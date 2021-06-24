Vaccination Resumes in Jamaica with more Chaos | TVJ News – June 23 2021

The resumption of covid vaccinations seemed chaotic in the corporate area of Jamaica this morning crowds converged on vaccination locations with scores turned away as the doses had ran out.
28 comments
So how them say no gathering but so much crowd for vaccine
PEOPLE JUST FOOL FOOL AND LOVE TRICKSTERS
Because nobody knows which end up in jamaica. Same with most started and stopped promises from higher ups. They are down low on the to do list
A simple long term solution to this pseudo crisis is to give the extremely cheap and effective ivermectin to everyone, instead of piecemeal rations of an experimental unlicensed jab with very high risks attached.
Lol your so right them dead out them live fi them life already
Mi do LOVE LOVE LOVE Jamaica, but Jamaica is a JOKE TING & stuck in time
You said it best with one word
Lack of knowledge ‘ thy people shall perish…GOD WORDS….
Them same people a give vaccine nah tek it
Unuh a run dung vaccine but naah run dung Jesus. Lawd God a wah dis ya!!!
One thing with ja there never organized with these things pure headache look when you try call the bank and you get pure running around not professional at all so imagine in these type of suitiation here
A run for the death shots.
Chaotic not good for the health department
There is no social distance wow
A who say the ppl Dem fraid of the vac…big up ppl but u guys don’t follow instructions them seh they would contact u
Its d same set of fools dat went for their 1st shot going bk for their second shot(a small % of Jamaicans)… not new ppl
What I wood like to know if it dont prevent you from catching the virus why taking it the beast have him people dem ready fe meet him
Is like these people program…. they don’t have a mind of their own to ask questions before taking the poison.. No one knows the long term effects… this will cause…
These people could be getting a shot of water and wouldn’t know it.