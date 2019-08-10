Rachel Maddow reviews recent civil court cases by victims of white supremacist terror against racist organizations and how victories in those cases are models of using the courts to disrupt and dismantle white supremacist terror groups.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Victims Of White Nationalist Terror Fight Back (And Win) In Court | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
About time the War on Terror actually began.
@Ash Roskell spreading hate about someone you say is spreading hate sounds like ideological retardation
Ash Roskell
Yes. Terrifyingly true, I believe.
@Grifftastic A pole came out that showed that many white people do support White Nationalism.
Demokkkrats #1 Terrorist Group
This sounds great. Sue these groups back to the stone ages from whence they came.
Jeff Hallam – But you can take the stones ability to have blood.
Sammy Bolo
If there’s only one, that’s one too many.
J N
The world doesn’t want to hear the views of Nazis. We tried that once remember.
alright judges and those standing up to racism! proud of all of you!
Well said!
Yes, they’re brave and patriotic. It’s dangerous to put your head above the parapet.
Their assets should be forfeited in service of the law. NAZIS it is not just the meth, they are really coming after you!
@Dicky Jones 90% of hate crimes, hahahaha.
Wait, you’re serious?
@Dicky Jones you must have not read the FBI’s info release in which the said ALL mass shootings of the last two years have been, in part, led by white supremacists ideologies.
But hey, you know better.
@Dicky Jones
Dicky, you fact free troll – don’t you EVER give up?
@Mariana Irrigoyen, but everyone knows FBI and DHS are doing mass shooting hoaxes and blaming white people. Obama started it with Sandy Hook Hoax.
@Frank Dillard, here in NYC 90% of hate crimes are done by blacks/browns against jews and whites. Its common knowledge.
The last Nazi Terror Attack resulted in a mass Roundup of the victims, on the very day that Trump was in El Paso. The Charlottesville murder, resulted in Trump’s encouragement too. Trump is teaching America that Nazi Terror gets results. There will be MORE terror incidents. Trump has guaranteed that
@Ciara ooh hopefully he catches a case
Actually America was the one who saved the Jews from the holocaust and they sent black troops to fight the Nazi too so how can Americans be Nazi when we saved the Jews and we send millions of dollars monthly for the Jews homeland in Israel so thatz not Nazi
Trump has also guaranteed there’ll be more attacks by suggesting passing tougher immigration legislation immediately after the El Paso attack.
That’s a clear message that if you want tougher immigration laws, one thing that will help you get them is to carry out more attacks.
The US administration is out of control.
This won’t end well.
Yeah but he has also guaranteed his own demise. And that’s great. Dont think he will get away without a scratch. Reagan was shot. Kennedy was assassinated Trump will go to prison for treason.
Good to see justice still prevail in these dark days of having a TRAITOR AND A CRIMINAL sitting in the Oval Office !
President Trump is a great president and great guy… TRUMP 2020 !!!!
@John Dough then you’re never gonna get off.
It’s also hilarious that those most against socialism, are the ones who uses its functions the most.
Dues will now foreclose them
Dues will now foreclose them
Dues will now foreclose them
Dues will now foreclose them
🤣 👍!!!
Oh, THAT’S good. ☮️💓
Beauty – well said!
👏👏👏👏
😄😆😆👌
How long before the clansman Barr says it’s unconstitutional
@Sammy Bolo pathetic is that Traitor Nazi Rapists Pedophile Sexual Predator and Pedophile Trump is stinking up our Whitehouse !
@Brian Hegarty it’s trash like you and trump that cause so much turmoil in this world. Why don’t you concentrate on your friends your family and stop trying to make a world that will never stand. Aspiring to an all white state or all white country is a fool’s errand.
How long before Klan boy Barr is executed for treason and conspiracy
@Troy Evitt KLAN is short for racist white trash filth
@truerealityscott yes it is but he was saying when it’s spelled clansmen it’s not the same thing as klansmen clansmen= men in the clan where klansmen=trump supporters
The victims have not been able to work for 2 years and they have mounting medical bills. I hope they are getting more than attorneys fees…
@Mandy Last sue while you are RIP.
J N – yes they are still protesting, in the courts. And now they get lawyers for free because the Neo-Nazis didn’t take the courts seriously.
@Mandy Last My career took me to Phoenix. I know that no place is perfect. And at one time Virginia was the capitol of the south. But evolution moves slowly and that’s it’s beauty, to me. And Virginia, particularly it’s east, is evolving. Arizona? Much slower. But, I’m happy to say it appears Arizona will have two Democratic senators in 2020. So, I’m happy for that. 💯
@A Foggy Frog Good 4 them. The courts can’t give them their jobs, time and health back tho. Let the protest so they can be run over again.
So much for “very fine people”…
Wow all those fees and theses guys still don’t learn .. 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤯🤯🤯
Well, if they were smart they wouldn’t be Trump’s Goons.
They’ll see themselves as victims.
When and if they get anything from those pieces of Trash ? Pay ?
HAPPY FRIDAY….. This is awesome…good guys prevail I love you my American brothers and sisters and thank you..
I’m glad to see the Nazis are losing this battle 🙄
Again, these nazis are losers, again, and again, and again.
There are like 27 nazis in America… LOL !!!
@Sammy Bolo What a stupid comment.
Brilliant the only way to get justice is to hit the offenders where it hurt the most….their pocket.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
In that case then America should sue DNC for reparations.
Hey,😏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸I guess this could snow ball into other worthy causes… now will it bear some fruit? Time will tell but its worth the try.😔
That’s not enough, they should pay punitive damage.
Same way you’ll control the NRA – grab them by their nuts (i.e. their money).
Colleen Kelly Russian money supports the NRA. So we need to get Russian out.
Democrats will probably go on another shooting rampage soon.
@Charles Mcgonigle I quit the NRA a few decades ago. They are not the organization they were in my youth. Now, they’re lawyers and lobbyist types in thousand dollar suits.
foggy good work!
I swear I could see Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump in that white supremacist crowd
not your imagination….
Kimberly Colliins ,
Nah, they’re both cowards.
A lot of Demokkkrats were there… LOL !!!
@Dicky Jones You lack a sense of wit. And you lack proof. I’m sure there’s racist Democrats. But the Republican party is supported by the KKK and nearly every divisive racist crew. Its funny the word conservative has become another way of saying bigot.
Is it true jelly boy smucker Tucker has been fired from Fox News
Ignoring courts order, sounds like what that bottom feeder’s been doing to the House.
@Brett Nine no I meant what I said
@Stone Men Why don’t you go get your mother a wash rag… cause she’s still on her four legs and ready for your next cousin. NOW TAKE YOUR SEWER SOMEWHERE ELSE…. WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF YOU INFESTED PARASITES.
@gennaterra insults only come from uneducated hypocrites
santolify ,
Yup. They’re just “following his lead”.
AGAIN.
I guess the Russia Hoax didn’t work out for you and lady boy Rachel… 🙂
💙💗yay!!! Judges rule!!! Love, love, and some more love 4 u. The good fight and it’s the way. Let’s go get our white house back.
It’s still mind numbing crazy to think the President of the USA saw some good in those Neo Nazis! Madness
@Dicky Jones You idiotic brain-washed moron. Here’s a “conspiracy” for you…prove it wrong: The “maga” hats had a chemical in the red dye that affected the brains of the wearers, making them stupid and more willing to believe tRUMPski-von-Putin’s LIES! There, problem solved and explained. Get to a doctor and have your head examined.
@Slihrih Surprised? No. Trump is their soul mate.