Velshi: We’re Only ‘Rounding The corner’ On COVID If The Destination Is Hell | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Velshi: We’re Only ‘Rounding The corner’ On COVID If The Destination Is Hell | MSNBC 1

October 31, 2020

 

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi argues that Trump’s disregard for science and obsession with loyalty from his staff have made his coronavirus response “an abject failure.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Velshi: We’re Only ‘Rounding The corner’ On COVID If The Destination Is Hell | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

79 Comments on "Velshi: We’re Only ‘Rounding The corner’ On COVID If The Destination Is Hell | MSNBC"

  1. Deborah Husted | October 31, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Hopefully everyone has already voted but if not there’s still time to get out and vote

    • N 827 | October 31, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      I voted for Trump and red down the line 🙂

    • 5610winston | October 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      I was second in line at the Buckhead Library precinct on the first day of early voting in Georgia. After a two-hour wait for the poll to open at 8:00 and a bout two dozen senior and/or disabled voters motoring in in the last few minutes before the polls opened (one of the voters way back in the line complained that the seniors were skipped to the head of the line) I still got out by 8:57.

    • Morgan Alexander | October 31, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Bradley Gleason So many dang statists out there! By voting at all you are both trying to force the will of your ruler on someone who doesn’t want it and agreeing that someone else has the right to impose the will of their ruler on you.

    • Jesus Isback | October 31, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      According to Democrats It is time to celebrate …
      All Americans should thanks China for the Military C19 BioAttack.
      Now COMMUNISM is the only option to stop Trump of Making America Great Again ending with all Liberties and Rights once and for all.
      Biden Harris is the only hope to bring America on her knees in front of Communist CHINA 🇨🇳.
      BLM ANTIFA are getting ready to reject the elections results making Democrats the real winner Party.
      VICTORY to CHINA 🇨🇳 🇨🇳🇨🇳 !!

    • Heather | October 31, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Ashlynne Shain You should check out Project Veritas . They secretly filmed the Democrats in action , cheating . The one democrat lady even said that if anyone found out that she could go to jail. This not just one fraudulent vote . It’s huge amount . Oh , by the way we don’t have a Democracy as our form of government here in the US. We have a Constitutional Republic .

  2. MrMyarsesmells | October 31, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    This happened a few days ago I saw an old homeless person walking down the street in NY wearing one shoe. I said: “Hey, you lost your shoe.” He said: “No I found one.”

    • Willix elzorro | October 31, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      @Kipper Wonderdog of course not. I left my sandls on the beach. Maybe I should have worn them when I went swimming.

    • michael boultinghouse | October 31, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      its a lie. nobody in NY talks to strangers, especially homeless ones

    • Robert Nall | October 31, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      I drove past a Starbucks with my Trumpette sister who lives in a rural region. She saw a homeless man with a Starbucks cup in his hand, wheres good ole’ sis said, “Well, he can’t afford a place to live, but he can afford Starbucks, pffft” I replied, “You know he dug that cup out of the trash can, right?” You could see the wheels turning in her head. It’s not always as it seems. Perception is everything…

    • Kipper Wonderdog | October 31, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Bryce Management groan.

    • John S | October 31, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      You stole a joke from a comedian nice.

  3. Toni Faust | October 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Thank gawd for these tapes. It’ll come back to them.

  4. Emsley Wyatt | October 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    “People who know their place.”? I’d rather listen to people who know their stuff.

    • Hush Whisper | October 31, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Typesomething Here Whatever gets you by. Bye.

    • Sunny Times | October 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      😀😀HAHAHAHA!😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 BRILLIANT 👍

    • Paul Anderson | October 31, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @allabout perspective The Tao which can be written, is not an eternal Tao. Translation: none of those text matter in the final analysis.

    • Paul Anderson | October 31, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Soul Crewblue Smart people don’t go to rallies to say “Yeaaa man” and praise chosen ones. Leave Tweatles in his dirty diapers. Just look at his level of comprehension. A global pandemic, he already knows who he’s voting for but puts himself at risk to yell with fervor praise for a narcissist.

      Move on from the likes of him. A fool laughs when he hears the Tao. If he didn’t, it wouldn’t be the Tao~

    • Cani Gee | October 31, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      Open g n e w s . o r g or g t v . o r g let see where your morality at our media bias.

  5. Helen ❤️ | October 31, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    I wish someone would just fact check them to their faces as they try and lie about the deaths .

    • SoHo | October 31, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Like how Cuomo sent Sick Grandma to live with Healthy Grandma 🤔. Trump’s fault Orange Man BAD.

    • gloves r off | October 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Michel Beauregard wow dude. Please snap out of it. It amazes me people still stick up for these psychopaths. You are under severe mind control. This Is the job of corporate media, keep the people divided, distracted and deceived. You need to start by reading “covid 19 the great reset” by Klaus Schwab from the world economic forum and you will see there plans for us. This has absolutely nothing to do with any disease or virus. This Is the great reset bringing us into agenda 21 and 2030, this has been planned for many many years.

    • gloves r off | October 31, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Ashlynne Shain so you want biden to be your ruler and everyone else’s ruler? You are begging for the chains of your own oppression by supporting any political parisite. Please snap out of it.

    • gloves r off | October 31, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Ashlynne Shain exactly , do your own research. You are checked out in the left vs right paradigm.

    • gloves r off | October 31, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Ashlynne Shain are you saying biden isn’t a liar? Is there any political parisite who isn’t a liar? Honestly you have been deceived. Except that fact and figure out what is really going on because any corporate source ain’t gonna tell ya. Smmfh. This is why our freedoms are being taken because of you people who keep complying. You have been had, deceived, lied too. Let me guess? Osama bin laden was responsible for 9/11? We are doomed.

  6. Charles George | October 31, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    If you keep
    rounding the corner
    all you do is keep
    going in circles.

  7. Alistair Mackintosh | October 31, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    You’re not rounding the corner, you’re going off a cliff.

  8. Wai Siew | October 31, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    When you get a corrupt incompetent president with an incompetent administration, that what you get.

  9. topdawg411 | October 31, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    It’s been a really long 15 days to flatten the curve !! Remember you have a 98.6% recovery rate if you get this virus. THAT IS THE TRUTH AND EVIDENCE BACKS UP THIS FACT !

    • King Slechtvalk | October 31, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @utewbd All the people who claim hospitals are overrun never left their house to look and so they are believing anything they are told. Wasnt hard to get in my car and see for myself. MSM and reality 2 different things.

    • Skybound | October 31, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      Wrong… that’s only if you DONT have asthma or any respiratory problem

    • 728huey | October 31, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Actually, the recovery rate only refers to people who didn’t die from this virus. Assuming you’re talking about herd immunity without a vaccine, there are about 325 million people in the USA, and let’s say we optimistically reach herd immunity with 60% of the population becoming infected with COVID-19, and let’s say further that 99% of the people who are infected with the virus survive. That still means at least around 1,650,000 will die from this. Are you saying you’re perfectly okay with with over a million and a half people dying from.this disease? That’s more people than all of the Americans who died in the American Revolution, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Vietnam, both Iraq wars, the war in Afghanistan, and the people who died on 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, and the 1906 San Francisco earthquake COMBINED.

    • utewbd | October 31, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @728huey over 100k die from flu every year. You okay with that?!

    • Bastard Ferret | October 31, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @JC What? Some of the asymtomatic people spontaneously die unless they’re hospitalized? :’)

  10. SalamaSond | October 31, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    Scientific expertise interferes with unconstrained exploitation.

  11. Man Sua | October 31, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Come January… “ The government you elect is the government you deserve “ Thomas Jefferson #VOTE! 🗳

  12. charles madison | October 31, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Like Stormy Daniels says, “Let’s get this over with.”

  13. RammatRamzi | October 31, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

    This is proof that we need to be vaccinated and have marks on our right hands and foreheads to prove that we got them.

  14. Josh Hadley | October 31, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Covid magically cured the flu & common cold.

    • Heather | October 31, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Joker And the mainstream media media never says a word about it . They are all liars ! This all about having control over the American people .Wake up people before all of your freedom is gone .

    • 728huey | October 31, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      True, and cancer is the second most deadly disease killing Americans. Yet thanks to our inept response to the pandemic, COVID-19 is now the third deadliest disease in the country. Unlike COVID-19, there are treatments for both heart disease and cancer which can mitigate and lessen the disease if not outright cure them in some cases.

    • Ambulant Gaming | October 31, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      @John James 2.6 percent of which were COVID deaths. These days if your hit by a bus and have COVID its a COVID death. If you actually read the CARES act you would know that doctors have a pretty large financial incentive to report deaths as COVID deaths

    • Tim Martin | October 31, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      Yep. The flu deaths will be near zero this year. Heart attacks and cancer will be at an all time low and very few will be from natural causes (old age).

    • Tim Martin | October 31, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      Was there a political advantage to track all flu deaths? Did anyone test for or simply assume deaths from the flu? Different ball game sir.

  15. Buster Brown | October 31, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    ” I’m not a doctor, but I play one to the American people”

  16. Larry Mosher | October 31, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    I had a dream,two nights ago,it said Biden won Arizona.Most of my dreams come true.I wish it said Biden won the election.I hope Arizona puts Biden over 270.Not just a wish/ hope.I hope my dream was true.Prayers for America.

  17. Bryan K | October 31, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Experts? You only mean the experts who agree with you, and not the thousands of doctors who disagree?

  18. Verk Inkcard | October 31, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    Hey government, I’ll take care of my grandparents safety you take care of my FREEDOM.

  19. DeeJayTee73 | October 31, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    Who died and made Ali Velshi “Professor Know-It-All?” He’s nothing but a talking head.

  20. Andrea Boggan | October 31, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    “Listen, and understand. That terminator is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.” ~Kyle Reese – The Terminator

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7QRsx9lbBU

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.