Video shows 22 Afghan commandos executed by the Taliban

CNN's Anna Coren reports from Kabul, Afghanistan, with new evidence of atrocities committed by the Taliban. Video has emerged of Afghan commandos being shot dead after an apparent surrender. The Taliban rejects the video, saying it is fabricated.
As a veteran of two tours of Afghanistan that whole campaign was designed to fail.
Those who died there died for nothing.
@Amadeo Komnenus I agree with you, never say thank for your service, it’s insulting. Men, and women who voluntarily enlist, and I mean “voluntarily”, do so by their own choice, knowing full well the possible consequences!!!
@The Bigger Picture No, the only time you thank servicemen, is when they are drafted, volunteering is an entirely different situation, the public is clueless!!!
@batin dogu Doesn’t worry my friend, “what goes around, comes around”, in the end they will get theirs!!!
Probably right…I certainly didn’t get a lot from my time there besides injuries. Hopefully they figure things out.
With all the training, and tactical experience, the Talibs were able to just murder the commandos like that? Very sad indeed.
The Afghan army is non-existent.
Unlike Afghan soldiers, the Taliban doesn’t wear uniforms. So, it’s easy for them to blend in with the locals and set up an ambush. They’re both hiding behind human shields and using them as camouflage.
@Yusuf IBRAHIMONOV people only care about what the media says and its sad
They should have been trained in guerrilla warfare.
I’d take my own life before being captured by the Taliban.
go ahead
They should have fought to the death, as they were dead anyway.
@Prince Afghan neither did your boys
you better do
Biggest blunder of Joe Biden.
Just like Obama nourish ISIS by giving them hammer and other military hardware.
Similarly Joe Biden nourish Taliban by giving them advance weapons and tanks.
All the sacrifices seem to be for nothing. This ish is f’d up!
@steve clapper lol
@Cam Adams Who told you nothing???
American totally Destroyed It’s no 1 enemy called Al- qaeda, Haqqani and other Terrorists groups.
American is safe now because they are doing this pest control in Afghanistan till this day.
@Dhar Dhir Druha Yah spending trillions and 20 years to exterminate a problem isn’t cost effective.
Carpet bombing and targeted drone strikes would accomplish the same thing for pennies on the dollar
@Cam Adams My government already spend billions of dollars to counter terrorism yet all our top 10 terrorists are alive.
USA spend their money in a right place and all of its top 10 terrorists are dead. Burning in hell.
Give thanks to your government that they spend money and get the results accordingly.
@Dhar Dhir Druha Clearly from the title of the video. Your statement “they spend money and get the results accordingly.”
Would be incorrect
May god bring Peace to Afghanistan
@mephik Well said.
There is no god, and never was.
@SNAPCULT I couldn’t agree more.
@American blondiepie Apparently not. You expect too much from them. Either way, who cares ? Let Afghanistan rot.
@jannmutube The bible is a loaf of debunked dog excrement. Who cares what it says ?
The “Afghan army” will surrender by the end of the month
Yup and then the Americans will go straight back maybe cause a few terrorist attacks and blame it on the Taliban but in a couple months we will be right back
@no name 90% of Taliban are Pakistani soldiers that don’t even speak the language. The U.S has to admit that they were fighting the Pakistani army in Afghanistan and we should have gone after them in their country not Afghanistan
@Timetryp That is what they said about ISIS! Now they are all lying dead in the ground!
I would tale some of that action
There is only 1 Rule Surrender without fight
If you fight then Fight to death
We can’t force them into peace if they don’t want it. Leave them to destroy themselves if that’s what they really want.
We tried to show them a universe of wonders. They say no.
@Heel Haseeb Agreed 100%. When you ask them about 911 they have no idea what your talking about. That should say all you need to know. 20 yr old’s in America have known nothing BUT war with Afghanistan their entire lives,……………but still can’t find it on a map.
@Emelia Jade Thats the Problem, EVERYTHING involves the US. We have interests in every part of the world. We need a period of Isolationism, not gonna get that from NeoLib/Cons, Remember, “America is back baby!”
@Paul Harper Yeah, Biden-Harris is a total disaster.
@Emelia Jade in my country it’s not the police that engage in revenge attack, but the criminals.
I pray for peace in Afghanistan
. Lots of innocent children and women are paying the price for these miscreants. Peace All Islamic countries, Asia and the world must come together to stop this violence. Afghanistan is bleeding and it needs to stop.
you sir. seem to not realize that 20 or so years there hasnt helped.
I’m so sick of hearing about the Taliban. SMH. A hot mess
.
Then join the army and do something about it…
cry more
Apart from wasting tax payers cash the Whitehouse achieved nothing in Afghanistan.
Lots of nations on this planet are victimized by monsters; we will help the ones that can help us. Welcome to Earth.
Osama Bin Laden is still dead
@Zachary Smith Afghanistan doesn’t have oil
Not wasting they will make a Ramboo movie so you can watch later
@Mansour Afghan Afghanistan doesn’t have resources.
I really feel sorry for the people of Afghanistan and their future
It was there war to win or lose.
It’s not USA but the useless democratic party. They always {stab-} alliance.
@Brian D well said
The Talibans may already have infiltrated the Afghan Army. It is quite easy for them to do.
The only winner in this war is the military industrial complex
@John Quarter Mafia Dons also send their kids to college with funds they make from big business.
and the HollyWood
@Y ,A and the looser is always momins
Bling bling
someone just bought a new yacht
The lesson is , “never give in to the Taliban”.
Or never fight them
To be fair they see them as traitors who committed treason Benedict Arnold’s if u will.
These special force have some speciality, when they have american backing they just kill just watch 60 minutes documentary on that what they do when they have backings of american
Humans doing what Humans do best.
Killing and cruelty
We are the parasites of earth
The moral of the story is don’t give up don’t surrender fight till the end.
They are just soldiers, hire them on. They work for whoever is in charge, makes zero sense?
It’s not going to get better anytime soon. Hopefully we bring the translators and people who helped us back to the US