House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticizes President Trump's suggestion that he will "probably" deliver his speech accepting the GOP nomination from the White House, telling Andrea Mitchell, "Whether it's legally wrong or ethically out of the question, it shouldn't even have been something that was expressed." She also reacts to the breaking news that Joe Biden will not deliver his convention speech in person in Milwaukee, saying that "it's an indication of the seriousness with which he judges the situation." Aired on 08/05/2020.

'Very Wrong' For Trump To Consider The White House For Convention Speech | Andrea Mitchell | MSNBC