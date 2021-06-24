Vaccination Resumes in Jamaica with more Chaos | TVJ News - June 23 2021 1

Vaccination Resumes in Jamaica with more Chaos | TVJ News – June 23 2021

28 comments

 

The resumption of covid vaccinations seemed chaotic in the corporate area of Jamaica this morning crowds converged on vaccination locations with scores turned away as the doses had ran out.

  I'm ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᶦⁿᵍ ᵗᵒ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸᵒⁿᵉ ʷʰᵒ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᵉˢ ᵗᵒ ᵐᵉ

  I'm ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᶦⁿᵍ ᵗᵒ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸᵒⁿᵉ ʷʰᵒ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᵉˢ ᵗᵒ ᵐᵉ ᵃⁿᵈ ˡᶦᵏᵉˢ ᵗʰᶦˢ ᶜᵒᵐᵐᵉⁿᵗ"…,

    2. Because nobody knows which end up in jamaica. Same with most started and stopped promises from higher ups. They are down low on the to do list

  4. A simple long term solution to this pseudo crisis is to give the extremely cheap and effective ivermectin to everyone, instead of piecemeal rations of an experimental unlicensed jab with very high risks attached.

  9. One thing with ja there never organized with these things pure headache look when you try call the bank and you get pure running around not professional at all so imagine in these type of suitiation here

  16. A who say the ppl Dem fraid of the vac…big up ppl but u guys don’t follow instructions them seh they would contact u jamaican

    1. Its d same set of fools dat went for their 1st shot going bk for their second shot(a small % of Jamaicans)… not new ppl

  18. What I wood like to know if it dont prevent you from catching the virus why taking it the beast have him people dem ready fe meet him

    1. Is like these people program…. they don’t have a mind of their own to ask questions before taking the poison.. No one knows the long term effects… this will cause…

