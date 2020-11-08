Veterans safely reunite with family | Militarykind

This senior living facility went above and beyond the call of duty so veterans could see their families after months apart.
North Carolina State Veterans Home-Salisbury made sure to take every necessary precaution for a safe and much-needed day of family visits.
I couldn’t hear my sister when I visited. I felt so bad for her I don’t know if I can do it again. She’s a shell if her former self.