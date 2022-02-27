Video appears to show Russian vehicles destroyed after battle February 27, 2022 99 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
The Taiwanese people stand with Ukraine. Our government has joined the US and allies in sanctioning microchip exports to Russia. We are praying for your victory and safety 🙏 May god be with Ukraine 🇺🇦
@southpole ON PAPER? On paper, even China is a democracy. India is only at war with China by their own newspaper, TV, and internet trolls. India should get out of South Tibet. LOL
@Rohan Kumar What are you talking about? 1971? In 1971, it was the Soviet Union and was mostly controlled by Russians. 650 million worth of tanks? That was a competition between Russia and Ukraine to sell the same stuff. In the end, nobody got 650 Million. The first 15 model T84 was from Ukraine (with many parts from Russia), then some model T90 was delivered from Russia, and lately, 44 model VT-4were Chinese tanks.
@David S bro wealth and economy are two different things. Learn some economics. Also china is the largest economy by PPP anyway and will soon overtake USA even in nominal terms. This is not up for debate anymore
Count your last days of independence:)))))))))))))) Your homeland is taking you back soon. Don’t worry, be happy!
@Alexander K I just saw a video of a Ukrainian asking for assistance from the west because “people with blonde hair and blue eyes” are being killed by Russians. Just search for this in google for more details. Putin may be right about the neo Nazi accusation
I’m so proud of the Ukrainian people. Stay strong stay safe. All of my prays are with you. ✊🏻
Think about yourself.Putin is about to launch a nuclear on America.This is not a joke but our media says nothing about it.They are helping ukrainians but what about us.What about all goods and gas up so much.
@Bob Garlick Your liberal propaganda did that cuc. What pronoun do you need to be called by?
@ni9ward Shut up liar. You MAGAts are really exposing yourselves for what you are. You thought you were going to sweep the 2022 elections, but now you are galvanizing the nation against your anti-American crap, undercutting our President while he deals with the greatest threat to Western democracy since WWII. Meanwhile, your lardo cult leader is singing Putin’s praises. You are politically destroying yourselves. So go for it. Viva Ukraine! Viva America! Down with treachery!
So happy the Ukrainian people are fighting strong for heir country and their freedom. God is watching over them. Stay strong Ukrainia!
My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine. You are amazing. NATO needs to send in forces. No people that so clearly love and treasure their sovereignty should go it alone.
@Alaura did I say hide or did I say be strategic about it? Don’t put words in my mouth, I know exactly what I said. Being emotional gets more people killed than being strategic. Play chess not checkers. We are dealing with a narcissistic psychopath that doesn’t care about infants, seniors, mothers and fathers and is locking up Russians who disagree with him as we speak. The minute he thinks NATO countries are ganging up on him to help defend Ukraine he can go nuclear and NOBODY will be around to tell the tale. So again, I support what has been done so far to help Ukraine ($1B financially, military weapons and sanctions from just the U.S), along with what has been done by the other NATO allies thus far. To be fair, Germany is a lot closer and if there is going to be any troops on the ground, they can go first since this is their backyard. The US can support if need be as a LAST resort.
@Diana D We’re all entitled to our opinions. Granted that. I’m simply not in agreement. I am disturbed to watch what I feel to be negotiatiations with a terrorist. He’s a terrorist holding the world hostage… If he is successful in taking Ukraine, only a fool would believe he’ll stop there. History shows us that. I don’t welcome a Nuclear War by any means, but if that’s what comes by trying to save ourselves (and others), then that’s that.
what about the Afghans – they loved their country too before the invaders came? NATO is the tool of American strategy and global dominance
Ukrainians and their leadership are absolutely inspiring. May they persevere and receive the help they need!!
@kevin whitescarver Read more about 8 years of conflicts in eastern Ukraine.
He enjoys the full support of the people. Refugee camps from eastern Ukraine exist even in Siberia. All Russians know about the genocide in eastern Ukraine from their words. Disappearing people, unsafe concentration camps
about burial grounds with dozens of corpses, with hands and feet tied.
This is essentially personal, the operation will not be completed while there is a threat of further genocide.
These people are dear to the people of Russia, and the conflict itself is costly to the treasury.
The West has not stopped it in any way for 8 years already, a complete cleansing of the East is underway.
@kevin whitescarver Oh yes, there is a video in Russia, I just found it.
And you know what, they say look at the equipment, this is the BMP-1, it is in the Ukrainian army, but not in Russia.
Also in this report they show 1 more video with destroyed Russian tanks, and then the same video from 6 years ago where Ukrainian tanks were destroyed near Debaltseve.
Now I’ll look again. I wonder who is fooling who. With tanks, it’s clear that it’s fake, but with the first one, you can still look for whether they were really removed, and whose camouflage, each country has its own.
Too bad our leadership is weak and uninspiring.
@Dim Ushka I hope you get drafted.
We all should show total respect and boundless gratitude to Ukrainians for showing us this level of bravery and human spirit. Make no mistake: right now they fight for all of us who enjoy peaceful Sunday morning’s coffee ☕ in front of our phones or computers. Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦.
Everything that the Western media say is a lie. Russian channels have been blocked in Europe. There is no freedom of speech in the West. There is no freedom. There is only brainwashing and censorship. There is only one point of view. All the others are wrong. This is definitely not freedom of speech
This never would’ve happened if Trump were still in power. Thats why Putin waited until Trump was gone. USA has weak leadership now.
Brave people. Patriots. Wish we could do more to help
Am so much proud with the President and the people of Ukraine,,,the Almighty will grant u victory.
God does not grant victory to those who hurt innocent children. That is what Putin is doing in Ukraine is cleaning out the trash and the monsters who are trafficking innocent children. Wake up people and stop believing CNN. They lie through their teeth every time they open their pie holes!🤬
These brave men and women of Ukraine I salute you all! And to the courageous men and women of Russia who protest against this madness, I admire you greatly! We should have done so much more to prevent this horrible war!
Yes persuade the Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians that the latter two countries should be Finlandized. No need for any heroics. Boring but sensible.
To all Hero Ukrainian Army, A whole world stays on your side & supports You. Please be strong to hand on don`t give up.
@John Kelly really bad for who?
so proud of the Ukrainian people!
I literally got tears in my eyes asking my coworker who are ukrainian working as contract workers here in alaska about the situation in Ukraine, they’re so worried about their family, their child, it’s so Sad. My friend who are from Karkhiv and his family still there. Other friend who are from Kyiv also worried his hometown still in heavy clashes as russian trying to make into the capital.
@Alvalanker Putin waited until now because Zelensky has had success at fighting corruption and was getting close to joining NATO. So glad at this moment the free world has a leader like Biden who respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and who does not love and trust Putin like the former defeated president.
@Alvalanker You’re partially right, your orange 🍊 idiot would have welcomed Putin into Ukraine with the door wide open! 😆🙄🤦🏼♂️
praying for them and their precious families – ALLAH will help the Righteous
Ukrainian people over without a doubt some of the most brave and resilient people on earth, they all deserve massive respect.❤🙏🇺🇦✊💪
@Gigantic Cheetah May Russia come out of this war humiliated. If the Taliban beat the US in Afghanistan then so can the Ukrainians.
@Gigantic Cheetah <--- Another one of Putin's paid propaganda bots telling lies.
Well considering the ones who were forced between the age of 18 and 50 who were forced to stay, and fight rather they wanted to or not .
Ukrainian people are fiercely patriotic. They won’t lie down without a fight. 🇺🇦 💪
Oh so now patriotism is important?
But I thought it was racist?
Now we are not in Afghanistan wer afganistan army was running to Europe and usa..🤣🤣🤣👍
@John Kelly I am not aware of a single plant build in Ukraine by US company. That would have been much better than sending them weapons.
@The Hylander and iraq, Afghanistan, palestine etc are not? What about all those civilians murdered by us military bombings
I wish the best to the Ukrainian people who fight so hard for their independence against a dictator. The World is with you.
I wish we could arrest Putins USA invader Trump
I stand with you Ukraine, prayers going out to all in this horrible situation 🙏 😢
@TheHaratashi how is that home safe exactly with the madman threatening with the red button?
@Rider 38 Okay racist. Using pictograms to try to pretend to be smarter than me totally worked.
Update on the two Danish journalists, in case anyone cares:
Their names are Stefan Weichert and Emilk Filtenborg. They were on their way to a kindergarten in Okhtyrka, that allegedly had been struck by Russian bombs, when more bombs fell close by. This caused a general panic, and as they tried to get away they were shot at from close range. Stefan was driving and was shot through the shoulder, beyond the bullet wound, he suffered a shattered collar bone, Emil was struck in the lower leg, had a round go cleanly through his thigh, and was hit in the back, being saved from serious injury by his bulletproof vest, although he suffered minor injuries from bullet fragments. After about a kilometer their car died due to the damages it sustained when they were shot at, and they were taken to the hospital where Emil underwent surgery. Later they were moved to Polva to keep them safe. Both are doing fine and keeping their spirits up, the newspaper they work for, is trying to get them home.
@Mace thankyou very much. Of course I and many others do care. Very relieved.
@Q. E. D. Yah I take it back in this case. If they got shot, then they were probably reporting from the front line, unlike most of the useless Western media that sits in the capital city doing nothing, recycling old news from days ago, and then they bring on experts to speculate as filler the rest of the time……..get out on the front line and actually report on this war. We’re barely getting any combat footage or reporting.
I’m just saying… an eye for an eye. I would not only love to see Ukraine win this senseless, brutal war, but take Russia as well! Now, THAT would be poetic justice! Go Ukraine!!!! Canada is with you! 🇨🇦 Praying and rooting you on!
Is why you don’t give up your guns 😐
The power of a people defending their homes is too often underestimated. That said I do feel for the Russian soldiers that are injured/killed for the ego of a small manchild who’s stuck in the 70s-80s. Stay strong Ukraine 🇺🇦
@megladon6 putin is threatening and USA is ok, they won’t intervene. This people is brainwash and believe that a yank destroyed is the end of the war and russia has to surrender. If Russia defeat Germany and Ukraine with all the power and the world praying 🙏 is enough, keep praying or just one thing need to be done. Take the plane that is waiting and go home.
@Ruslan lol. No. I have watched RT when I was in Europe. Nobody banned it. It’s a cheesy propaganda channel.
@Adrian H. Dragan “hoping for peace” . Lol. He has sent Russian troops to invade another country but that is “peaceful”‘ he is threatening to nuke the world. But he’s peaceful
@Defund Gazpacho Police Was hoping. Not anymore.
@Pavel Oleynik lThe soviet union is no more and Russia can’t dictate where US forces are in NATO. More are moving to Eastern Europe at the request of those countries. Russians was not invited to Ukraine, and its going very badly for Russia.
I’m impressed that they are holding their ground really strong
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦