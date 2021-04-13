Vaccination Disappointment at Several Locations Around Jamaica – April 13 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Good afternoon tvj thank you for the information
Are you seeing the cluster no physical distancing but the churches cannot have service Lord have Mercy
🤝
Donna now you see the lies showing but yet still you hear corner shop not fallowing protocol s.
satan kingdom want to shut down churches , thats what they did 🤷♀️
1500 people one place and this is ok caa dem say so ,oh i forgot is corner shop alone a spread covid lol
Actually… I did it on Sunday at the national stadium and I was very very impressed with how organized it was. It was very professional and first world. The army was there to help with the logistics and they were sufficiently staffed. At no point did I feel unsafe. Highly recommend the national stadium if they do it again there
@Lorna Malcolm really sad for you. You have no idea what you guys are taking into your bodies! Selah!
@Genchfa Manfunzi True. If everybody took the time to read the fine print on the leaflet enclosed in the box that the medication come in…….well, end of that story!
@Lorna Malcolm I wondered for a bit if I was still in Jamaica. It was crazy. No cutting in line, no disorder. Credit where it’s due.
@Mandark Astronomonov Some people just goes by their feelings instead of data, Britain is a good example.
@Genchfa Manfunzi lol what u think is causing the new variants lol the vaccine of course but they wont tell u that
Good after noon the compliance is good
Anyone in that crowd at the Arena with covid-19 is sure to pass on the disease thumbs up to the government and the ministry of health
1500 hundred dey inside lol
My dear FYI Covid dont keep in the places they used and in their rich friends supermarkets,etc
This was extremely informative! Why did I see a nurse not wearing gloves when administering the vaccine?
@Tee Smith well no one saw her even do that so…
@Tee Smith I’m too and gloves must be worn. Thank you.
@Tee Smith if they indeed washes their hands between patients.
@Too Nice It’s not needed as it does not protect the nurse/the client. Proper sanitization is the key.
@nikelnicolegloves are needed in any and every interaction with a patient. Y would you take a chance of a possible needle stick. I also am a registered nurse, and we have to protect ourselves and the patients. It’s alarming that I see some of the vaccinators not wearing gloves. Sending a barrel of gloves to the clinics in Jamaica 🇯🇲
The government need to use some of tax payers money and buy tablet for the children
And equipment for hospitals
The fact that NO ONE has raised alarm bells from what this Doctor has repeated said is beyond me! How can you extend the shelf of a vaccine?!
If it’s expired, then it’s EXPIRED! Then she said she was going to continue to use it until she gets official notification from the WHO! WOW!!!!
@Carlene Anderson clearly I didn’t understand your point…
U no see say unu CMO ,tuffy ,an anju get replaced they are cloned or dem dey pon drugs caa she mad fi a say expiry date pon vaccine can gi people ,wey she no gi her fren and family dem it lol
@Carlene Anderson agreed
@Carlene Anderson true
I am a teacher and I took it because I can’t wait to go back to my classroom to teach my jamaican children directly . I need to check their books, look at the writing to see if lines and spaces are correctly used .
I am not satisfied with the teaching and learning situation presently .
@Just Debbie Well its hundreds of millions of us it’s not me by myself.
One thing I can say to you vaccines is evidence and science based, with conspiracies you can say anything about anyone at anytime.
And how God get in this and more so the devil ??
Mankind has always solved mankind problems since creation, have you ever been to a doctor and taken any prescribed medications?
@Just Debbie Green spaces hardly any around in the urban areas of Jamaica, what we have a lot of is informal settlements and garrison communities.
@Tee Smith I’m 64, don’t take any medications for anything, never had a flu shot and will not take one for an imaginary pandemic.
I think you’re protecting u from u not the innocent children u teach.. Are You really a teacher?
@karmar frazer lol savage
Can someone please tell me why that nurse is not wearing gloves when injecting the patient? 🤔 this is not the first time I’m seeing this in Jamaica. Is that the standard procedure in Jamaica? I would really like to know.
In nursing school we are thought to wear gloves.. u should deal with everyone as tho they r positive ..
@Theresa Thanks for your reply. That’s exactly what I was thinking.
Those nurses couldn’t touch me, without washing there hands and new gloves. In America you will not see that. Very unsanitaized
@Too Nice Surprisingly, in America quiet a bit of nurses don’t always sanitize their hands when entering a patient’s room. That’s nasty. A gloves in not needed to give an injection.
A true. St Thomas jps office close too n here in Rowland field st Thomas most streets lights r out.
Welcome to Jamrock!! Where a man can beat a woman and nothing comes out a it. Not the least surprised! Especially since a politician.
To how the police talking the MP that beat up the woman is going to get away. I think the PM must call for him to step down
This only highlight the vase corruption in Jamaica,now what happened that woman have a relative who decided to shoot him down,now what would you people say,what if that baterd woman paid someone to take him out, the law is what define the character of a nation,
Jamaica is such a corrupt place.
It almost sounds like MP Hyena will not be dealt a severe punishment 🤔
In the words of Ninja Man “sump’n nuh look right ya suh” 🤔
Imagine the education minister told us about a month ago that most students have been able to access online school….. Liad!!
Would you show the side Effect or what is happening about something we want you to have
I’m really surprised that so many of our Jamaicans wanted this shot feels like no one is listening to social media
@glen glen you wait for the long term results. All of these things effect people at different rates. It may not happen straight away but it will happen.
@glen glen No. This is the time. Watch the judgement.
@glen glen you really don’t know anything about this so-called Covid vaccine it’s not even a vaccine and it’s nothing like the vaccines that you’ve mentioned this is a different type of technology go do your research on the mRNA Jab why do you think they’re censoring all the doctors who are speaking the truth about this so-called Covid vaccine
@Servant Of The Lord amen
@glen glen so the vaccine being expired and CMO waa extension on expired vaccine is fake news ,ok glen go drink ur expired coolade like the jim jones saga
Where are the parents of these children ? Many homes also need internet in order to use a phone or tablets . God help these parent and children in these times 👏🏾👏🏾
I feel for the children who are not in school because of no fault of their own.praying for God to protect them against harm and danger
How yuh mean lockdown splash keep yes 😂😂😂😂😂😂💯