December 18, 2020

 

Chris Hayes on Rep. Dan Crenshaw: “When you come across him from now on, you should add ‘implicated in smearing a sexual harassment whistleblower’ to the list of things that come to mind.” Aired on 12/17/2020.
64 Comments on "Vets Call For Crenshaw To Resign For Alleged Role In Smear Of Sexual Assault Victim | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Tal Moore | December 17, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    He lost his eye in combat, but he lost his soul in the Republican Party.

  2. Dorian Grey | December 17, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Now, that guy is Batsh*t CRAZY.
    That’s a Manchurian Candidate if I ever saw one.

  3. Steve | December 17, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    So glad there are so many stand up ppl running this country….smh

  4. Douglas | December 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Just another republican slimeball.

    • ArtGirl82 | December 17, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      And he had the gall to force an on-air apology from Pete Davidson after he made a joke about his eye patch on SNL. An eye patch jokes not exactly the same as participating in a smear campaign against a sexual assault survivor, but I guess if you’ve got the thinnest skin in the world and no self-awareness, it might feel the same.

    • Ashlynn Longnecker | December 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @ArtGirl82 I was thinking the same thing… Pete should retract his apology in a new bit next Saturday.

    • Aquiles Olguin | December 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM | Reply

      @ArtGirl82 They should be making jokes about him losing his balls.

  5. joe Cappello | December 17, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Wtf is wrong with these ” Patriots ” Republicans… it’s pathetic

  6. TR Roland | December 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Something so cringe-worthy could only be produced by someone very high on themselves.

  7. Sunny Rules | December 17, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    I need a barf bag. he probably wears flag whitey tighties. the boy has a bad case of testosterone poisoning.

  8. Patty Cakes | December 17, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    He should resign just for signing his name to that Amicus Brief.

    • Suzette Figgs | December 18, 2020 at 1:48 AM | Reply

      That Part.

    • ULFHEDNAR | December 18, 2020 at 1:49 AM | Reply

      @Ken Shaw I appreciate the feedback,, please don’t take my reply as argument.

    • Ally M | December 18, 2020 at 2:06 AM | Reply

      @ULFHEDNAR… The treason definition is difficult for everyone– even attorneys, just like the definition for Impeachable offenses. You nailed sedition, though.

    • Ally M | December 18, 2020 at 2:10 AM | Reply

      @ULFHEDNAR Oh and as far Trump goes– his actions are seditious and same with the Republican House members, who signed onto the Amicus brief. Failure, by elected officials, to accept the will of the people will continue to erode this democracy. We are living through truly frightening times.

    • Ally M | December 18, 2020 at 2:15 AM | Reply

      @ULFHEDNAR Sorry more thing– you are clearly an intelligent person– I think you would enjoy reading the Federalist Papers– they will give some insight into the intent of the Founding Fathers. Federalist Paper 65 really sheds light on the Impeachment Clause. Ok– now I am geeking out. LOL

  9. Johan The Boneless | December 17, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    Why would yall even give this guy the time of day he is worth anything

  10. Roscoe 1891 | December 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Republican Party, the party made of slime.

    • Loral Anthalas | December 17, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @Vincent Graham says the guy who forgot Republicans supported Abortion and the KKK migrated to Reps back in the 70s. Guess you missed that in the American History class you were ‘too smart’ to pay attention to anyway.

    • Randal Ohly | December 17, 2020 at 11:48 PM | Reply

      No more proud GOP leaders of past decades, ship of fools now.

    • Andrew Warther | December 17, 2020 at 11:52 PM | Reply

      @Loral Anthalas Its been a common thread as of late, claim the kkk and confederates are still the dem party….. just ignore the 70’s i guess, oh and the fact that it isnt the dems constantly being endorsed/photo’d with kkk leaders or waving the battle flag of Virginia.

      No, no, the democratic wing in *checks notes* 1863 supported those things, SO CLEARLY IT STILL APPLIES RIGHT?!?!!

      And they wonder why everyone makes fun of them….

    • Daniel Hawthorn | December 18, 2020 at 1:58 AM | Reply

      @Loral Anthalas Vincent is one of those “poorly educated” that trump loves so much.

  11. vx j | December 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    What a “COMPLETE TOOL” can’t even stand it.

  12. Arcturion Blade | December 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Even with an eyepatch, this guy ain’t no Solid Snake. Just a regular ol’ Republican snake, just like his dear leader, Trump.

  13. celticman | December 17, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    He also lost his sense of honor. If he ever truly had it.

  14. David Martinez | December 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Show Crenshaw the money! That’s why he’s there.

  15. C Moore | December 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Crenshaw and his weird propaganda vid are pure cringe 😒

  16. Chris K | December 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    I didn’t think there could be anyone as full of themselves as Donald, I have been corrected by watching this.

  17. darkjqguar0969 | December 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    It makes sense. The Republican Party is living an alternate reality. Just like a movie. Lol

  18. Wayne Robinson | December 17, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    He fought for country when he was in uniform. Now he serves trump wit no morals and not country.

  19. Left Is Best | December 17, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    Dan Crenshaw… Embarrassing pirates everywhere since 2005. This was CRINGE AF. He is revolting.

  20. David J | December 17, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Next Crenshaw will be running around the halls of Congress with a towel tide around his neck like a cape.😂

