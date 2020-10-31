MSNBC’s Ali Velshi argues that Trump’s disregard for science and obsession with loyalty from his staff have made his coronavirus response “an abject failure.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Velshi: We’re Only ‘Rounding The corner’ On COVID If The Destination Is Hell | MSNBC
Hopefully everyone has already voted but if not there’s still time to get out and vote
I voted for Trump and red down the line 🙂
I was second in line at the Buckhead Library precinct on the first day of early voting in Georgia. After a two-hour wait for the poll to open at 8:00 and a bout two dozen senior and/or disabled voters motoring in in the last few minutes before the polls opened (one of the voters way back in the line complained that the seniors were skipped to the head of the line) I still got out by 8:57.
@Bradley Gleason So many dang statists out there! By voting at all you are both trying to force the will of your ruler on someone who doesn’t want it and agreeing that someone else has the right to impose the will of their ruler on you.
According to Democrats It is time to celebrate …
All Americans should thanks China for the Military C19 BioAttack.
Now COMMUNISM is the only option to stop Trump of Making America Great Again ending with all Liberties and Rights once and for all.
Biden Harris is the only hope to bring America on her knees in front of Communist CHINA 🇨🇳.
BLM ANTIFA are getting ready to reject the elections results making Democrats the real winner Party.
VICTORY to CHINA 🇨🇳 🇨🇳🇨🇳 !!
@Ashlynne Shain You should check out Project Veritas . They secretly filmed the Democrats in action , cheating . The one democrat lady even said that if anyone found out that she could go to jail. This not just one fraudulent vote . It’s huge amount . Oh , by the way we don’t have a Democracy as our form of government here in the US. We have a Constitutional Republic .
This happened a few days ago I saw an old homeless person walking down the street in NY wearing one shoe. I said: “Hey, you lost your shoe.” He said: “No I found one.”
@Kipper Wonderdog of course not. I left my sandls on the beach. Maybe I should have worn them when I went swimming.
its a lie. nobody in NY talks to strangers, especially homeless ones
I drove past a Starbucks with my Trumpette sister who lives in a rural region. She saw a homeless man with a Starbucks cup in his hand, wheres good ole’ sis said, “Well, he can’t afford a place to live, but he can afford Starbucks, pffft” I replied, “You know he dug that cup out of the trash can, right?” You could see the wheels turning in her head. It’s not always as it seems. Perception is everything…
@Bryce Management groan.
You stole a joke from a comedian nice.
Thank gawd for these tapes. It’ll come back to them.
“People who know their place.”? I’d rather listen to people who know their stuff.
@Typesomething Here Whatever gets you by. Bye.
😀😀HAHAHAHA!😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 BRILLIANT 👍
@allabout perspective The Tao which can be written, is not an eternal Tao. Translation: none of those text matter in the final analysis.
@Soul Crewblue Smart people don’t go to rallies to say “Yeaaa man” and praise chosen ones. Leave Tweatles in his dirty diapers. Just look at his level of comprehension. A global pandemic, he already knows who he’s voting for but puts himself at risk to yell with fervor praise for a narcissist.
Move on from the likes of him. A fool laughs when he hears the Tao. If he didn’t, it wouldn’t be the Tao~
Open g n e w s . o r g or g t v . o r g let see where your morality at our media bias.
I wish someone would just fact check them to their faces as they try and lie about the deaths .
Like how Cuomo sent Sick Grandma to live with Healthy Grandma 🤔. Trump’s fault Orange Man BAD.
@Michel Beauregard wow dude. Please snap out of it. It amazes me people still stick up for these psychopaths. You are under severe mind control. This Is the job of corporate media, keep the people divided, distracted and deceived. You need to start by reading “covid 19 the great reset” by Klaus Schwab from the world economic forum and you will see there plans for us. This has absolutely nothing to do with any disease or virus. This Is the great reset bringing us into agenda 21 and 2030, this has been planned for many many years.
@Ashlynne Shain so you want biden to be your ruler and everyone else’s ruler? You are begging for the chains of your own oppression by supporting any political parisite. Please snap out of it.
@Ashlynne Shain exactly , do your own research. You are checked out in the left vs right paradigm.
@Ashlynne Shain are you saying biden isn’t a liar? Is there any political parisite who isn’t a liar? Honestly you have been deceived. Except that fact and figure out what is really going on because any corporate source ain’t gonna tell ya. Smmfh. This is why our freedoms are being taken because of you people who keep complying. You have been had, deceived, lied too. Let me guess? Osama bin laden was responsible for 9/11? We are doomed.
If you keep
rounding the corner
all you do is keep
going in circles.
@Matt K 🛑💉💊
@Matt K Here is good read for you. sorry no pictures
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/covid-19-is-now-the-third-leading-cause-of-death-in-the-u-s1/
cliches and slogans and mottos will protect your families. Trust in them
@michael boultinghouse We don’t need your Big Brother Democrats to Protect us . Some of us can take care of ourselves .
@Heather you ARE the REsistance.–John Connor
You’re not rounding the corner, you’re going off a cliff.
BS!!!!!!!!
@Joe Rubio BS!!!!!!
@ursula mittmann you sure don’t know much about our government! And you’ve never been to country run by a dictator!!
@Joe Rubio he’s responsible for all the deaths in Europe too..dont forget that!
@BILLY better get a kevlar helmet and flak jacket instead
When you get a corrupt incompetent president with an incompetent administration, that what you get.
@M Long Proof? Oh you don’t have any good try silly pumpkin, unlike Trumpy who gets down on his knees for small time Vlad, such a little coward, oh well he’s gone after this election anyone
Best president ever 50% more income gains in 1 year than Obama in 8.
@Grandaddy Jesus There’s a photo of Biden and his son with Russian officials. There’s more proof that Biden got money from Russia than Trump. It’s sad that the Dems are guilty of everything they accuse Trump of doing.
@N Glass COVID is the same as the flu?
You think Biden isn’t corrupt?
It’s been a really long 15 days to flatten the curve !! Remember you have a 98.6% recovery rate if you get this virus. THAT IS THE TRUTH AND EVIDENCE BACKS UP THIS FACT !
@utewbd All the people who claim hospitals are overrun never left their house to look and so they are believing anything they are told. Wasnt hard to get in my car and see for myself. MSM and reality 2 different things.
Wrong… that’s only if you DONT have asthma or any respiratory problem
Actually, the recovery rate only refers to people who didn’t die from this virus. Assuming you’re talking about herd immunity without a vaccine, there are about 325 million people in the USA, and let’s say we optimistically reach herd immunity with 60% of the population becoming infected with COVID-19, and let’s say further that 99% of the people who are infected with the virus survive. That still means at least around 1,650,000 will die from this. Are you saying you’re perfectly okay with with over a million and a half people dying from.this disease? That’s more people than all of the Americans who died in the American Revolution, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Vietnam, both Iraq wars, the war in Afghanistan, and the people who died on 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, and the 1906 San Francisco earthquake COMBINED.
@728huey over 100k die from flu every year. You okay with that?!
@JC What? Some of the asymtomatic people spontaneously die unless they’re hospitalized? :’)
Scientific expertise interferes with unconstrained exploitation.
words don’t mean much when the rule of law is gone
Come January… “ The government you elect is the government you deserve “ Thomas Jefferson #VOTE! 🗳
@kcaj mortsnnew You are the problem.
@Man Sua but what if you don’t want a chillymoe to pretend to represent you? What do you do then, dear statist?
@kcaj mortsnnew if you dont need any of it go live on a rock. See if youl need it
Biden is our choice
Absolutely correct. And if we continue to get our news from agencies like MSNBC, we are truly screwed.
Like Stormy Daniels says, “Let’s get this over with.”
Someone’s been watching bill maher
lol I think she also mentioned he is under average and didn’t last maybe a minute or 2, I think she gave him the extra minute for his ego.
@MJ Sellers all good, we ain’t judging you lmao!
@Eddie Rod How could you, I’m not the one who cheated on their spouse.
I’m trying to remember the lady’s name that Biden pinned against the wall and forcefully penetrated with his finger. Can you help me remember?
This is proof that we need to be vaccinated and have marks on our right hands and foreheads to prove that we got them.
Covid magically cured the flu & common cold.
@Joker And the mainstream media media never says a word about it . They are all liars ! This all about having control over the American people .Wake up people before all of your freedom is gone .
True, and cancer is the second most deadly disease killing Americans. Yet thanks to our inept response to the pandemic, COVID-19 is now the third deadliest disease in the country. Unlike COVID-19, there are treatments for both heart disease and cancer which can mitigate and lessen the disease if not outright cure them in some cases.
@John James 2.6 percent of which were COVID deaths. These days if your hit by a bus and have COVID its a COVID death. If you actually read the CARES act you would know that doctors have a pretty large financial incentive to report deaths as COVID deaths
Yep. The flu deaths will be near zero this year. Heart attacks and cancer will be at an all time low and very few will be from natural causes (old age).
Was there a political advantage to track all flu deaths? Did anyone test for or simply assume deaths from the flu? Different ball game sir.
” I’m not a doctor, but I play one to the American people”
I had a dream,two nights ago,it said Biden won Arizona.Most of my dreams come true.I wish it said Biden won the election.I hope Arizona puts Biden over 270.Not just a wish/ hope.I hope my dream was true.Prayers for America.
Keep dreaming 😆
Guess you like taxes
P you can make it to the hilarious videos of 2020? Perhaps you will be shown crying in the streets when Trump wins? Perhaps you will be howling at the sky?Perhaps you will be shown in full TDS meltdown?
Experts? You only mean the experts who agree with you, and not the thousands of doctors who disagree?
Hey government, I’ll take care of my grandparents safety you take care of my FREEDOM.
Who died and made Ali Velshi “Professor Know-It-All?” He’s nothing but a talking head.
“Listen, and understand. That terminator is out there. It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.” ~Kyle Reese – The Terminator
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7QRsx9lbBU