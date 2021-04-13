Vaccination Disappointment at Several Locations Around Jamaica – April 13 2021

TOPICS:
Vaccination Disappointment at Several Locations Around Jamaica - April 13 2021 1

April 13, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

59 Comments on "Vaccination Disappointment at Several Locations Around Jamaica – April 13 2021"

  1. dezreen thompson. | April 13, 2021 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Good afternoon tvj thank you for the information

  2. Donna Goldson | April 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    Are you seeing the cluster no physical distancing but the churches cannot have service Lord have Mercy

  3. Jamaican Me Crazy | April 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    Actually… I did it on Sunday at the national stadium and I was very very impressed with how organized it was. It was very professional and first world. The army was there to help with the logistics and they were sufficiently staffed. At no point did I feel unsafe. Highly recommend the national stadium if they do it again there

    • Servant Of The Lord | April 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      @Lorna Malcolm really sad for you. You have no idea what you guys are taking into your bodies! Selah!

    • Lorna Malcolm | April 13, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @Genchfa Manfunzi True. If everybody took the time to read the fine print on the leaflet enclosed in the box that the medication come in…….well, end of that story!

    • Jamaican Me Crazy | April 13, 2021 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      @Lorna Malcolm I wondered for a bit if I was still in Jamaica. It was crazy. No cutting in line, no disorder. Credit where it’s due.

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | April 13, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      @Mandark Astronomonov Some people just goes by their feelings instead of data, Britain is a good example.

    • Brandon Brown | April 13, 2021 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @Genchfa Manfunzi lol what u think is causing the new variants lol the vaccine of course but they wont tell u that

  4. Patricia Henry | April 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Good after noon the compliance is good

  5. Donna Goldson | April 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Anyone in that crowd at the Arena with covid-19 is sure to pass on the disease thumbs up to the government and the ministry of health

  6. Online Math Tutor 559-744-3169 | April 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    This was extremely informative! Why did I see a nurse not wearing gloves when administering the vaccine?

    • Janell Mills | April 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      @Tee Smith well no one saw her even do that so…

    • Too Nice | April 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @Tee Smith I’m too and gloves must be worn. Thank you.

    • Mar Antoinet | April 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      @Tee Smith if they indeed washes their hands between patients.

    • nikelnicole | April 13, 2021 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      @Too Nice It’s not needed as it does not protect the nurse/the client. Proper sanitization is the key.

    • Arlene Wilson | April 13, 2021 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @nikelnicolegloves are needed in any and every interaction with a patient. Y would you take a chance of a possible needle stick. I also am a registered nurse, and we have to protect ourselves and the patients. It’s alarming that I see some of the vaccinators not wearing gloves. Sending a barrel of gloves to the clinics in Jamaica 🇯🇲

  7. James Wilks | April 13, 2021 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    The government need to use some of tax payers money and buy tablet for the children

  8. Chris Allen | April 13, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    The fact that NO ONE has raised alarm bells from what this Doctor has repeated said is beyond me! How can you extend the shelf of a vaccine?!
    If it’s expired, then it’s EXPIRED! Then she said she was going to continue to use it until she gets official notification from the WHO! WOW!!!!

  9. Beverly Scott | April 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    I am a teacher and I took it because I can’t wait to go back to my classroom to teach my jamaican children directly . I need to check their books, look at the writing to see if lines and spaces are correctly used .
    I am not satisfied with the teaching and learning situation presently .

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | April 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Just Debbie Well its hundreds of millions of us it’s not me by myself.
      One thing I can say to you vaccines is evidence and science based, with conspiracies you can say anything about anyone at anytime.
      And how God get in this and more so the devil ??
      Mankind has always solved mankind problems since creation, have you ever been to a doctor and taken any prescribed medications?

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | April 13, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Just Debbie Green spaces hardly any around in the urban areas of Jamaica, what we have a lot of is informal settlements and garrison communities.

    • Debra McKinney | April 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Tee Smith I’m 64, don’t take any medications for anything, never had a flu shot and will not take one for an imaginary pandemic.

    • M and M Huttson | April 13, 2021 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      I think you’re protecting u from u not the innocent children u teach.. Are You really a teacher?

    • Brandon Brown | April 13, 2021 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      @karmar frazer lol savage

  10. Jigga479 | April 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Can someone please tell me why that nurse is not wearing gloves when injecting the patient? 🤔 this is not the first time I’m seeing this in Jamaica. Is that the standard procedure in Jamaica? I would really like to know.

    • Theresa | April 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

      In nursing school we are thought to wear gloves.. u should deal with everyone as tho they r positive ..

    • Jigga479 | April 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      @Theresa Thanks for your reply. That’s exactly what I was thinking.

    • Too Nice | April 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      Those nurses couldn’t touch me, without washing there hands and new gloves. In America you will not see that. Very unsanitaized

    • nikelnicole | April 13, 2021 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      @Too Nice Surprisingly, in America quiet a bit of nurses don’t always sanitize their hands when entering a patient’s room. That’s nasty. A gloves in not needed to give an injection.

  11. Carlene Rowe | April 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    A true. St Thomas jps office close too n here in Rowland field st Thomas most streets lights r out.

  12. ACCOUNT DEPT | April 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Welcome to Jamrock!! Where a man can beat a woman and nothing comes out a it. Not the least surprised! Especially since a politician.

  13. c survivor | April 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    To how the police talking the MP that beat up the woman is going to get away. I think the PM must call for him to step down

    • louis grant | April 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      This only highlight the vase corruption in Jamaica,now what happened that woman have a relative who decided to shoot him down,now what would you people say,what if that baterd woman paid someone to take him out, the law is what define the character of a nation,

    • nanah p | April 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      Jamaica is such a corrupt place.

  14. Living on Purpose !! | April 13, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    It almost sounds like MP Hyena will not be dealt a severe punishment 🤔
    In the words of Ninja Man “sump’n nuh look right ya suh” 🤔

  15. Ahmahkyah Nunya | April 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    Imagine the education minister told us about a month ago that most students have been able to access online school….. Liad!!

  16. karmar frazer | April 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    Would you show the side Effect or what is happening about something we want you to have

  17. Sully Martin | April 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    I’m really surprised that so many of our Jamaicans wanted this shot feels like no one is listening to social media

    • Just Debbie | April 13, 2021 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @glen glen you wait for the long term results. All of these things effect people at different rates. It may not happen straight away but it will happen.

    • Just Debbie | April 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @glen glen No. This is the time. Watch the judgement.

    • EVERSAW HARDROCK | April 13, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @glen glen you really don’t know anything about this so-called Covid vaccine it’s not even a vaccine and it’s nothing like the vaccines that you’ve mentioned this is a different type of technology go do your research on the mRNA Jab why do you think they’re censoring all the doctors who are speaking the truth about this so-called Covid vaccine

    • Stacey-Ann Sinclair | April 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Servant Of The Lord amen

    • Brandon Brown | April 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @glen glen so the vaccine being expired and CMO waa extension on expired vaccine is fake news ,ok glen go drink ur expired coolade like the jim jones saga

  18. Rushel Nugent | April 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    Where are the parents of these children ? Many homes also need internet in order to use a phone or tablets . God help these parent and children in these times 👏🏾👏🏾

  19. Arlene Wilson | April 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    I feel for the children who are not in school because of no fault of their own.praying for God to protect them against harm and danger

  20. justbussja Justbussja | April 13, 2021 at 11:09 PM | Reply

    How yuh mean lockdown splash keep yes 😂😂😂😂😂😂💯

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.