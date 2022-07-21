Recent Post
This is why I keep my cell phone fully loaded at all times
The fact that he shot this unarmed kid while he was next to a gas pump, proves this yahoo with a badge is reckless and out of control. But he still won’t be held responsible. He’s a cop.
@88badstang I was thinking of stun guns
@Bad Noxin I’m just pointing out how weak the point you were trying to make is. Did you parrot that from CNN? Try to formulate a better point, one that you actually thought up. I’ll wait.
@EVil WIZARD A stun gun is even less effective in that situation considering you have to actually press it against a persons skin.
This is something I don’t understand in Afghanistan we were honestly told every day every patrol we were horrified they scared the living geezers out of us to engage anyone the rules of engagement where we needed positive identification of either a hostile action or intent since that was so vague and because of the second amendment we had to patrol as people around carried AK-47S nonchalant and it wasn’t until we got engage that we where able to return fire at times even had to wait a couple of seconds because we didn’t know where it was coming from the laws where so dam strict in a war zone yet here we are in America and these people can just shot someone without proper identification I do mt understand how we can treat our own countrymen this way no wonder there is such a divide
@SMS2884 and the enemy was armed to the teeth, organized, and looking to kill them.
Still the military has better trigger discipline. Then a cop chasing an unarmed 13 year old.
Who’s to say that their negligent dragging of him wasn’t the tipping point of damage that paralysed him.
@Potato Joe The comment was an answer to January who thought whose was the proper form.
sue em
@jellycream Given that you say “u” as “you” in a sentence, I’ll bet your education stopped at kindergarten.
@Matthew Strong That’s how laws work
If you feel threatened by a 13 year old child who’s running away, then you certainly shouldn’t be a copper.
@Buster Masten Trying to make up for quality with quantify, I see.
@Kermit T. Frog what’s the matter can’t admit when your wrong?
@Kermit T. Frog nope. Never ran from the cops or rode around in a stolen car lol most of us haven’t done that.
“We didn’t do anything right, but we were scared, so anything goes”. Pathetic excuse.
Where are kids parents…
Never mind
You folk Need more guns, more guns more guns, more guns, more guns. Get a gun. Shoot the gun get a gun. You NEEEEEED MOOOORe guns, get a gun America LOVES guns, just get guns.
@Beachside make the gunmakers even richer
First innocent until proven guilty. Second, there were multiple cops in pursuit, why did only one fire his weapon? Why don’t the camera automatically come on if in pursuit? Why was the other cops so angry? Third, he’s the passenger of a possibly stolen vehicle maybe focus on the driver and try not to kill him.
How about don’t steal cars and none of this happens??? Don’t blame cops dude, you’re forgetting there is crime taking place.
@Arceus Thomas still no reason to shoot.
@Gulliver the Gullible did they ask him his age while he was running?
@Gulliver the Gullible ohh wow so if a criminal points something at you while chasing them you are supposed to wait and get shot and then figure out if he had was a toy gun, a real gun or a phone. The video clearly shows the kid pointing something at the cops. Cnn had to slow down the clip and freeze it to say the kid had his hands up for the split second he had 😂
@Gulliver the Gullible drawing there attention, you mean like driving around in a stolen vehicle or maybe running away, God feel sorry for your generation 😒
Mr Dunn – respect to you
Sounds really suspect. Fake picture of a young Black woman, pretty sure this a link to some Ayran brother info line.
Reported
F maga
To discharge a weapon near a gas pump is flat out reckless no matter what the crime was.If one of those pumps was hit a lot of innocent people could have been hurt or killed.I know the odds are low that an explosion could occur but why would you take that chance?
Lol,
“This comment was directed by Michael Bay”
Very reckless! Obviously they weren’t thinking. He didn’t care what happened until after the fact and all the consequences he knew he was going to have to face.
@M P makes you wonder if he thought he was going to shoot at him before jumping out of the squad car because he never turned on his body cam 😡
Why do people still want to live in the USA, “because it wasnt me this time”
People seriously need to consider if staying in the USA is a good idea even remotely
I don’t steal cars and run from police. I think I’ll be ok
@Paul Kersey and you’re white?
@Mary Laird Show me one person in this country killed by cops “Just because he was black”, and for no other reason. Who wasn’t resisting, running, or reaching.
I’ll wait, but its such a huge problem in this country you should be able to find quite a few examples.
LMAO his hands were up pretty clear!!! I agree you run bad things can happen. But i also agree why you shooting someone running away??? He didnt murder someone or rape or beat someone he stole a car so ya shoot?? Come on!!
Lol no they won’t.
Rule number one… never shoot somebody in the back 😂
Moral of the story. Don’t steal cars and/or run from the police… I mean, you can if you want to but there’s consequences for every decision we make.
@STuBBorn BrooklynLogic you shouldn’t be running from the law is a better explanation. Maybe he didn’t know the car was stolen but why run? 13 years old stealing cars, running from the law, out at all hours of the night, no morals or values instilled in him… They need to fix the cultural issues in these communities before we can talk about police reform. The I was scared so I ran excuse isn’t working anymore.
Cops know to act oblivious when they know a fellow officer is the wrong
@R M who was wrong? The cops in Ulande TX you defend. You think they are pretty tough when it’s 7 guns against an unarmed fleeing kid.
@R M I wonder how often you refer to 13 year olds as ‘thugs’.
I love how, as usual, the cops are chatting about their own health .. FROM RUNNING.
2:30 minutes in you find out the kid is still alive. Jesus. I mean, thank God, but ya dropped the ball on this one. Also, WTF were cops thinking, shooting towards gas pumps! You just endangered everyone else! I bet it’s gonna be like the other shooting, where the cop is only charged for the 9THER lives he endangered, cause that’s how the system works.
The gas pumps aren’t where gas is stored 🤦🏽♂️ there’s no gas in the hose until u select what type of gas you want and start pumping
I was in a bar a few days ago and heard a trucker say “Al Sharpton needs to tell his people not to run!”. Enough said… but I’ll say more anyway: At what point is a police officer responsible for anything they do? Are they ever? Does everything have to revolve around what an unarmed black teenager does? This country is such a pathetic mess.
No, the teen’s life is altered bc of the choices he made. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Poor teen I’m sure he was on his way to become an outstanding citizen of the community.
Why is it most of these shooting happen when they don’t obey orders and run from police?
Dude was in no way trying to surrender.
For all cops know is he could be a felon with outstanding warrants.
Dude picked all the wrong choices and the parents should be ashamed
Well said to your statement
Even an open hand can easily be mistaken for a gun from a distance, especially at night. The “I thought he had a gun” defence should not be admissible in court, positive identification should be required before any lethal force is allowed. Otherwise, you easily end up in situations where unarmed suspects and even bystanders end up severely injured or dead for nothing. This sort of policing where police shoots first under nearly all circumstances, consequences be damned is an unacceptable liability.
“They were concerned about hitting the gas pumps” but not shooting a young black teen. Disgusting to shoot someone running away. We have rights in this country.