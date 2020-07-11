Velshi: This Is Our Chance To Improve American Schools | MSNBC

July 11, 2020

July 11, 2020

 

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi says the pandemic has revealed the urgency of investing in our education system and addressing achievement gaps.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Velshi: This Is Our Chance To Improve American Schools | MSNBC

79 Comments on "Velshi: This Is Our Chance To Improve American Schools | MSNBC"

  1. Susan Brooke | July 11, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    TRUMP POPULIST:
    Make America Great Again!

    BIDEN REALIST
    : America was Great before Trump.
    Vote DEMOCRAT.

    • Jock Young | July 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

      @REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH
      The economy continued t improve under Trump at about the same rate it had been improving under Obama.

    • SinBae | July 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      @Jock Young unemployement lowering slowed during trump

    • Independent Voter | July 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      SinBae have you looked at unemployment numbers recently? 😂😂😂😂

    • SinBae | July 11, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      @Independent Voter Still goes together with my statement :^) but I refer to the same timeline he refers to, aka pre covid, you can clearly see a slowing end of 2015 aka trump

    • Megadog | July 11, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      Independent Voter well when democrat governors keep their states closed, what would you expect 🤷🏾‍♂️

  2. Peter Rayno | July 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Can you say “quid pro quo”

  3. jim shepard | July 11, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    I DONT THINK THATS THE DONNY-VIRUS PLAN, He Was Thinking Put Them In The Tank And See How Many Walk Out.

  4. Dittzx | July 11, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    Mike Pence: “”the best expert I know on school openings is my wife”…Pence wife is an actual “Karen!!!”..🥴😂

  5. Alex Murphy | July 11, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    👮STOP DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP IN NOVEMBER👮

  6. Eleata Shepherd | July 11, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    I WANT TO CONGRATULATE A.M JOY ON HER NEW PRIME TIME SHOW “REIDOUT” I think that’s correct.
    THANK YOU MSNBC:

  7. mary jones | July 11, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    very well said, ty mr velshi. this is a conversation that we must have.

  8. John Smith | July 11, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    ☣ TRUMPANDEMIC ☣
    💉
    💊
    BIDENVACCINE💊
    November 3!

  9. Beatrice Asarte | July 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    What you talking about Velshi. Trump would never pay out for Education.See Trump University.

    • Jim Battersbee | July 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      The Democrats and the Republicans had no problem recently agreeing on a 740 billion dollar military budget. The hypocrisy of America is eye-watering.

    • frictionRx9 | July 11, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      Velshi, a Canadian socialist who used to work for Al Jazeera
      enuff said

    • YouRuse is A leftist org | July 11, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      Jim Battersbee teachers unions are a travesty and a joke! Ban the unions and mandate school choice, then education will boom and the indoctrination of our kids will cease

    • Strange Wayfaring Stranger | July 11, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      He’s obviously talking about life after trump.

    • Jim Battersbee | July 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      @YouRuse is A leftist org
      The USA is a “travesty and a joke”. Listen to yourself in the land of the free, “ban unions!!” hahahahahahaha, talk about ‘indoctrination’.

  10. Dittzx | July 11, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Funny how The Trump Administration and Betsy Devos are concern about schools when they keep cutting funds every year.🥴

    • ruth depew | July 11, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      All they want is the very cheapest day care possible so that their parents are free to work. They would probably cut off public education at age 14 because they no longer need child car.

    • Alex Hamilton | July 11, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      Dittzx
      the States and cities don’t have taxes to pay for Education?

    • ora cooks | July 11, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

      Their children probably go to private schools that, somehow, receive public funding; less funds for us and more for them, maybe?

    • AL- BOT | July 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      DeVos makes her money from private schools. That’s the reason she wants them open.

  11. 808 Dream | July 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    This is our chance as Americans to make many changes. Who doesn’t want that?

    • Jim Battersbee | July 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      Watch carefully, nothing will change, a few cosmetic changes, a bit of window dressing, maybe a return to a president who can actually string a sentence together, but essentially the basic barbarism and hypocrisy that is America will remain.
      Cheers

    • Alex Hamilton | July 11, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      808 Dream I agree 100%, Throw all the Democrats out 😀

    • Bruce strkland | July 11, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      Berni. Elizabeth. Kamela. Have been fighting there whole lives for this. Cory and the rest…

  12. Goldenbell001 | July 11, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    Greatest investment is investing in children’s education. That was the reason why America was Great not so long ago.

    • Richard McMasky | July 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      *OH, BUT I DO KNOW MY LONG DIVISION NOW, AND ALL THE PRESIDENTS!! YIPPIE!!!!*

    • Jim Battersbee | July 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      America has never been great. In 1944 America executed a 14 year old boy (of course he was black) for a crime it later turned out he didn’t commit.
      You executed a 14 year old child.
      Today you separate children from their parents and keep them in cages.
      America has always been unequalled in the world for it’s barbarism and hypocrisy however.

    • Richard McMasky | July 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @Jim Battersbee America has never been great, it’s just that the rest of the world has *tended* to be worse than us.

    • Jim Battersbee | July 11, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @Richard McMasky
      Nope. America has always *claimed* itself to be great. The rest of the world just isn’t so hypocritical. The US is the only country in the entire world with a *rising* maternal death rate and is ranked only 46th in world life expectancy rankings. People in Hong Kong and Japan outlive Americans by over 6 years.
      In the developed world, America has the worst inequality, and the worst gun violence.
      America is a fantasyland, it’s all flag waving, bible bashing, advertising, movies, television and marketing. It leads the world in hypocrisy and Covid 19 deaths.
      Cheers

    • Holy Field | July 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      @Jim Battersbee Sad, but true! 🤷🏻‍♂️🙈

  13. CT S | July 11, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    MSNBC: More Velshi and Joy Reid please.

  14. Niki T | July 11, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    My son has asthma, there is ZERO chance I will send him to school. If he caught it he could die. No way! They cant assure his safety so not happening.

    • Steve’s Guitars | July 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

      Keep those kids home until YOU know it’s safe. Don’t hurry. Protect and defend them.

    • Mimi M | July 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      Me too i’m keeping my son home he also Asthma, no way no how i would even consider that possibility.

    • foreigner fan | July 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Covid 19 like all previous Corona viruses will be here forever. You’re fked. Cheers from Toronto

    • Alex Hamilton | July 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      Niki T
      good for you. I assume you do not work or if you do you do it at home? You never go out? You and your kid stay
      in your house? Because I know for a fact that no place can assure your safety. They never will.

    • Anne Rigby | July 11, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Alex Hamilton Because in your world, in your tiny little mind, sending kids to school is the same as going out wearing a mask, social distancing and observing all the safety measures? Ever hear of homeschooling? Why would people who have enough sense to not send their kids to school, never leave the house? and you do not know for a fact “that no place can assure anyone’s safety”. How could you? you would have to know everyone and their circumstances. My goodness! you do talk a lot of tosh!

  15. Sherry H | July 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO TAKE MONEY FROM THE OVERBLOATED DEFENSE BUDGET AND PUT IN OUR SCHOOLS!

    • Jim Battersbee | July 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      Hahahahahaha, it’s the USA, ain’t gonna happen! Keep the people dumb is the motto.

    • Kevin McNeil | July 11, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

      Wrong ……
      The School systems need to cut there overblown bureaucracy……

    • Alex Hamilton | July 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Sherry H
      yes and after that you can learn, Russian, Chinese, or Persian. Study Muslim. I have a question. You do know that States and local Governments
      have taxes?

    • Bryce Brogan | July 11, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      I’d be happy if they took the subsidies and grants from the cruise line industry and gave it to the schools.

    • Jim Battersbee | July 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Bryce Brogan
      Don’t forget the endless corporate bailouts and the agriculture subsidies.

  16. Vic McQueen | July 11, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    trump claim: we need to educate our children
    trump reality: underfund schools pay teachers crap

    • foreigner fan | July 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      The house controls the money. Not the President. Cheers from Toronto

    • Alex Hamilton | July 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      Vic McQueen
      claim we need to educate our children
      Alex Hamilton’s reply: raise State and local taxes, get rid of the teachers unions, raise the pay for good teachers and fire the bad.
      Put curriculum and control there of in the hands of the parents.

    • Bryce Brogan | July 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @foreigner fan If they can get it past the Republican-controlled Senate (i.e., the Grim Reaper Mitch McConnell).

    • foreigner fan | July 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Bryce Brogan Democrats don’t give a sht about education. Obama was as lousy as Bush. And he was horrendous. Trumps better than both. Cheers

  17. mister_love | July 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    School’s out for summer
    School’s out forever
    School’s been blown to pieces No more pencils
    No more books
    No more teacher’s
    Dirty looks
    Well, we got no class
    And we got no principals
    We ain’t got no intelligence
    We can’t even think of a word that rhymesSchool’s out for summer
    School’s out forever
    School’s been blown to pieces No more pencils
    No more books
    No more teacher’s
    Dirty looks Out for summer
    Out till fall
    We might not come
    Back at all

  18. ZenoByte | July 11, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    Trump has managed to bring back the 1918 Pandemic, the 1929 Depression and the 1968 Race Riots all at the same time.
    You really want him making decisions on your children’s health?

    • ora cooks | July 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

      A one man triple crown winner!!!

    • Steve Logue | July 11, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      Come on, he’s not a shipping clerk you know. Lmfao

    • toddburress68 | July 11, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      Is it really Trump or are the Democrats behind it. Seems like they were the biggest racist in the past and it seems like they got all the money from these recent race riots and it seems like no one wants to say where the slaves came from which was the African brothers sold them into slavery which was probably better than just chopping their heads off but still. So I’m saying sure seems like it’s the Democrats behind all the chaos and that’s pretty obvious where is it all happens in Democratic cities

    • Anne Rigby | July 11, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      ​@toddburress68 I was going to reply, but there is no point: you obviously cannot put two and two together without making five.

  19. Mike V | July 11, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    The only thing Betsy Duvos is missing is the witch’s broom

    • AL- BOT | July 11, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      …and the intelligence.

    • Memc2021 | July 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      THE MOST VILE CORRUPT MEMBER OF THIS AWFUL REGIME.
      SHE HAS DONE SO MUCH DAMAGE AND THAT INCLUDES TO CHILDREN TOO.
      SHE SHOULD BE REMOVED ASAP.
      SCHOOLS SHOULD NOT BE RE-OPENED. CHILDREN DO NOT NEED TO
      BE AT RISK JUST BECAUSE THESE TWO (TRUMP & DEVOS) ENTITLED JERKS THINK SO.

    • Jack Soxman | July 11, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      Mike, that’s the best you have up in that little brain?
      Make a juvenial comment about a person doing her job? Care to expand your brain with facts and common sense?
      Oh, you’re a member of the Teachers Union?

  20. lily and murphy | July 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    We really like Velshi. We started following him during the protests
    He is a very well spoken, articulate reporter. Thanks – Velshi.

