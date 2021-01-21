Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence Arrive For Biden-Harris Inauguration | MSNBC

January 21, 2021

 

Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Capitol for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration along with Second Lady Karen Pence. Aired on 01/20/2021.
#Biden #Inauguration #MSNBC

55 Comments on "Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence Arrive For Biden-Harris Inauguration | MSNBC"

  1. faith nelson | January 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    pence finally gets to be president, for a little bit anyway.

  2. Don Ella | January 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    At least he’s mature enough to do the right thing

    • Obblical Tongey | January 20, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      @Ken James9911 I still dont see what he did wrong

    • Ken James9911 | January 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      ​@Obblical Tongey You never will, People have to be de-programmed from Cults and Mind control. You wouldn’t see the truth if it bit you in the azz. All you know are lies and thats all you can see.

    • Obblical Tongey | January 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

      @Ken James9911 stop acting like a cult member, if you want to me to be enlightened with your left wing politics actually give reasoning. Go on, I dont care about name calling, I care about reasoning.

    • sparklesandseahorses | January 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      @Obblical Tongey Well your a cult member so that’s not a surprise. This was his last attempt to not complete burn all bridges so that any hope of a further political career might not escape him. He has been weak and feeble for 4 yrs and allowed himself to be made a mockery of. He’s finished

    • Obblical Tongey | January 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @sparklesandseahorses yeah blah blah blah but actually give reasoning and try to explain why you dislike pence so much. I just can’t see anyone explaining how he was immature. All these people do is name call. You saw me ask for reasoning so give it, I don’t see how he has been weak and feeble for 4 years and spoiler alert: having different political views and policies isn’t a reason.

  3. Eric Charles | January 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Don’t like Mike Pence either, but he stood up to trump at the last minute

    • Lorac Pay | January 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Did he? I wanted that 25th amendment invoked. Too little to late. I did detect a little bit of humanity in those dark souless eyes. He seemed to been enjoying the moment, the totality of it all was coming down on him.

    • LeeLee G | January 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      I agree with all of you, but he could have skipped and say goodbye to Trump. And with all the mess he and Trump left behind he did show up to Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

    • New Blue 2 | January 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

      That is a very low bar to say the least.

    • Eric Charles | January 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

      @Lorac Pay hoo he was too scared for that 😂

    • Saber Rider | January 20, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

      Or he knew Trump will f’ up the insurrection attempt like anything else he touches and Pence just jumped the sinking ship in time.

      Afaik the VP has no constitutional right, to overturn the results – so he would himself be put on trail if the coup failed (and it did…)

      So he may have more ‘class’ and a few more braincells working then DJT but hes still a fanatic with twisted morals.

      The misinformation machine on the pro Trump channels is still very activ and gets a few thousend views daily..

  4. Brooklyn Nimoh | January 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    I respect him for showing up and being the bigger man

  5. Time 4 Change | January 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    I was never a fan of Pence, but he has been more presidential in the past two weeks than Trump has the previous four years.

    • Christopher Bentley | January 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      My thoughts entirely, Time 4 Change. Greetings from a very relieved Briton. He’s my political hero No. 1 of the moment. Might just save the GOP from itself!

    • Corvus boreus | January 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      @Warrior4Q Anon you realize that your username invokes imagery of a froth-lipped whack-job?

    • wolftmfg | January 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @WILL will you sod off you conspiracy theorist freak?

    • wolftmfg | January 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @リヴァイ Bye, you effin’ fool!

    • Oblivion Light | January 21, 2021 at 2:14 AM | Reply

      @WILL There it is. I was wondering why people was ripping you a new one. All I can say is plenty of people who had similar testimonies like yours, then later, they are on the news telling us that they should of look it more seriously. Some actually died after their declaration. 400k deaths, more or less. It don’t matter. The virus took a substantial amount of lives including a handful under the age of 13. Don’t under estimate it and don’t be a fool. All of you. Its happening! Not only it claimed lives, it claimed livelihoods and single handedly changed the whole wold in less than a year! THE WHOLE WORLD!

  6. H C | January 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Remember, he’s had aspirations of becoming president. Divinely appointed, some say. So him being here is like showing the world: “Hey, I can play the part. See you in 4 years.”

  7. Samantha Beasley | January 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    I was so glad Mike Pence and his wife showed up
    It was nice to see everyone that showed up today to support our President and Vice President

  8. Efrain B. Orozco | January 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Respect for Mike Pence

  9. Daniel Filkins | January 20, 2021 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    That’s manning up.. good job Mike. It’s not humility. It is respect….

  10. Darryl Stephens | January 20, 2021 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    Never ever ever thought I would say this, but Mike Pence got a little bit of my respect today.

  11. yevakiti | January 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    Not a fan but l have the greatest respect for VP Pence for doing this.

  12. TA Lindsay | January 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    He has shown more Class than the outgoing President. Bravo.

  13. george talley II | January 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    I can see VP Pence running in 4 years, but that “other guy”

  14. Greg M | January 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    He should have had the courage to stand up to Spanky McBoneSpurs and should have enacted the 25th Amendment.

  15. L H | January 20, 2021 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    I lol when the announcer said honorable referring to McConnell, pence,etc

  16. Tr Nguy | January 20, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Pence has chosen the path of dignity. It’s a shame he learned the hard way loyalty is a ONE way street where Trump is concerned.

  17. Box Of Chocolate | January 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Class act from Pence whether you like him or not

  18. jackjaa Maiava | January 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    Never seen his wife and Melanie works together. Like Michael and Joe wife. Works together and become best friends

  19. margalit van bergen | January 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    Mike Pence and his wife making it very clear they recognize
    Joe Biden as President of the USA 🌹 Thank you 🌹

  20. Muhd Hanif | January 21, 2021 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    His politics is crazy, but he is doing right thing this time.

