Video shows 22 Afghan commandos executed by the Taliban

CNN's Anna Coren reports from Kabul, Afghanistan, with new evidence of atrocities committed by the Taliban. Video has emerged of Afghan commandos being shot dead after an apparent surrender. The Taliban rejects the video, saying it is fabricated.

  1. As a veteran of two tours of Afghanistan that whole campaign was designed to fail.

    Those who died there died for nothing.

    1. @Amadeo Komnenus I agree with you, never say thank for your service, it’s insulting. Men, and women who voluntarily enlist, and I mean “voluntarily”, do so by their own choice, knowing full well the possible consequences!!!

    2. @The Bigger Picture No, the only time you thank servicemen, is when they are drafted, volunteering is an entirely different situation, the public is clueless!!!

    4. @batin dogu Doesn’t worry my friend, “what goes around, comes around”, in the end they will get theirs!!!

    5. Probably right…I certainly didn’t get a lot from my time there besides injuries. Hopefully they figure things out.

  2. With all the training, and tactical experience, the Talibs were able to just murder the commandos like that? Very sad indeed.

    3. Unlike Afghan soldiers, the Taliban doesn’t wear uniforms. So, it’s easy for them to blend in with the locals and set up an ambush. They’re both hiding behind human shields and using them as camouflage.

    5. Biggest blunder of Joe Biden.

      Just like Obama nourish ISIS by giving them hammer and other military hardware.

      Similarly Joe Biden nourish Taliban by giving them advance weapons and tanks.

    2. @Cam Adams Who told you nothing???

      American totally Destroyed It’s no 1 enemy called Al- qaeda, Haqqani and other Terrorists groups.

      American is safe now because they are doing this pest control in Afghanistan till this day.

    3. @Dhar Dhir Druha Yah spending trillions and 20 years to exterminate a problem isn’t cost effective.

      Carpet bombing and targeted drone strikes would accomplish the same thing for pennies on the dollar

    4. @Cam Adams My government already spend billions of dollars to counter terrorism yet all our top 10 terrorists are alive.

      USA spend their money in a right place and all of its top 10 terrorists are dead. Burning in hell.

      Give thanks to your government that they spend money and get the results accordingly.

    5. @Dhar Dhir Druha Clearly from the title of the video. Your statement “they spend money and get the results accordingly.”

      Would be incorrect

    4. @American blondiepie Apparently not. You expect too much from them. Either way, who cares ? Let Afghanistan rot.

    1. Yup and then the Americans will go straight back maybe cause a few terrorist attacks and blame it on the Taliban but in a couple months we will be right back

    2. @no name 90% of Taliban are Pakistani soldiers that don’t even speak the language. The U.S has to admit that they were fighting the Pakistani army in Afghanistan and we should have gone after them in their country not Afghanistan

    3. @Timetryp That is what they said about ISIS! Now they are all lying dead in the ground!

  8. We can’t force them into peace if they don’t want it. Leave them to destroy themselves if that’s what they really want.

    2. @Heel Haseeb Agreed 100%. When you ask them about 911 they have no idea what your talking about. That should say all you need to know. 20 yr old’s in America have known nothing BUT war with Afghanistan their entire lives,……………but still can’t find it on a map.

    3. @Emelia Jade Thats the Problem, EVERYTHING involves the US. We have interests in every part of the world. We need a period of Isolationism, not gonna get that from NeoLib/Cons, Remember, “America is back baby!”

  9. I pray for peace in Afghanistan . Lots of innocent children and women are paying the price for these miscreants. Peace All Islamic countries, Asia and the world must come together to stop this violence. Afghanistan is bleeding and it needs to stop.

    1. Lots of nations on this planet are victimized by monsters; we will help the ones that can help us. Welcome to Earth.

    2. Biggest blunder of Joe Biden.

      Just like Obama nourish ISIS by giving them hammer and other military hardware.

      Similarly Joe Biden nourish Taliban by giving them advance weapons and tanks.

      It’s not USA but the useless democratic party. They always {stab-} alliance.

  16. These special force have some speciality, when they have american backing they just kill just watch 60 minutes documentary on that what they do when they have backings of american

  17. Humans doing what Humans do best.
    Killing and cruelty
    We are the parasites of earth

  20. It’s not going to get better anytime soon. Hopefully we bring the translators and people who helped us back to the US

