Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence Arrive For Biden-Harris Inauguration | MSNBC

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Capitol for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration along with Second Lady Karen Pence. Aired on 01/20/2021.
pence finally gets to be president, for a little bit anyway.
Pence knows how to play the Game…
@Collin S Bueno he smarter than drump
At least he’s mature enough to do the right thing
@Ken James9911 I still dont see what he did wrong
@Obblical Tongey You never will, People have to be de-programmed from Cults and Mind control. You wouldn’t see the truth if it bit you in the azz. All you know are lies and thats all you can see.
@Ken James9911 stop acting like a cult member, if you want to me to be enlightened with your left wing politics actually give reasoning. Go on, I dont care about name calling, I care about reasoning.
@Obblical Tongey Well your a cult member so that’s not a surprise. This was his last attempt to not complete burn all bridges so that any hope of a further political career might not escape him. He has been weak and feeble for 4 yrs and allowed himself to be made a mockery of. He’s finished
@sparklesandseahorses yeah blah blah blah but actually give reasoning and try to explain why you dislike pence so much. I just can’t see anyone explaining how he was immature. All these people do is name call. You saw me ask for reasoning so give it, I don’t see how he has been weak and feeble for 4 years and spoiler alert: having different political views and policies isn’t a reason.
Don’t like Mike Pence either, but he stood up to trump at the last minute
Did he? I wanted that 25th amendment invoked. Too little to late. I did detect a little bit of humanity in those dark souless eyes. He seemed to been enjoying the moment, the totality of it all was coming down on him.
I agree with all of you, but he could have skipped and say goodbye to Trump. And with all the mess he and Trump left behind he did show up to Biden’s inauguration ceremony.
That is a very low bar to say the least.
@Lorac Pay hoo he was too scared for that 😂
Or he knew Trump will f’ up the insurrection attempt like anything else he touches and Pence just jumped the sinking ship in time.
Afaik the VP has no constitutional right, to overturn the results – so he would himself be put on trail if the coup failed (and it did…)
So he may have more ‘class’ and a few more braincells working then DJT but hes still a fanatic with twisted morals.
The misinformation machine on the pro Trump channels is still very activ and gets a few thousend views daily..
I respect him for showing up and being the bigger man
Your aphorism is misplaced and ill-used. And BTW, bigger than whom?
Pence is bigger than no man. You mean an outgoing Vice-president that shows up at the incoming President’s inauguration is worthy of praise? Every Vice–president in history has shown up at the incoming presidents inauguration. smh.
Yes 🌹
Good for him he is a politician trump is not
@deep6this deep6this who tf asked
Almost no one was talking to him during the live broadcast, sitting in the far corner alone. I kinda felt bad for a moment watching that.
I was never a fan of Pence, but he has been more presidential in the past two weeks than Trump has the previous four years.
My thoughts entirely, Time 4 Change. Greetings from a very relieved Briton. He’s my political hero No. 1 of the moment. Might just save the GOP from itself!
@Warrior4Q Anon you realize that your username invokes imagery of a froth-lipped whack-job?
@WILL will you sod off you conspiracy theorist freak?
@リヴァイ Bye, you effin’ fool!
@WILL There it is. I was wondering why people was ripping you a new one. All I can say is plenty of people who had similar testimonies like yours, then later, they are on the news telling us that they should of look it more seriously. Some actually died after their declaration. 400k deaths, more or less. It don’t matter. The virus took a substantial amount of lives including a handful under the age of 13. Don’t under estimate it and don’t be a fool. All of you. Its happening! Not only it claimed lives, it claimed livelihoods and single handedly changed the whole wold in less than a year! THE WHOLE WORLD!
Remember, he’s had aspirations of becoming president. Divinely appointed, some say. So him being here is like showing the world: “Hey, I can play the part. See you in 4 years.”
Ha ha ha
I think so too…he will try to run in 4 years, hopefully without the bad influence
Look, Trump threw Pence under the bus on January 6!
Thanks to Pence and his wife for making it clear they recognize
Joe Biden as President of the USA 🌹 Thanks to Pence
for defending democracy 🌹
Trust it won’t be the nomination for the republican party
My thoughts exactly, trying to build back bridges. It’s won’t work, his name is attached to the worst presidency in history
I was so glad Mike Pence and his wife showed up
It was nice to see everyone that showed up today to support our President and Vice President
Respect for Mike Pence
That’s manning up.. good job Mike. It’s not humility. It is respect….
Never ever ever thought I would say this, but Mike Pence got a little bit of my respect today.
You give away respect to easily
He applauses to his people not for Biden.
Not a fan but l have the greatest respect for VP Pence for doing this.
Me too
And this is what he’ll be MOSTLY REMEMBERED FOR
As much as I detest 45’s administration, I would have to agree with you.
He has shown more Class than the outgoing President. Bravo.
agree
That’s not really saying much though
That’s a very low bar.
I can see VP Pence running in 4 years, but that “other guy”
He should have had the courage to stand up to Spanky McBoneSpurs and should have enacted the 25th Amendment.
I lol when the announcer said honorable referring to McConnell, pence,etc
Pence has chosen the path of dignity. It’s a shame he learned the hard way loyalty is a ONE way street where Trump is concerned.
Class act from Pence whether you like him or not
Never seen his wife and Melanie works together. Like Michael and Joe wife. Works together and become best friends
Mike Pence and his wife making it very clear they recognize
Joe Biden as President of the USA 🌹 Thank you 🌹
His politics is crazy, but he is doing right thing this time.