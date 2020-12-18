Chris Hayes on Rep. Dan Crenshaw: “When you come across him from now on, you should add ‘implicated in smearing a sexual harassment whistleblower’ to the list of things that come to mind.” Aired on 12/17/2020.
Vets Call For Crenshaw To Resign For Alleged Role In Smear Of Sexual Assault Victim | All In | MSNBC
He lost his eye in combat, but he lost his soul in the Republican Party.
Judge yea not for yea shall be judged! Read the Bible!
@GR46404 Nothing funny about science.
But I’m not sure what comment you are referring to.
Have a Merry Christmas anyhoo! 🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅
@Jonie Healy An eye for an eye…..the bible
@Todd Morningstar Hope that Red Ryder BB Gun was worth it for him.
yeah, I can’t disagree with that. its really sad to watch
Now, that guy is Batsh*t CRAZY.
That’s a Manchurian Candidate if I ever saw one.
No. Too stupid and calling too much attention to himself.
But still…he could be…🤣😂🤣
These are the type of people that evolve into Domestic Terrorists. SMH
Love that movie
So glad there are so many stand up ppl running this country….smh
Just another republican slimeball.
And he had the gall to force an on-air apology from Pete Davidson after he made a joke about his eye patch on SNL. An eye patch jokes not exactly the same as participating in a smear campaign against a sexual assault survivor, but I guess if you’ve got the thinnest skin in the world and no self-awareness, it might feel the same.
@ArtGirl82 I was thinking the same thing… Pete should retract his apology in a new bit next Saturday.
@ArtGirl82 They should be making jokes about him losing his balls.
Wtf is wrong with these ” Patriots ” Republicans… it’s pathetic
They think they’re patriots. They’re actually jingoists.
They’re Hatriots, not Patriots
Something so cringe-worthy could only be produced by someone very high on themselves.
Actually, he more than likely battles with issues of inferiority, related to his masculinity, like the majority of Republican men.
@ns0122 he wants to “be with” Tom Cruise…
And maybe coke
Does he smell like Trump or what?
Toh wow
I need a barf bag. he probably wears flag whitey tighties. the boy has a bad case of testosterone poisoning.
🤣🤣🤣
He doesn’t have enough which is why he acts like a b****
He should resign just for signing his name to that Amicus Brief.
That Part.
@Ken Shaw I appreciate the feedback,, please don’t take my reply as argument.
@ULFHEDNAR… The treason definition is difficult for everyone– even attorneys, just like the definition for Impeachable offenses. You nailed sedition, though.
@ULFHEDNAR Oh and as far Trump goes– his actions are seditious and same with the Republican House members, who signed onto the Amicus brief. Failure, by elected officials, to accept the will of the people will continue to erode this democracy. We are living through truly frightening times.
@ULFHEDNAR Sorry more thing– you are clearly an intelligent person– I think you would enjoy reading the Federalist Papers– they will give some insight into the intent of the Founding Fathers. Federalist Paper 65 really sheds light on the Impeachment Clause. Ok– now I am geeking out. LOL
Why would yall even give this guy the time of day he is worth anything
Republican Party, the party made of slime.
@Vincent Graham says the guy who forgot Republicans supported Abortion and the KKK migrated to Reps back in the 70s. Guess you missed that in the American History class you were ‘too smart’ to pay attention to anyway.
No more proud GOP leaders of past decades, ship of fools now.
@Loral Anthalas Its been a common thread as of late, claim the kkk and confederates are still the dem party….. just ignore the 70’s i guess, oh and the fact that it isnt the dems constantly being endorsed/photo’d with kkk leaders or waving the battle flag of Virginia.
No, no, the democratic wing in *checks notes* 1863 supported those things, SO CLEARLY IT STILL APPLIES RIGHT?!?!!
And they wonder why everyone makes fun of them….
@Loral Anthalas Vincent is one of those “poorly educated” that trump loves so much.
What a “COMPLETE TOOL” can’t even stand it.
Even with an eyepatch, this guy ain’t no Solid Snake. Just a regular ol’ Republican snake, just like his dear leader, Trump.
lmao truuuuu…it’s Big Boss tho. Not Solid Snake *metal gear fan here
He also lost his sense of honor. If he ever truly had it.
nope. lost an eye for fame. doesn’t sound like honor to me.
Show Crenshaw the money! That’s why he’s there.
When he sees the money, He will take off the eye patch, and his eyes are fine.
Crenshaw and his weird propaganda vid are pure cringe 😒
GOP wants campaign contributions because Hollywood does not want to do anything with GOP politicians, so they want to make movies portrayed themselves as heroes because they are snowflakes.
ive read p0rn fics with better plots imo
He seems to think he is Rambo.
I didn’t think there could be anyone as full of themselves as Donald, I have been corrected by watching this.
I’m starting a campaign to STOP the phrase “alternate reality!” No such thing in our world.
Instead let’s use either “alternate universe” or even better “total fabrication.”
It makes sense. The Republican Party is living an alternate reality. Just like a movie. Lol
He fought for country when he was in uniform. Now he serves trump wit no morals and not country.
Even when he served I bet he wasn’t right
Dan Crenshaw… Embarrassing pirates everywhere since 2005. This was CRINGE AF. He is revolting.
Next Crenshaw will be running around the halls of Congress with a towel tide around his neck like a cape.😂