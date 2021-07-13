Vaz Visa Wrongfully revoked? | TVJ News – July 12 2021

Government minister Daryl Vaz has responded to a stunning revelation by former United States ambassador Donald Tapia, that a wrong was done when his U.S visa was revoked. The former U.S ambassador made the announcement in a media interview.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
7 comments
hope him get him visa back if him innocent.
This man is a labourite bat,,its really uncommon,,to see anything like this smh
Talk all u want but the man has a conscience unlike some of unuh
With all the Intel them american got , is now they announcing that
Well, Vaz was a U.S. Citizens, but I know if he wants to get it back is Citizenship he can!!
I think the pm was pressured to give up something. Now that was done they are now undoing the revocation of the visa
Who a buy that?