of the Constitution it.
The Constitution is just a framework for our federal government. Things can and are done outside of the framework of the Constitution. It doesn’t require most of what our government does. It gives the government a few specific powers, fewer still specific responsibilities and a while lot of limitations. You apparently don’t understand the difference.
@typoagain1 You contradict yourself and then you concede to me in your own reply. Take all the time you need, no problem.
I wish you well; it’s waaay past my bedtime. Cheers! 🍻
@El Ram Exactly how did I contradict myself? How did I concede anything?
You’re pushing a narrative that yhey law REQUIRES the government to operate a postal service. Presumably In support of the contention that trump is trying to interfere with the election by manipulating the postal service operations.
I have simply pointed out that all of your concerns are stuff that have existed long before this election. I have pointed out that these concerns are expected when trying to implement a totally new system for voting. New to most of the country.
I have pointed out that these concerns are to be expected with any major change in how ballots are processed.
But what we were discussing is whether the Constitution required the postal service to even exist. The logical extension of that is also whether trump is trying to manipulate the election.
I say no to both and you not done anything to prove me even remotely wrong. I would love to see some evidence that I’m wrong. But no one has produced it yet.
Until someone comes up with some evidence, something besides conjecture and speculation, all we have is chicken little running around yelling to the sky is falling.
Just need to put all the machines and mail boxes back now.
@NastyNate san He just said “hogwash.” Not even qualifying as an “excuse.”
@oltedders 14,000 boxes in the last 9 years. Started under Obama.
@typoagain1
So Obama (?) number of boxes, as opposed to Trump’s boxes number of (?)
Not very informative.
https://bestwaynews.com/2020/08/17/usps-flashback-obama-administration-removed-thousands-of-mailboxes/
typoagain1 Liar troll. Go back to your vodka, Russkie.
THE DAMAGE IS ALREADY DONE! Suspending isn’t enough! They need to restore what they removed!
Where and what exactly did “they” remove?
@Susan Boeing where exactly? Sounds like another conspiracy theory. Maybe marauding Macedonian hackers?
@Karen Paasche please provide evidence.
@Susan Boeing prison for what? Pee pee gate? Political incorectness?
G
yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
So, what about those 600 sorters that he dismantled? Are they going to be reinstalled?
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
DeJoy will probably be fired by Trump now. Time to find another lackey.
R
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
That doesn’t tell us if he’s going to put the sorting machines back!
He has to put them back; that is, the ones that weren’t broken at his and Trump’s orders.
Mark Johnson You are correct. Russian trolls are working hard to make 37 Robles per comment
He replaced the machines with newer efficient machines.
@Karen Paasche They are really good liars. I can easily see them saying that they will stop now that the damage has already been done. I don’t trust them at all.
@Mark Johnson The Russian bots compliment Trump even when he’s done something wrong (which is all the time). I haven’t done any of that, so not a bot. Oh and they are posting how they won’t be voting trying to talk people into staying home. Tell-tale signs.
He’s already made millions on his stock in the three companies that are USPS biggest competitors. They are UPS,Federal Express,J.B. Hunt. His premeditated assault on the postal service made those stocks jump up. He’s made tens of millions already.Mans a complete criminal.
Michael Law + what did I told you ? Don’t listen trumpy and drink that disinfectant !!!!!!!!!
Paul Ford what crime is that? We missed that
david Bouras why?
Michael Law , you’ve been listening to far too much of Alex Jones with your poor attempt to distract from the topic (postal service crimes by Trump and DeJoy) with yet another MAGA unhinged rant that only got 2 likes from your comrades in Russia.
He even has stocks in Amazon what is that till you
Louis got to be arrested for conspiracy
wrong. Don’t believe the fake news
@ADG 123 What’s fake about it?
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Conspiracy to do what? Make the post office viable? Conspiracy to operate efficiently?
How about replacing all the machines he already had removed and giving everyone their hours back!
“To avoid even the appearance” of any impropriety, how ’bout returning all of the mail boxes and sorters that WERE removed?
At least some of thex sorting machines were destroyed.Others thrown out. Smart,huh?
You clearly don’t know how mail works. No one uses it anymore. The mailboxes are taken away to save tax payer money and make the system more efficient.
Crispin Fornoff Don’t kid yourself. Republicrats and their corporate enablers/privatizers-for-profit have been trying to get rid of the USPS for decades.
@Crispin Fornoff Not true.For rural areas it’s a lifeline.Cellphones don’t work and there is little internet here.It’s also a lifeline for nursing homes and hospital patients.At Christmas they handle billions of pieces of mail.Don’t you ever get real cards or letters?If not, I’m sorry.It’s really nice.I send letters and cards.We also have no U.P.S. drop off here.My mailman is wonderful.
D
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
lol, he heard he might face criminal charges.
very boring films We hope 👌
SINCE IT IS VITAL THAT THE POST OFFICE MAKE A PROFIT, LETS PUT THE MILITARY ON THE SAME STANDARDS iNSTEAD OF THE MILITARY BUDGET INCREASING BY BILLIONS ANNUALLY. REMOVING MAIL DROP BOXES? HOW ABOUT ELIMINATING SOME MILITARY BASES. DO WE REALLY NEED BASES IN EVERY COUNTRY. ARE THEY NEEDED TO ATTACK PEACEFUL PROTESTS?
I agree with you 💯 👍 👌
So he basically just said he was guilty and now hes covering his tracks.
07slowbalt Bingo 👍
He didn’t want to go to jail for satan