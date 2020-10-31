MSNBC’s Ali Velshi argues that Trump’s disregard for science and obsession with loyalty from his staff have made his coronavirus response “an abject failure.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Velshi: We’re Only ‘Rounding The corner’ On COVID If The Destination Is Hell | MSNBC