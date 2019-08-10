Victims Of White Nationalist Terror Fight Back (And Win) In Court | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Victims Of White Nationalist Terror Fight Back (And Win) In Court | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

August 10, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow reviews recent civil court cases by victims of white supremacist terror against racist organizations and how victories in those cases are models of using the courts to disrupt and dismantle white supremacist terror groups.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Victims Of White Nationalist Terror Fight Back (And Win) In Court | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

78 Comments on "Victims Of White Nationalist Terror Fight Back (And Win) In Court | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Hei Zuijin | August 10, 2019 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    About time the War on Terror actually began.

  2. David J | August 10, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    This sounds great. Sue these groups back to the stone ages from whence they came.

  3. mary jones | August 10, 2019 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    alright judges and those standing up to racism! proud of all of you!

  4. Praetor_Fenix420 | August 10, 2019 at 3:42 AM | Reply

    Their assets should be forfeited in service of the law. NAZIS it is not just the meth, they are really coming after you!

    • Frank Dillard | August 10, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @Dicky Jones 90% of hate crimes, hahahaha.
      Wait, you’re serious?

    • Mariana Irrigoyen | August 10, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Dicky Jones you must have not read the FBI’s info release in which the said ALL mass shootings of the last two years have been, in part, led by white supremacists ideologies.
      But hey, you know better.

    • Pat Doyle | August 10, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Dicky Jones
      Dicky, you fact free troll – don’t you EVER give up?

    • Dicky Jones | August 10, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Mariana Irrigoyen, but everyone knows FBI and DHS are doing mass shooting hoaxes and blaming white people. Obama started it with Sandy Hook Hoax.

    • Dicky Jones | August 10, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Frank Dillard, here in NYC 90% of hate crimes are done by blacks/browns against jews and whites. Its common knowledge.

  5. Ash Roskell | August 10, 2019 at 3:43 AM | Reply

    The last Nazi Terror Attack resulted in a mass Roundup of the victims, on the very day that Trump was in El Paso. The Charlottesville murder, resulted in Trump’s encouragement too. Trump is teaching America that Nazi Terror gets results. There will be MORE terror incidents. Trump has guaranteed that

    • Daniel Vasquez | August 10, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @Ciara ooh hopefully he catches a case

    • Jettabusy Jackson | August 10, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      Actually America was the one who saved the Jews from the holocaust and they sent black troops to fight the Nazi too so how can Americans be Nazi when we saved the Jews and we send millions of dollars monthly for the Jews homeland in Israel so thatz not Nazi

    • Antony Stringfellow | August 10, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      Trump has also guaranteed there’ll be more attacks by suggesting passing tougher immigration legislation immediately after the El Paso attack.
      That’s a clear message that if you want tougher immigration laws, one thing that will help you get them is to carry out more attacks.
      The US administration is out of control.
      This won’t end well.

    • Daniel Vasquez | August 10, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      Yeah but he has also guaranteed his own demise. And that’s great. Dont think he will get away without a scratch. Reagan was shot. Kennedy was assassinated Trump will go to prison for treason.

  6. Thomas L | August 10, 2019 at 3:49 AM | Reply

    Good to see justice still prevail in these dark days of having a TRAITOR AND A CRIMINAL sitting in the Oval Office !

    • Dicky Jones | August 10, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      President Trump is a great president and great guy… TRUMP 2020 !!!!

    • Mariana Irrigoyen | August 10, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @John Dough then you’re never gonna get off.
      It’s also hilarious that those most against socialism, are the ones who uses its functions the most.

  7. Andrew Bises | August 10, 2019 at 3:51 AM | Reply

    Dues will now foreclose them
    Dues will now foreclose them
    Dues will now foreclose them
    Dues will now foreclose them

  8. Hugh Janus | August 10, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    How long before the clansman Barr says it’s unconstitutional

    • Diana Hulstine | August 10, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

      @Sammy Bolo pathetic is that Traitor Nazi Rapists Pedophile Sexual Predator and Pedophile Trump is stinking up our Whitehouse !

    • Anne Gonzalez | August 10, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

      @Brian Hegarty it’s trash like you and trump that cause so much turmoil in this world. Why don’t you concentrate on your friends your family and stop trying to make a world that will never stand. Aspiring to an all white state or all white country is a fool’s errand.

    • truerealityscott | August 10, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

      How long before Klan boy Barr is executed for treason and conspiracy

    • truerealityscott | August 10, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

      @Troy Evitt KLAN is short for racist white trash filth

    • AXLExGREASE jensen | August 10, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      @truerealityscott yes it is but he was saying when it’s spelled clansmen it’s not the same thing as klansmen clansmen= men in the clan where klansmen=trump supporters

  9. Mandy Last | August 10, 2019 at 4:03 AM | Reply

    The victims have not been able to work for 2 years and they have mounting medical bills. I hope they are getting more than attorneys fees…

    • J N | August 10, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      @Mandy Last sue while you are RIP.

    • A Foggy Frog | August 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      J N – yes they are still protesting, in the courts. And now they get lawyers for free because the Neo-Nazis didn’t take the courts seriously.

    • Timages Phx | August 10, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Mandy Last My career took me to Phoenix. I know that no place is perfect. And at one time Virginia was the capitol of the south. But evolution moves slowly and that’s it’s beauty, to me. And Virginia, particularly it’s east, is evolving. Arizona? Much slower. But, I’m happy to say it appears Arizona will have two Democratic senators in 2020. So, I’m happy for that. 💯

    • J N | August 10, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      @A Foggy Frog Good 4 them. The courts can’t give them their jobs, time and health back tho. Let the protest so they can be run over again.

  10. Carlos Barrena | August 10, 2019 at 4:15 AM | Reply

    So much for “very fine people”…

  11. D Vá | August 10, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

    Wow all those fees and theses guys still don’t learn .. 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤯🤯🤯

  12. Alexandra De Leon | August 10, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    HAPPY FRIDAY….. This is awesome…good guys prevail I love you my American brothers and sisters and thank you..

  13. Mr. Jazzbo | August 10, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    I’m glad to see the Nazis are losing this battle 🙄

  14. Juana Palacios | August 10, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Brilliant the only way to get justice is to hit the offenders where it hurt the most….their pocket.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Dicky Jones | August 10, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      In that case then America should sue DNC for reparations.

    • Juana Palacios | August 10, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      Hey,😏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸I guess this could snow ball into other worthy causes… now will it bear some fruit? Time will tell but its worth the try.😔

  15. yinkoos | August 10, 2019 at 4:29 AM | Reply

    That’s not enough, they should pay punitive damage.

  16. Colleen Kelly | August 10, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    Same way you’ll control the NRA – grab them by their nuts (i.e. their money).

  17. Kimberly Colliins | August 10, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    I swear I could see Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump in that white supremacist crowd

  18. santolify | August 10, 2019 at 4:46 AM | Reply

    Ignoring courts order, sounds like what that bottom feeder’s been doing to the House.

  19. Aethera ab Regnum O.H.M. | August 10, 2019 at 4:53 AM | Reply

    💙💗yay!!! Judges rule!!! Love, love, and some more love 4 u. The good fight and it’s the way. Let’s go get our white house back.

  20. Slihrih | August 10, 2019 at 4:58 AM | Reply

    It’s still mind numbing crazy to think the President of the USA saw some good in those Neo Nazis! Madness

    • Tim Duggan | August 10, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      @Dicky Jones You idiotic brain-washed moron. Here’s a “conspiracy” for you…prove it wrong: The “maga” hats had a chemical in the red dye that affected the brains of the wearers, making them stupid and more willing to believe tRUMPski-von-Putin’s LIES! There, problem solved and explained. Get to a doctor and have your head examined.

    • Barbara Arndt | August 10, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @Slihrih Surprised? No. Trump is their soul mate.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.