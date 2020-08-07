‘Very Wrong’ For Trump To Consider The White House For Convention Speech | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 7, 2020

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticizes President Trump's suggestion that he will "probably" deliver his speech accepting the GOP nomination from the White House, telling Andrea Mitchell, "Whether it's legally wrong or ethically out of the question, it shouldn't even have been something that was expressed." She also reacts to the breaking news that Joe Biden will not deliver his convention speech in person in Milwaukee, saying that "it's an indication of the seriousness with which he judges the situation." Aired on 08/05/2020.
106 Comments on "‘Very Wrong’ For Trump To Consider The White House For Convention Speech | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC"

  1. THE POLITICAL TALK | August 5, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Vote for America, vote for Joe Biden!

  2. Harold Briggs | August 5, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    I’m glad that Joe Biden is not going to Milwaukee you would have way too many people in one area at least he’s got common sense to not want to spread the Coronavirus America has lost way too many people

  3. Davian Wht | August 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    This guy makes even vultures vomit.

  4. Sherry Stewart | August 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    OF COURSE Rump IS WRONG. WHERE ARE THE 2/3rd VOICES OF CONGRESS AND THE SUPREME COURT?

  5. ne0nZchr0me | August 5, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    We need the unemployment benefits extended , we have over a thousand deaths EVERY SINGLE DAY

    MITCH BETTER HAVE MY MONEY #VoteMITCHouT

    • Roger Pieronski | August 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      @Blayze Is Still My Name dont ya love the broad brush coastal elites paint with? And the condescension and name calling? All while regurgitating debunked talking points.

    • Xiomara Kyle | August 5, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      @Roger Pieronski I personally don’t thank god but I know many that does and was barely making it before covid so fact check my bills paid and its a blessing

    • Blayze Is Still My Name | August 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      Roger Pieronski It’s pretty sad

    • Xiomara Kyle | August 5, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      @Blayze Is Still My Name yes just a waste of air because it’s bigger than unemployment its kids that have graduated and jobs retracted it is kids waiting to graduate and internships retract life is so real on many different levels its residents that can’t fulfill the hours because of covid and nurses as well so let trolls be trolls life is real at the end of the day

    • Classic Jimmy | August 5, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      Nobody deserves to make more money on unemployment than they were already making while employed. It’s a virus not a bonus

  6. Michael Marceau | August 5, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Trump “floated”. I’m surprised, $hit usually sinks.

    • Trailin' Annie | August 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      Jack Boot They don’t want him to have a convention, now they don’t want him to give a speech from the White House. Guess What?? NOTHING makes these people, who are FILLED WITH HATE, happy! Since death is the only way to get these ‘leeches’ out of ‘The Swamp’, their deaths cannot come fast enough!!!

    • Trailin' Annie | August 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      cfvrq They don’t want him to have a convention, now they don’t want him to give a speech from the White House. Guess What?? NOTHING makes these people, who are FILLED WITH HATE, happy! Since death is the only way to get these ‘leeches’ out of ‘The Swamp’, their deaths cannot come fast enough!!!

    • Trailin' Annie | August 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      John Edward They don’t want him to have a convention, now they don’t want him to give a speech from the White House. Guess What?? NOTHING makes these people, who are FILLED WITH HATE, happy! Since death is the only way to get these ‘leeches’ out of ‘The Swamp’, their deaths cannot come fast enough!!!

    • Trailin' Annie | August 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      J Groovy They don’t want him to have a convention, now they don’t want him to give a speech from the White House. Guess What?? NOTHING makes these people, who are FILLED WITH HATE, happy! Since death is the only way to get these ‘leeches’ out of ‘The Swamp’, their deaths cannot come fast enough!!!

    • Trailin' Annie | August 5, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      Shari Bigay They don’t want him to have a convention, now they don’t want him to give a speech from the White House. Guess What?? NOTHING makes these people, who are FILLED WITH HATE, happy! Since death is the only way to get these ‘leeches’ out of ‘The Swamp’, their deaths cannot come fast enough!!!

  7. Kirk Moore | August 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Too bad Dr Thomas Leakey passed in 1972. He spent a lifetime looking for the missing link and the whole time, Trump was there, waiting to be discovered….

    • jeff buchanan | August 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      @Kirk Moore I thought democrats were loving and accepting of people that are different? Thanks for revealing the real and true democrat.

    • Kirk Moore | August 5, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @jeff buchanan
      Such an ignorant comment. I would expect as much from a CULTIST who worships a ape…

    • jeff buchanan | August 5, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Kirk Moore Yup. The more ya talk the more you prove my point

    • barrettkeller | August 6, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      @jeff buchanan It’s easy to see that November is worrying ya.

    • jeff buchanan | August 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @barrettkeller Actually I could care less which buffune is in the Whitehouse. The president doesn’t do much for the working class people. Makes no difference who is in there because the president is ALWAYS looking out for himself and his rich corrupt politician friends. I’m not in the least bit concerned who is appointed.

  8. Kenneth Felipe | August 5, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Scold that man child, Nancy.

  9. Guy North | August 5, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    That’s what I thought, he should not be using the ‘People’s House” for his nasty divisive politics. Let him stand by some nearby swamp!

    • Guy North | August 7, 2020 at 9:42 AM | Reply

      @Don Williams; What are you looking for weird? Some people don’t live their lives on their sleeves.

    • Don Williams | August 7, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      @OriginalPiMan Subscriptions. Or in other words FAVORITES. It’s 2020. People put some type of pic and most will be subscribed to a channel of some kind. Over and over, the Leftards praising Biden, Bashing Trump has neither, yet people like you say THAT’S NORMAL, the real trolls or fake accounts has numerous subscriptions and blah blah.

    • Don Williams | August 7, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

      @Guy North Back before people started Killing Presidents?

    • OriginalPiMan | August 7, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      @Don Williams
      You can’t see how many channels an account is subscribed to, you can only see how many are subscribed to them.
      If an account was not subscribing to anyone, that would be suspicious, but we don’t have access to that information to know.
      If an account has no one subscribed to them, it means very little.

    • Gretchen Wenzel | August 7, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      It kind of blows my mind that Nancy Pelosi is saying that Trump just can’t do this after all we have witnessed since he took office. He does crazy crap like this all the time and gets away with it! Never any accountability. There are literally only a couple of times that he has backed off from some stupidity that he wanted to poll and that was only because of the extreme backlash and fear of losing votes. This guy knows nothing of the constitution, rules or law… he also doesn’t care because he doesn’t live in that world and never will. The first moment that anyone has any expectation of a normal decision or response from Donald Trump… They have absolutely lost the plot. He is in capable of it

  10. safari 87 | August 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    For his own safety and safety of the people, Biden made the right decision.

  11. tomasito292 | August 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Vote for the survival of your loved ones and country TRUMP AND THE GOP MUST BE REMOVED.

  12. ruth depew | August 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Trump can do his acceptance speech from his DC Trump Hotel, Mar-a-Lago, or one of his other shoddy gaudy properties.

    • Fancy Brooks | August 5, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Is he scared to go back to trump tower in NYC? Aren’t some RNC activities still taking place in Charlotte, N.C.? He might as well utilize that facility for his acceptance speech. They have to pay for it anyway.

    • barrettkeller | August 6, 2020 at 9:58 AM | Reply

      @Lana Kulikova ‘The horror of what people are stupid’ What on EARTH does that mean?? As for ‘growing to his level’ , for the vast majority of people in this country, that would mean them shrinking significantly.

    • Isiah Fleming | August 7, 2020 at 6:44 AM | Reply

      He can do it a his hotel in Washington, DC it’s walking distance from the White House.

    • Isiah Fleming | August 7, 2020 at 6:52 AM | Reply

      @Lana Kulikova That’s a lot of world leaders to greet any president. Just share this. Trump don’t own every building his name is or was on. In truth facts, there have been at three buildings which his name has been remove since he be came president.

    • Jay Gatz | August 7, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      And he can limit it to the time it takes to descend the escalator.

  13. Kat M3 | August 5, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    “We need leaders not in
    love with money but in
    love with justice. Not in
    love with publicity but in
    love with humanity.”
    ~ Martin Luther King Jr.

    • Alicia Parkhill | August 6, 2020 at 2:45 AM | Reply

      @Brandon Bodwell I think the main problem is the people making the laws give themselves raises while they tax citizens for every activist including death while using the loopholes to avoid paying said tax! Example Gavin Newson Pelosis Nephew got around paying his share on a house gifted around 3 million dollars!

    • 8long 59 | August 6, 2020 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      NICOLAS MADURO 🗽🤣

    • 8long 59 | August 6, 2020 at 3:53 AM | Reply

      🤣NICOLAS MADURO 🤣

    • barrettkeller | August 6, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      @The Donald Can’t pronounce ‘Yosemite’, death rate ‘lower than the world’? Yeah, Donny is one hellova stable genius…

    • acortina | August 6, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Yeah trump was a billionaire who became a politician not a politician who became a billionaire…

  14. White Jesus | August 5, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    trump is a poor man’s idea of a rich man and an idiots idea of someone smart……..🥴

    • Isiah Fleming | August 7, 2020 at 6:42 AM | Reply

      @Kevin Tewey Trump don’t want you to vote mail or in person. He rig the post office with one of cronies, the other cronies are cutting back voters places. Who is the candidate has the most to loose, which candidate is going to history after losing the election? Donald Trump, from the White House to the jail house.

    • Kevin Tewey | August 7, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      Isiah Fleming Biden is the same as Trump
      it is just a game
      an illusion
      to make you think they are different
      But I can prove to you they have the same effect

    • Isiah Fleming | August 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Tewey No one, but maybe you have the same effect as Trump. What illusion are you speaking of ?

    • Debra Watson | August 7, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Carla g. My facts do not come from YouTube, Google or the internet. They come from very high up the military chain. So maybe YOU need to do some research. But then, you don’t have my resources… so you stick with the internet & I’ll listen to real intelligence.

    • Kevin Tewey | August 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Debra Watson The military knows the pentagon will be finished in 10 years

  15. Margo | August 5, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    “Master of diversion” and master of nothing else. An empty vessel.

    • TellyToby 710 | August 6, 2020 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      – – lol – …and – master of projection – Master of LIES – master of bad speaking – master of bad reading skills….lol…- just sayin’ for a laugh mate !! – cheers !! – –

    • acortina | August 6, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      TRUMP 2020!!! 🇺🇸🔴🇺🇸🔴

    • ELIZABETH MATARESE | August 6, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

      Empty vessels make loud noises

    • Phinneas Bluster | August 6, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      ELIZABETH MATARESE ……. They do? Can you please expound on that.

    • Uriah Heep | August 6, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

      @acortina 20 years tax fraud/ 20 years $ laundering……swallow this!🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸 🇺🇸

  16. Everyone is Beautiful | August 5, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Mar Largo is already a perpetual Trump Virus convention. Go there, and air out the WH

  17. Sarah McCoy | August 5, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    What this tells all Americans is to take the virus seriously!!!
    Protect yourself and protect everyone else.

  18. TCL Tcl | August 5, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Biden is doing the right thing = nothing
    Let Donnie Toddler in chief implode himself daily with his Idiocracy

  19. Grandraplady akaAMB | August 5, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Why not hold it at his bed bug ridden Doral resort? At least then he could get people there. Maybe he can serve chocolate cake!

    • jellycream | August 5, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

      Huh? Really? Bed bugs there and cake served as dessert? 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

    • Wonder Wonderful | August 5, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      He shouldn’t get used to the chocolate cake he’s getting from the White House. He may not be able to get the same kind when he leaves.

  20. Brandon Taylor | August 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    She isnt saying she can stop him, shes daring him to do it and make a fool out of himself yet again.

