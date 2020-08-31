MSNBC’s Ali Velshi says Trump’s shunning of science and expertise reveals we’ve reached “peak ignorance” as a nation.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Velshi: Trump’s Anti-Science Attitude Is Getting Us Nowhere | MSNBC
You are right Velshi !
I never thought so many americans were so deeply ignorant.
It is like being american in itself makes you think you are a superior race to the world – which is about the biggest lie on earth.
@Live Life even someone we have ten times as many people dying from coronavirus that is 1 out 1000 people would have died from coronavirus. That is nothing to compare to Spanish Flu 1 out of 20 people in the world died.
@Rino Ponce The point you are missing is that the death rate is only ONE aspect of the virus. There are many dimensions to a pandemic. How about considering those too. The transmission, how gov’t has responded, how society has responded, people’s opinion about the lockdown, masks etc. are very similar in both circumstances.
@fin screenname um to watch and keep a list of videos you need to have an account imbecile
@Tucker Carlson actually nope, another wanna be parroting stupidity
@Rino Ponce you are aware the US is still in the thick of it
Until the stopping of Covid using those figures are premature
I would not believe or respect any “doctor” who was willing to accept an advisory position in the trump administration.
But sadly you are in the minority.
@Zk hardly. He’s losing and he knows it.
@Dean Purcell the polls say about even buy you can add at least 12 percent for Trump and face the facts Trump will be living in you bot head until 2025 impeached and reelected thats funny
Trump found him on the corner wearing a sign “will lie for you” there’s lotsa signs at the white where his “best people ” showed up.
This has been going on for years. It started with the Republicans and FAUX not News say things like, The educated Elite on the left”.
How stupid do you have to be to think that calling someone educated is an insult? The fact that you point out that the left is educated demonstrates you realize your not as smart.
@Mainely Yeah those fools constantly complain about the left but their HQ is in NY, the bluest of blue states. Even they don’t want to be in a red state.
……..that is a very stupid comment to make since Trump and Lindsey is sending the Democrats to JAIL. Kevin Clinesmith’s guilty plea should deeply concern the FBI agents who investigated the Trump campaign links with the Russian Hoax, Senator Lindsey Graham has said. Obama Gate is REAL! Trump2020!
@Walter White Oh, and by the way. It was Lindsey Graham that gave the Steele Dossier to the FBI and John McCain told him to do it. LMAO
technically it started with the church several thousand years ago… keep people stupid and fearful – warn them God will punish them, then burn them at the stake to prove it. the republicans and their tax-free church shelters found out really quickly it was easier to rule the gut than the brain.
So let me get this straight, windmills will give me cancer but covid 19 is ok for my kids to get in school? Ok got it,
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ I would add, his restrictions from Europe came far too late, the virus was already in the US & spreading. His restrictions on China were only Chinese nationals, he still allowed over 40,000 other people, mostly US citizens to return without any checks or isolation, the main reason the virus took off btw. Help me understand why the virus is so widespread in the US & not in other countries that actually responded to the threat? Because of Trump’s inaction & not listening to his scientists.
@Zk Clearly you are that stupid.
@Jeff Cooper Intelligence doesn’t seem to matter to the Trump bunch. Dumb as rocks.
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ “nobody had an issue with trump before he became president!” You have absolutely no idea wtf you are talking about. I can go back to 1990, when contractors and construction workers for 3 Atlantic city hotel/casino’s were stiffed 650 million dollars from the trump organization. That money was never distributed! People who know trump’s real history, have known for 30 years, that he is an inept, lying p.o.s. just because you’re ignorant, shouldn’t give you a reason to espouse b.s.
Trump will consult scientists while he’s tweeting and then enact policy on the alternative facts that he creates
It’s obvious the moron Whisperer is getting through to them
People in a cult usually don’t know that there in one
brilliantly said, ty mr velshi. trumputin likes to keep a gag order in place on anyone who could help us.
Are you obsessed with Putin?
……..that is a very stupid comment to make since Trump and Lindsey is sending the Democrats to JAIL. Kevin Clinesmith's guilty plea should deeply concern the FBI agents who investigated the Trump campaign links with the Russian Hoax, Senator Lindsey Graham has said. Obama Gate is REAL! Trump2020!
@Awesome Timeless “Mary” is Russian.
rather than waste my time replying to each of you individually, i will just make this for all of you. go back to your little delusional breitbart and oan and rt channels. they will welcome you and your delusions back, little ones.
Here’s Scotland’s FACTS.
F Face covering
A Avoid crowds
C Clean your hands regularly
T Two metre distancing
S Self isolate if you have symptoms
@Paula Sparrow true but like all good conmen he makes out he is religous because it gives him tax breaks & its perfect cover for his criminal activities.
From Scotland. Yep all correct but unfortunatly people are becoming more an more careless. Now we have a few infections starting 1 person is all it took to shut down our wee city in Aberdeen. He in turn lead to 200 others who could have been infected. 14 days to go to see if its spread again. All due to this idiotic idea to open flights an holidays. The Morons in charge here really need there heads looked at. We lasted 20 days without any death or infections. All it takes is for a strong leader to explain to the people and give clear instructions. THIS we did not get from the UK goverment. Schools should be priority no1. NOT pubs.
same as Canada… kids go back to school in a few weeks.
@Crom the Wise i said nothing about it going away. if you do what the health pros recommend you can reduce cases, hospitalizations, infection ratios, deaths, and lasting effects of this vile illness. Trump is no health pro.
@Walter White You’ve already posted this! Very boring. Vote you your idiotic president again if you like, it’s entirely up to you. But please note we (the rest of the world) are laughing at him and you! Never have I seen a more brainless president than Trump. Personally I think he makes Mussolini look like an excellent leader.
If the world ended today you can bet Trump would blame it on Obama or the democrats.
@Walter White “Is sending”? Lady G? I don’t think so. Trump is under investigation for insurance and bank fraud. But, you keep that tin foil hat tied real tight.
@Awesome Timeless Rube.
@Cliff Medina i know that story about Kamalas family is either false or innacurate they said it was in 1845 but slavery ended in Jamaica in 1838 so that would be chronlogically impossible🤔🤔
@Awesome Timeless there is nothing positive
Worse stock market than Obama
Slower growth than Obama
Oh wait higher farm bankruptcies
And Higher maternal mortality
And higher suicides of white men by guns
Those are good right?
A vote for Biden is a vote for SCIENCE !!!
@Marilyn Reallon are you insane? Do you even know what’s going on with the Uighurs muslims in China??? Look it up!
I cannot wait to come to USA after jan20 if biden wins. I will come and get my amnesty and when I get it, I will go out and get a gun and start doing what ever I want, and when I am done I will move on to another state, after all I will never be deported because Biden has said he also will end deportations of criminals including ms13. Thank you sir JOE BIDEN for amnesty and letting us do what ever we want in USA
COME ON MAN! YOU AINT BLACK IF YOU DON”T VOTE FOR BIDEN!
Shut up, meg
“If one day, my words are against science, choose science.”
― Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
And right now (2020), in the nation that he modernized, the teaching of biological evolution has been banned because it doesn’t comport with the Koran.
Another country gone in the wrong direction.
because the White House is currently occupied by a “stable genius” who is dangerously stupid. Now the USA is one of the most stupid countries in the world.
@T Electronix which bridge you want to sell me because state that never had a lockdown did much better than state that did.
I am sitting in Europe, confined with covid, and it is very sad to see the USA fascinated with European dreams of égalité and Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Karl Marx. Europe is committing suicide, civilizations die, or don’t you know? Power knows no vacuum, and if you don’t have strong values and anything goes, someone else more determined will impose their values. Must children of the Enlightenment be told, only in the West are societies as just and fair as our own. What the so-called “progressives” offer is not new, just a tired form, an old illiberalism that when taken seriously is not merely immature iconoclasts playing at revolution, what is offered is no substitute for the values of individual liberty and must be opposed to collective group-think, and political correctness. Aim for Rousseau and get Thomas Hobbes’ nightmare.
Kamala Harris is a TARTUFFE! (Le Tartuffe ou l’Imposteur est une comédie de Molière en cinq actes)
@Rino Ponce No, dear.
The US had zero days with a lockdown in place. Plus it had a ‘president’, multiple state governors and legislatures and SinclairFox all denying and downplaying the virus.
Sweden did not have an official stay at home order but it did, in practice, follow social distancing measures, closing venues, following hygiene steps etc.
And the US virus spread is out of control, still.
Not only now.It has been for quite a while.
If you ignore science, you are embracing ignorance. It’s just that simple.
@C Seay
Look at any totalitarian takeover of a country and it’s the intellectuals who are eliminated first.
Even before the direct political opponents are targeted.
Prime example in living memory was Iran when the Shah was ousted.
@Kwarkool the fox news freaks do
Republicans love embracing ignorance and stupidity. They take pride in being stupid.
hence the term ignorance is bliss… it releases you from all sorts – don’t have to recycle, there IS no global warming. don’t care that storms are getting bigger, deserts drier, coasts are receding, icebergs are shrinking, LALALALALALALALALLA not listening!! people come up with novel ways to avoid anything that costs effort or money.
@Brad Smith
For Republicans, being ignorant is a form of patriotism.
Trump’s disastrous pandemic response has turned America First into America Last.
Trump, YOUR FIRED!
The alt left will take down trump and his supporters.
Why should Trump be responsible for a man-made virus that you can
easily see the artificial RNA injection points as well as its HIV delivery system
with a hopped up ‘Gain of Function’ that came out of a lab in Chyna? This is a bio
weapon that was patented in 2015 in the Wuhan Lab and was supervised by Fauci
. Obama
gave the Wuhan Lab $3.7 Million Dollars to perfect the bio weapon.
@Zach Addington no, they won’t. The silent majority will evict Demokkkrats from congress!
@Someone Else Trump has effectively turned the USA into the DSA, the Divided States of America. So much hatred & division here, & his memorial day speech being, IMHO, the most divisive speech I have ever heard a world leader give in the past 30 years I can recall. To make a mistake is human, to repeat it, is shameful. Don’t be deceived US, don’t do it again, think of the rising Covid19 death toll & his dismissive response to that number. Shameful.
It’s much easier to control an uneducated population! We are almost there, sad to say.
No, no, you were there in November 2016. There’s no way back now.
I thought Idiocracy would come much further into the future, but sadly 2020 and we’re almost there.
@Brad Smith
You’re there now, no “almost” about it.
“Man, these t’rump supporters sure aren’t very smart.” – flat earthers
You people are being brainwashed thinking mask and lockdown works. Sweden has no lockdown and don’t wear mask and they have nearly the same death rate in the U.S. one person died in Sweden from August 10 to August 13.
@Rino Ponce They’re lying and it isn’t working.
@Brian NaveImagine if some investigative reporter looked into the stock ties to the COVID-19 Vaccination. Of course we know money can’t be made off the hydroxycholorquine because it’s cheap…..Yeah that would be great but all those types of reporters seem to be dead.
@Gus Perez do you have any notion how ridiculous your comment is to anyone outside the US. You are saying that everyone in one party has the same idea as everyone else in that party and you being in another party has the same idea as everyone in your party. The US education system has truly failed.
Evangelicals love his anti-science stance. How he passed chemistry is a mystery. Chemistry requires study, the ability to comprehend abstract construction, and concentration. Trump was not a good student.
The president has a science advisor but his evangelical council meets with him regularly.
It’s interesting that instead of just a “spiritual advisor” he has evangelicals on tap.
Maybe that’s because “ordinary” Christians vote according to their own values but evangelicals will vote as they are told.
He bought their vote and repaid them with the policies that they demanded. Starting with defunding women’s health care worldwide.
would YOU want trump in your class a second year?
Yea, the Evangelicals think they are everything when you should be judged for your good deeds to your fellow man…
I thought the alien DNA / demon sperm / hydroxychloroquine “Witch Doctor” was the science & medical department chief advisory
In practice, trump gets his advice from whatever moving shape on the TV that Fox has on the show.
His attention span is more like a puppy watching a merry-go-round than someone who can hold a coherent idea for more than a few minutes at a time.
Maybe this dude is “Dr. Atlas”? Seen him? I have and he’s most likely a follower of “Dr. Immanuel “?! Nuff said.
@natalie harless Dr Atlas is bought and paid for!! Get his financials, have a good look so in addition to the blatant Trumpist garbage he spews, his willful ignorance about facts such as social distance and mask wearing, his status for Faux News and most important the perversion of his Hipocratic Oath “You shall do no harm”
I’m sure his new Corona Virus guy is “right out of central casting” like the rest of his morons. It’s all about appearance to Trump.
“I’ll hire the very best people”.
Every single one of them an abject failure and fraud.
Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.
Trump cheats at everything.
He destroyed Hillary across the country except in NY and California. And both of those states are near dead. Cheers from Toronto
Republicans love the ignorant, they’re much easier to con.
@Roger C that’s not an answer. that’s nothing. “You’re not even wrong”. But that’s ok I guess, I don’t think we’ll see eye to eye anyway.
@That guy with 0 videos I doubt we will either. I didn’t go through several years of indoctrination and being told white people are bad. You did. I see racism against all races because I lived in 6 different countries and understand the true cores of racism and where it is highest….definitely NOT North America. I could never break your indoctrination in a comment. That will take 10 years of studying history of all the different types of races, 5000 years of human slavery only ended by white christians, and knowledge of when Marxist are using their techniques against you to gain control and power….and what they will do to you when they have it.
That is why conservatives hate colleges. They tell their followers that colleges brainwash your kids.
@Roger C you don’t know me. you know nothing of what indoctrination I supposedly went through, but I’ll let you have your cute narrative that you have going on I guess. cheers.
@That guy with 0 videos truth hurts