Video shows man try to stop Russian tank with his body February 27, 2022 87 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
87 comments
This is too painful to watch….
@The truth The truth no
I know. Poor Russian soldiers getting destroyed by the patriotic army of Ukraine who stand for democracy.
@Aunt Tifa no
@The truth The truth yes
no! this is how you defend against communist invaders
Poor people have suffered so much in life, all at the expense of those with money. Imagine just trying to live your simple life one minute N the next you are in complete choas, fighting to live. The sad part is you did nothing to cause all this chaos to enter your life 😔🙏🏾❤
@David Moore
Your problem, not mine.
@David Moore
& you’re ignorant!
@Mary Elizabeth 🙄
@Geman1512 then I can assume that what you say is untrue and it be alright
@Geman1512 if you can’t prove it why should I believe you?
Ukrainian people are unbelievable, proud and ferocious.
@Jamie Tung as a Ukrainian I’m trying to defend my people. As a bot your trying to get the free people of Ukraine to surrender to Putin.
@Free Ukraine I’m trying to prevent people from getting killed, and according an article in the National post, during the red famine, that did occur.
@Jamie Tung you do you bot. My people will fight to protect the future for their children.
@LakePlay BS Traitor.
Man, you are lazy to do your own research instead of listening media lies.
Ukrainian people are amazing. Their strength of character. Their spirit, their bravery to defend their country is extraordinary. This is bravery this is courage. I hope they prevail !
wars are won by the courage of those fighting not by the power of the tools of war they hold while fighting
@The truth The truth //If you’re going to hold on to your job in the Russian troll factory, you’re going to have to do better than that.
@Игорь Уральский clearly if the last few days have showed us anything Russia does not have a powerful army.
The dictionary, under the words bravery & courage, should say “see Ukraine”.
Add Corruption to that too
BUT IT SAYS: “AFGANISTAN”
Merriam Webster, Oxford, Longman and Cambridge dictionaries under the word barbarians should say “See Vladimír Putin and Xi jin Ping
@Somnus Waltz sheesh
@Richard Fischer why are you obsessed about other peoples pronouns!
Im American..i dont know much about Ukraine or their lifestyle…but just watching the past couple of days has showed me that these people have balls of solid rock..and i have so much respect ..
@Mika Louis Louis if trump made america week then Biden made america day 🤣🤣
@Morgenstern You are the Best
@melissa saint very smart
@someone but you did weil
@melissa saint start mobilizing strong independent wahmen. Prove that you are everything you whine about.hurry up !
The Ukrainian people are showing Vladimir what real strength looks like
Unfortunately just like trump Putin will never know what true courage is
Vladimir Zelensky?
@Max Ma x Volodymyr?
@TheBigStink
He changed his name since the last time I saw it
@Max Ma x his kind love changing their names… MASTERS
OF DECEPTION
Ukrainian people are strong and brave. Keep what’s yours! God bless those people.
https://youtu.be/v1wO4j-Nf9U
I respect all the Russian who opposed this invasion… Prayers to our Brothers & Sisters of Ukraine 🇺🇦 🙏🏼
https://youtu.be/v1wO4j-Nf9U
Wowww https://youtu.be/FSSFgWlDbJU…………
@Putins Cat That’s right!!
Russians are against the war, they are against the Nazis in Ukraine where they openly walk with Nazi symbols
Some are only pretending to opposed the invasion because the fear of being criticize. Who knows what they really feel like.
This people are strong and courageous.
They are heroes
Putin vs Trumphttps://youtu.be/a1j9owBuwdQ
https://youtu.be/HLqvhu8vj98
@ANNAZ F’KER true. crazy times we live in. Pray for the citizens of Ukraine and Afghanistan
Strong and courageous people can still have corrupt government. Just ask 10% for the big guy Puppet Joe about his Ukranian scandal
@Thể Thao và Tổ Quốc // If you’re going to hold on to your job in the Russian troll factory, you’re going to have to do better than that.
this man has no fear …. true soldier
“But if the people of that city will not surrender, but choose to fight, surround it with your army. Then, when the LORD your God lets you capture the city, kill every man in it. As for the women, the children, the livestock and everything else in the city, you may take these as plunder for yourselves. And you shall enjoy the plunder from your enemies that the LORD your God has given you. ”
(Deuteronomy 20:12-14)
Putin vs Trumphttps://youtu.be/a1j9owBuwdQ
@Stepan Bandera G.O.D sucks!!
🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
True LEADER!
True loyalty, my heart goes to Ukraine. May God protect them, what Heros and Heroines standing up for their country! Unity is strength, Ukrainians you have surely portrait this to the world.
Putin vs Trumphttps://youtu.be/a1j9owBuwdQ
Yes. If it would have been Joe or Trump they would have left us fighting for our selves. America needs to wake up there is a lesson to be learned. All these leaders want to do is look good. Eat fine food. But when it comes down to standing by its people they are no where to be found. May God blessed that country
Those idiots are only standing in front of the tank because they know that the tank isn’t going to harm them. Putin is being way to soft here. He should just go in and destroy anything that gets in his way hahaha.
I was forced to live in a small RV due to covid and could not afford rent anymore. At first I felt so bad for myself but now I feel selfish for feeling that way. What these poor people in Ukraine are going through I could never imagine
Yessirhttps://youtu.be/a1j9owBuwdQ
You are not selfish. Take care of yourself.
Everyone’s difficulty is different. Yours isn’t any less important, just different in its severity. I’m very sorry you have gone through so much, but glad you’re still here! That said, I DO know what you mean. They’re facing unimaginable circumstances! Their bravery and resolve is almost beautiful…in the face of one man’s sick grasp for power. Take care of yourself 💛xo
👍
You are not alone. I had the same feeling of suffring but watch about Ukraine now I feel selfish. You are not alone
“The only flowers Russian troops will receive are molotov cocktails.” Epic phrase.
These people are so brave, but they shouldn’t have to do this alone. They shouldn’t have to do this at all.
@sdust251977 Exactly, and it was a blockade not an invasion. Totally different as you said to him. Kudos to you! 🙂
@Aldo Schmedack u can defend them all you want the media is capture in west
If any country sends in troops it will be seen by Putin as an attack and the WW3 that everyone fears will become reality. It’s very easy to be in YouTube comments saying how things should be, but it’s not that easy in the real world.
Isnt that nice wishful thinking?
@Sammy R. Yeah if everyone had guns everyone would be happy and safe! 💞💞💞 We can have magic rainbows and peace and itll all just be happy and good and nice
Our hearts and our prayers are with the brave Ukrainian people!!
I’m a man in 40s and this puts tear in my eyes. Ukrainians really shows me what patriotism is, not another side who follows orders because of fear of their dictatorship system.
@Owen Chang why dont you personally step up to the plate and go stand on the front lines? Keyboard commando
@Brian Johnson Russians aren’t soviets. Russians are Russians
@Owen Chang the Ukrainians will need all that help and love right about now. Now ship yourself over there and fight with them. Thank you 😊
@Brian Johnson // You think that you are being smart, but normal people who read your words realize very CLEARLY that Putin’s attack on Ukraine is a disgrace to humanity.
I’m pretty sure they weren’t crying like babies over having to wear a mask either. They’d be pretty embarrassed to read up on silly anti-maskers in the midst of their centuries long plight with Russia. I also have utmost respect for the people. It’s very admirable and heroic.
The courage and determination of the Ukrainian people to fight for their freedom moved me to tears. My heart and prayers go out to them. May they be divinely guided, divinely protected and succeed in keeping their land and freedom.
My Heart goes out for the people of Ukraine, my prayers are with you. Be strong🙏🏻
I’m so proud of the Ukrainian people. What incredible bravery & resolve!! We’re in awe of you, rooting for you, & praying for you!! God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦!!!