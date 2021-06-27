Senior Advisor for V.P. Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders, discusses the effort to address the root causes of migration from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries. » Subscribe to MSNBC:
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits The U.S.-Mexico Border
33 comments
Well, now that she told them not to come everything is said to be improved. Do you believe it?
Not one bit.
Well, the tooth ferry did leave me a quarter!
No, ‘Big Brother to the North’ has been meddling in their countries affairs far too long for the problems to be solved without a long term international aid and assistance program.
Ha , HA! SERIOUSLY , she was better of having Teddy Cruz alongside her , he could’ve and would’ve showed her the gran tour to bar , hotel , dining and who knows..maybe together they’d come up in the process future generations of a international politician that truly honesty fix and solve it once and for all ..
You do not fix the illegal immigration problem by opening the border. Secure the border!!!!!
Common Sense is really lacking in the illegitimate Biden administration.
@Siddy Sid
going to the El Paso airport where there is no border crisis
Que Mala
Since there is no crisis and that location is insignificant then why not close it down?
She didn’t go to where the crisis was! She was on the other side of Texas, and only went because Trump was going to go, and still is going to where the crisis is at. This is a massive L for Kamala and everyone knows that
She’s never been to Europe either.
I was glad that our VP went to the southern border but I was absolutely shocked and amazed that she did not insist that our immigration laws be enforced. As a former prosecutor she should’ve been shocked at the lawlessness.
America’s immigration laws were written by our, “Lion of the Senate” Ted Kennedy, who promised the American people that if his law was passed there would no longer be a need for amnesty and our immigration problem would be solved. We passed his immigration law. As Democrats we buy from now keep this promise.
The previous administration enforced our immigration law requiring south and central American countries to assist. Persons wishing to enter the United States were interviewed in Mexico and those who met the necessary standards were allowed to enter and others were denied entry. It was an excellent working system. Now we have open the borders to anyone and we have a disaster on our hands.
I am amazed the dish former prosecutor did not demand that America’s immigration laws be enforced.
This is a whole category of issues. It isn’t fast or simple. The VP is following a plan and it will take time to see results. I feel the year markers (1st, 2nd, etc…) are better checkpoints for review or judgement.
Exactly. 1st 6 months, let millions in no questions asked. 1st year, watch the disaster unfold as illegals run rampant inside the US. 2nd year, wonder why all of our tax money pays for their welfare, schooling, health care, prison costs, ect.
Thank you President Trump for getting Kamala Harris to finally do her job.
And she still didn’t. She’s in the wrong area
How is it the wrong area? The border have more than one facility. Are you saying that since El Paso isn’t important then they can close it down since its insignificant
@L S She’s miles and miles away from where the real spot is (who the fork is crossing at El Paso/Ciudad Juarez ??) AND it took her weeks and weeks to finally do something as little as show up!
She still isn’t doing her job.
@L S Airport isn’t the border. LMAO!
LOL it only took her WEEKS… AND she visited the wrong area !!! LMAO
I wish they would admit they failed with there border policies and use Trumps policies cause they actually worked. They accused Trump of putting kids in cages which were Obamas cages and now Biden?Harris took it to a whole different level with a pandemic going on.
Wow when I just thought this administration couldn’t get any worse it does
Nope
The airport in El Paso isn’t the border.
this show is so hillarious. nice to have a good laughs in these hard times. msnBS lies has become a Biden / Harris propaganda machine and its so obvious that its become a laughing stock
If Eisenhower landed on the beaches of Dublin Ireland in response to the German crisis, and tried to make the case he did land in Europe…
Now read the unhinged Harris supporting comments.
Democrats are also complaining about the border crisis, this administration is a dismal failure.
WELL, AT LEAST *SHE* REMEMBERED TO MENTION THE FLORIDA STORY, WHICH IS MORE THAN OBIDEN DID…..LOL!!!
Gabbard roasted Harris on the debate stage when she exposed her for putting brown and black people in jail and blocking evidence to free them.
AND SHE DIDN’T VISIT A SINGLE HOLDING FACILITY WHERE CHILDREN ARE BEING WAREHOUSED IN CAGES…..
SEEMS TO ALL OF US LIKE OBIDEN JUST KEEPS PASSING *HIS* RESPONSIBITIES ON TO OTHERS WHO NEVER SEEM TO ACTUALLY FOLLOW THROUGH ON ANYTHING….SMH