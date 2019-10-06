Van Jones: America is in a lose-lose scenario

October 6, 2019

 

CNN's Van Jones makes a plea for a bipartisan solution to foreign interference in US presidential elections. #CNN #News

66 Comments on "Van Jones: America is in a lose-lose scenario"

  1. Kenta Krustofski | October 5, 2019 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    1:53 What a low bar to set for American democracy.
    2:11 A legislative “get out of jail free” card for Trump? *F O H* Van Jones.

  2. GamingTechReview | October 5, 2019 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Violation of our constitution. He should be prosecuted like everyone else would. Stop giving him slack for breaking the law. That’s a fact on record.

    • Junaid Malik | October 6, 2019 at 7:49 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell
      Stop day dreaming

    • Ash Roskell | October 6, 2019 at 8:00 AM | Reply

      Junaid : In your Land Of Fake Believe, the sky is bright Orange right, son? And you never have to hear the words, “I told you so,” spoken by a person, “of the left,” which, to you, includes Conservatives, like ME 😁

    • WTF Again? | October 6, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

      Mystic Madman

      The Chair of the FEC said, on the record, that Trump broke the law.

  3. Carl Moragne | October 5, 2019 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    “To those who can hear me ,I say -do not despair. The misery that is now upon us is but the passing of greed -the bitterness of men who fear the way of human progress.
    The hate of men will pass , and dictators die , and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die , Liberty will never perish”
    -Charlie Chaplin

  4. Peter Sedesse | October 5, 2019 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    Van, sorry dude you just lost my respect. The house already passed a bi-partisan bill… That is currently in Mitch’s safe.

    • Ash Roskell | October 6, 2019 at 9:03 AM | Reply

      Donald T: Your Effeminate Passive Aggressive tendencies are good for larf, though. So, it all evens out, sonny 🤣

    • Donald Trump | October 6, 2019 at 9:09 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell Why do you support corrupt criminals with an Anti-American Pro-LGBTQ agenda?

    • IMA WAKE 2 | October 6, 2019 at 9:58 AM | Reply

      Negro Jones Have another Nothing Burger while you’re enjoying your enslavement on the Democratic Plantation.

    • Maja-Danmark | October 6, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      @Peter Sedesse – You are talking about the protection of elections? Not the Imp. Inquiry Vote, am I right?

  5. Planet Media Satellite TV | October 5, 2019 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Stop wasting your time dude. All this is already in the constitution.

    • Heathen S | October 6, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      @Not my President it’s not my job to educate you. You can go to any public library, courtesy of my tax dollars, and read political history on your own.

    • Not my President | October 6, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      @Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber dont u mean you’re a idiot?Im independent dumbass

    • Not my President | October 6, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      @Tom Jones u must be a white male imbreed racist,your low Iq is showing.

    • Not my President | October 6, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      @Dr. Hyde The Werewolf blacks cant be racist,not when they live in a racist society controlled by white racist men u fool educate yourself they are victims to white racisim on a daily basis.

    • Not my President | October 6, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      @Heathen S what did i say that made u make that assumption?

  6. Wardemonxi | October 5, 2019 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    2:17 It already is a crime! Saying stuff like this makes people think its not already against the law.
    Lets get murderers to sign a piece of paper acknowledging the already existing law that you cannot murder people too I guess?

  7. mcfreeagent | October 5, 2019 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Worst halftime coach speech everer.

  8. tubeslats | October 5, 2019 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Van we already know what “should” happen. You sound like you’ve been on another planet for the past 10 years. The Republicans and M.A.G.A. “deplorables” ain’t gonna cooperate!

    • Robert Clawson | October 6, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      @Tom Long Remove ethics violators Omar on immigration fraud, Schiff on collusion and illegal release of classified information, Waters on threats.

    • sophia jakeb | October 6, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @Robert Clawson
      Are you saying CNN forgot to mention all those players? I’m shocked and appalled. Why would they do that? Because they are partisans and activists. There, all done.

    • Robert Clawson | October 6, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Not my President He is my President, knucklehead. This is a place to talk not STFU. You should listen so you can learn, with your low IQ. I am American, who voted Sanders. How dumb are you? Trump is a great President. Grab a tissue.

    • Robert Clawson | October 6, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @sophia jakeb My Democrats should realize Clinton was selected by the DNC. Trump was elected. If the Democrats can’t handle it they should go to Cuba for a permanent vacation. Get free mojitos from AOC, the Bartender in Chief. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aftK1kWWSPs&feature=youtu.be

  9. Saffy • 30 years ago | October 5, 2019 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Honestly, I just don’t know what to say anymore.

    Edit: I’m like, 14, so I have no idea whats going on anymore, a lot of people are just plain crazy. What I do know is that Trump hates Muslims and suggested the government implant trackers in the Muslims in America in one interview, which I watched. Secondly, I know that I am a Muslim. Thirdly, Trump has a reading level of a third grader, and is so stupid that he called the Prince of Wales the Prince of Whales. Oh, and he sexualized his daughter multiple times, which not even his right handers can deny because there are too many times he’s commented on his daughters’s bodies.

    Edit number 2: Everyone down in the comment section, please share your views nicely. It also helps to not attack me; you’re hardly an adult if you scream obscenities at me, it only shows how inmature you are.
    Contact me @khambuddies on insta if you want to chat.

    • U♋Y | October 6, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Sma 556
      there are people paid to handle
      that were educated and paid
      by taxpayers to handle these tasks You ask.
      does no one work in
      Washington DC of
      WD Columbia?
      Don’t You have Your owned problems in life?
      Where does Your cash come from?

    • Donald Trump | October 6, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @WTF Again? You broadcast your filth constantly but I never report anyone because I respect people’s right to express their personal opinions and beliefs unlike you…Nazi.

    • porn theater mop bucket | October 6, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera <---stage one TDS- denial

    • SouthSide Chicago | October 6, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Thank you for your input but you need to stop listening to all those conspiracy theories. Go out and enjoy life and after Trump gets past this phony impeachment #2, read up on how it was done and then you’ll realize why America is really corrupt, it begins with the letter D, and ends with EMOcRATS

    • Alan G. | October 6, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Saffy — First of all, I’m pretty sure we’re on the same side (’cause I can’t STAND Trump), but could you please offer some more information regarding our president making the suggestion that Muslims should have “government trackers” implanted in their bodies? Granted, it DOES sound like something he’d say…and I realize that nothing should EVER surprise me with this president, but your claim sounds a bit “rich” to me. I’m a “news junkie”, and I just can’t help but think that I would have heard about it over the course of the last several years. Can you site the interview?

      Has anyone else heard about this?

  10. oscar vasquez | October 5, 2019 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    There’s already bipartisan bills damaged McConnell doesn’t have a vote

  11. Chris Proctor | October 5, 2019 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Van “Do what I say and no one gets hurt”

  12. Beautiful Rosemary | October 5, 2019 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Van Jones shut up! You know you’re happy af that he’s being impeached.

    All I can say is people need to rise up and vote for a new administration, and for new Congress and Senate. We pay for the federal government with our taxes and need to send a message that they work for us. Vote!

    I personally don’t want another four years of this crap. Of McConnell and Graham and Pelosi either. Vote people! Get them all out so we can get our government working for us, not their party and not for Trump.

    #yourefired

    • Robert Clawson | October 6, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      Trump is finding dishonest politicians that tried to use Russia and Ukraine to win the 2016 election. Trump handled a three year investigation. Democrats squeal like pigs after 3 days of investigating. John Solomon released 400 pages and all you have to do is Google it and read to see Democrats are not telling the truth and either is the media.
      Obama administration was corrupt. The people wanted Sanders. The DNC selected Clinton. The people wanted Trump. The politicians wanted to be corrupt, not exposed. The CIA attempted a coup and failed. Twice. Impeach that.

    • Kevin Tewey | October 6, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      Beautiful Rosemary You’re not learning the truth about Bernie Sanders on mainstream media he is the only one that can change this country because he does not take corporate donations he’s the only one that will

    • Wendy Pastore | October 6, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Kevin Tewey

      If a 78 year old man who just had a hear attack is the “only one” who can change things we’d be in big trouble. Fortunately that’s not true. No one single person is going to save us. It’s going to take everyone who wants things to be better participating and voting and staying vigilant.

    • Wendy Pastore | October 6, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Beautiful Rosemary

      Pelosi helped orchestrate the blue wave that got us the majority in the House. She’s working on getting more or saving all the seats that flipped red to blue in 2018. Sorry she can’t do everything the bidding of the few democrats in safe deep blue districts but Nancy Pelosi isn’t the bad guy here.

  13. T t | October 5, 2019 at 11:43 PM | Reply

    You’re talking like everyone is going to play fair. Time to take the gloves off

    • Robert Clawson | October 6, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      @James Biggar Republican and Democratic politicians did not want Trump. The people did. Democrats did not get Sanders. DNC selected Clinton. Obama tried a coup. How Democratic.

    • Pete Timbrell | October 6, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      @John O- Yes. Vote.
      The problem is Chump knows he’s probably going pretty well straight from the WH into federal custody and then jail. That means he’s planning on going nowhere after the vote, whatever the outcome. To Chump, this impeachment fight is just a practice run for after 2020; when he and his supporters are all shouting “Fake Votes” and staying put.
      There’s yur problem.

    • John O | October 6, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      Pete Timbrell just get out to VOTE and everyone do all they can in their communities to turn out the VOTE!!

    • Donald Trump | October 6, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      @John O Ring…Vote TRUMP!

    • Sma 556 | October 6, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      T t That’s what a losing man says. Now give him his medicine.

  14. Babylauncher3000 | October 6, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

    “Pass this and we wont impeachment you” is pure Cowardice. Trump clearly wants his chapter next to Nixon in the history books and I’m not inclided to deny him that spot.

    • Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber | October 6, 2019 at 3:35 AM | Reply

      I agree 100%. I simply cannot believe that Trump is a science denier. He doesn’t EAT BABIES! He is BAD!
      #democrats #EatTheBabies

    • Mohammed Ismail | October 6, 2019 at 8:01 AM | Reply

      @Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber you = racist. you should be ràped by a pàck of wild niġ‎ġ‎ers until you become tolerant

    • Kermit De Frog | October 6, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      @Mohammed Ismail so you think muslim is a race? Last time i checked it was a RELIGION

    • Trump's Brick Layer | October 6, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      You can’t protect your priest……..I mean your politicians by hiding their crimes . Let’s find out what China Joe really did

  15. AML Ouellet | October 6, 2019 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    Dream on. He will only say that he can’ be prosecuted and then elect himself president for life

  16. Alex Putnik | October 6, 2019 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    USA is interfering in the elections all over the world
    So now and then is happening to USA
    Are you really surprised.?

  17. The channel Of Champions | October 6, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    Well I guess the news ain’t gonna report that there was a mass shooting overnight in Kansas City, Kansas

  18. dems r Traitors | October 6, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    It boggles my mind that Democrats can’t find one single candidate who will fight the deep state

  19. dems r Traitors | October 6, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Nancy P. Won’t bring impeachment to the house floor. Just a trick.

  20. real qanon | October 6, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Democrats are tricking voters with free stuff. They won’t deliver, never have never will

