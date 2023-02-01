Recent Post
Cue the classic “Only the MOB pleads the fifth!” – don trump
老實說，我們都記得這個視頻：-
https://youtu.be/Y6hL4ouotpg
We’ll see when Joe Biden investigation if he’ll do the same regarding knowing Hunter Biden pay-for-play
Trump seems to ALWAYS being backing the Bill of Rights! So this does not surprise me.
🎃I cannot tell a lie. My lawyer says to just shut up.
“You see the mob takes the Fifth,” “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” Donald Trump September 28, 2016. GUILTY!
NPC
RPCs really in these comments
What did joe gaba do tight
THANK YOU DONALD TRUMP FOR PAYING 100% OF HILLARY CLINTON’S LEGAL BILLS
Trump never said this. I mean, he might have said this once but he has changed it so that he never has said it.
“I take the fifth. Nobody takes the fifth better than me. A lot of people are saying “did you know Trump took the fifth?” It’s incredible.”
His is the Greatest ever to have taken the fifth!
TRUMP 2024
Witch hunts are a bit of a different story don’t you think
@Shane Alan For sure they got their man !
Did you know that many Democrats are Fifth Columnists?
Mob Boss. The rights of citizens. That’s rich coming from him.
And mentioning the Constitution after calling for it to be abandoned and later pretending he meant only to “suspend” it. Now he avails himself of its protection as a citizen.
“You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” – trump : April 2018
Not only that, but he reads like a young child.🤪
@ever greatest No, God is God. Jesus is “the son of God”. But thank The Goddess that The Chump will be held to account.
@A Jesus and God are one. Read the bible
Trump: “Only the mob takes the fifth.” Trump calls Al Capone “The great Al Capone”. Well, he was the mob and he ended up in jail – for tax evasion.
@Jon T d bag lol. No one is doing that,literally no one.
@DsWP ..well skippy….it’s very difficult for some folks to unglue their lips from the ‘fox entertainment screen..besides..reality has too many syllables..
Tax is theft, evading is self-defense.
Trump seems to ALWAYS being backing the Bill of Rights! So this does not surprise me. He’s always for Freedom and Justice for All.
@ever greatest Yep, Jesus is the King of the Jews, King of Kings, Lord of Lords, God of gods. Jesus Christ is the Son of God, God come in the flesh.
Probably Trump only needed to say ” Fifth” once , and later he only said ” Same answer” for 400 times in his cavalier manner..Too easy! In my opinion, pleading the fifth should be more formal, should be made less easy, it should at least require saying the whole sentence each time . Flynn said ” Fifth, fifth, fifth, at ease, very comfortably , countless times. Please make them say the shameful thing out loud, because the Law should be taken seriously! Please demand more shame from traitors and criminals.
Technically, you’re supposed to. Just saying 5th does nothing.
Just like when requesting a lawyer before police questioning, you must fully invoke your right to legal counsel. You can’t just say 5th.
Refusing to answer questions under the protection of the 5th Amendment shouldn’t invoke any shame. It’s a right afforded to every citizen.
You have no duty to help the prosecution make their case against you; if they have a case, let them make it.
The thing is, though, that once you invoke your 5th Amendment rights, you need to keep invoking them. If you answer any question you can be made to answe every question. See People vs Larry Flynn; he wouldn’t even answer whether his name was Larry Flynn or not because then he would have answered every question.
Jurors are ordered by the court to infer no guilt on the part of the defendant for invoking their rights.
@John Patrick If you have previously mocked the 5th Amendmend and specifically say only criminals do it, the SHAMING of the idiot in question should be severe, extreme, and life-long.
@Billy Yank Wait wait wait — if that’s true, then each of the times the person says “fifth” it can be considered as a refusal to answer the question or even a deflection, which CAN be considered as evidence againt them… right? I like it!
AMEN !!!
He’s right! Anyone as guilty as him shouldn’t say a word.
Vamos ser honestos, todos nos lembramos deste vídeo: –
https://youtu.be/GK3NtPImeOw
Guilty of what? There isn’t anything criminal about this hearing. Are you people even real?
@Mark Soder it wasn’t a hearing. It was a deposition for the upcoming NY civil case against Trump. FYI, in a civil case, pleading rhe 5th is seen as an admission of guilt
@Mark Soder duh dude. Don’t talk if you don’t know what’s going on
Attorney: “Are you a moron?”
Trump: “I take the 5th.”
Trump won 🇺🇸
Trump couldn’t tell the truth if his life depended on it,so someone please make him tell the truth,and end all our misery.
“Anyone in my position not taking the 5th amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool”
because if I didn’t they would have me locked up sooner.
Too late Trump, you’re already a fool. You’ve always been.
What is the point of even taking an oath when you can just plead the fifth for an eternity? Something is clearly broken here.
Trump: “I plead the 5th to everything because I’m guilty, guilty, guilty. What are ya gonna do about it?” Somebody show that freak some justice, eh?
Yeah , really!🤪
I am really enjoying Trump’s fairwell tour it’s the longest one in history but well worth the watch.
That’s a long winded way of saying, “I’m too stupid to defend myself without incriminating myself.”
@FlightRISC LOL. This is because he is really stupid. We all haven’t been guilty of as many crimes as The Donald. Maybe you have, but I haven’t.
I thought he was behind bars. Oh wait, we’re in America, where ‘No one is above the law’ is like a fable and ‘Equal justice for all’ is just as mythical.
Trump had to read his script just to make sure he wasn’t accidentally saying it’s sunny while raining sharpies.
I have never known a man who is so insistent on his innocence, and so dismissive of any “hoaxes” and “fake” accusations against him, but who is ALSO so determined to avoid entering a court of law in order to prove it.
Lets Be Honest We All Remember This Video:-
https://youtu.be/MUuYr9S1L3Q
You know that feeling when something plays out just like it did in your head? That moment of vindication is unparalleled. 💯