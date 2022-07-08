Recent Post
74 comments
Absolutely shocked, how scary that a person final moments can be just giving a speech and then shot dead the next moment. I never expected anything like this to happen in Japan. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace Shinzo Abe 🙏 🕊
@Arby Jack illegal but not impossible to get one. Also if you haven’t heard already it was apparently a home-made shotgun similar to a double barrel shotgun.
@The Whole Truth! as a white conservative, Malcom X was pretty based
@Ayaka Yokota No sir. You are wrong sir. Shinzo Abe was a very good and honest person. I don’t know why you’re such an angry dude and why you want to be slandering Abe San like that. Take it easy man. Be nice dude.
@salma al-shaoily Shutup
Out of all the countries in the world, you would never expect something like this to happen in Japan.
@AwkwardCynicTV very sorrowful
Wonder if ccp behind this..
Very sad
What the heck is wrong with this world? So sad, heartbreaking. Wish you all the best and I’m so sorry and sad for you.
@kilato 56 sorry for ur loss 😪
I lived in Japan for 7 years. I loved it there. I felt a sense of safety and security unlike anywhere I’ve ever been in the US. I can only imagine the shock in the Japanese citizens.
@Kyle M more THAN*
@inVINcible ok 👌🏻
@HoneyBakedHam
u shall go to taiwan
Absolutely dreadful. My condolences to his family. May God bless him, and the spirit of Japan
we’re so disappointing.
Mr.Dunn – respect for you.
@George Barfield the fact your argument is that there could have been an outcome worse than dropping two atomic bombs that obliterated hundreds of thousands of people is ridiculous. How did you write out that whole thing without realizing how stupid it was?
@Mac-Attack Not one historian agrees with you. You define the term blissfully ignorant. Find a historian that says that the loss of life would be less if the US had done a land Invasion instead. Unsure where you were educated but you need your money back🤣
@Javier Garcia Absolutely true. Nations aren’t generally founded and grown by humanitarian efforts.
@George Barfield lol you think you speak on behalf of all historians? You’re a joke.
As a Japanese, this is the much sadness news that I have ever heard. He is not my family though, I cannot stop crying and accept what happened. He is the most powerful politician. My heart goes to him.
He was not the most powerful but rip to him.
@DraughtFan0676 they can’t let it go lol
My condolences to PM Abe, his family and all the kind Japanese people.
From the outside looking in, Shinzo Abe always seemed like a professional statesman. It is a horrible loss.
@Johnny Smith that or the NRA.
He was One of the leaders in century and whole India was praying for him, because he was one of the great friend of India And Indian people.
Whole India shocked with this sad news.
May His soul Rest In Peace
Om Shanti 🙏🏻
How was he a great friend?
@The Iranian Putin he was visionary’s leader who build the Quad and put together 4 Largest Pillars of the Geo-Politics Together making the Quad and not only that he was trying to make japan very strong in the Indo-Pacific, He made sure India-Japan Bilateral Relationship ties always be on Strong, He also seen even Policies in his own country by depending US Army is not very good for long Term policy for japan and the rest of the world. He contained China given aggressive statements which even biden can’t, made sure India always gets funds from japan at very low interest rates even 0 %. He always was one step ahead in Geo-politics, *A great Visionary leader*
@The Iranian Putin he wasn’t Iranian
The fact that the killer used a homemade gun. That goes to show u how strict their gun laws are. With that said his security detail failed here as well. How could they not see that man walking up behind him.
@Cats Berry Btw no one gets shot here but who and what needs to be.
@Andrew Smith 👌🏿
@I am the rural juror right? 😂😂
because there are 10 gun deaths a year in a sea of millions. Because stastically doesnt happen. Blaming is always the same when it comes to hindsight.
My sincerest condolences to Mr. Abe’s family and to all the great Japanese people. Sending all my love.
I’m Japanese.
He was not a “perfect” politician. He had a lot of political problems, however he contributed to many kinds of issues and development of Japan. He had been a prime minister since I was five years old. In 2020, I came of age. He had leading Japan as a prime minister.
Seeing his bravery, I was growing up.
I can’t speak English fluently, but I would like to tell his greatness.
Pray for Shinzo Abe. RIP, Shinzo Abe.
He denied war crimes.
@Professor Sprout
Thanks for your comment.
Do you live in the US? I guess American always feel fear of violence and mass shooting because possessing guns is permitted. I heard sometimes mass shooting is happened in the U.S.
Actually, I believe Japan is safe and peace. Not only me but all of Japanese think that. That’s why I can’t accept the fact that Shinzo hasn’t already been.
In fact it’s impossible to there be a perfect politician because everyone will disagree
@わあ！ the cynicism towards politics and democratic procedures will weaken the democracy. This attitude of taking elections or leaders for granted create vaccume which is misused by extremists. And through extremists come foreign powers. Hope new gen Japanese will correct their course. Yous is considered to be a responsible country . Hope you all will sail through these crises and remain on path of peace, dialogue, democracy and progress.
Im prom philippines your english is better than me.
RIP Abe. You were a great leader and a shining example to many countries. You will be missed.
Evil finds a way.
My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and Japan as a nation.
RIP Mr. Abe.
Evil? Abe denied ww2 war crimes done by Japan.
@joshua moon did the soviets and the chinese commit genocide?
@Jade Doak I wonder if he will respond.
@Jade Doak They did, but the difference is that we condemn the Soviets and Chinese for doing it and denying it. With Japan we (and Abe) just pretend it didn’t happen.
I don’t think people know that his grandfather is Nobusuke Kishi who is a class-A war criminal. He was strongly affected by his grandfather.
🙁 He is a great man & may he rest in perfect peace!
Stay Strong Japan…..We Loved him as Indians and we have a Day Of National Mourning in his Honour, He will be deeply Missed 🇮🇳 🎌 !
I’m speechless….. My hearfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of Japan. For afar Mr. Abe looked like a good man with all the right ideas and good intentions, the kind of leader many of us need and would like to have in our countries.
Beautiful people and beautiful country. Being stationed there for 15 years in the U.S. Navy (Sasebo and Yokosuka ships) was an extreme honor and privilege. My heart goes out to all the people of Japan during this dark time.
ありがとう。そしてあなたとアメリカあなたの仲間のアメリカ海軍さんのお陰で日本とアメリカの友情と同盟は強くなりました。これからも日本とアメリカの友情と信頼を維持してより良い世界にしたいものです。
I can hardly wait to see the Democrats punished for this crime.
Don’t forget beautiful girl too including jav
He was a good man and did good things for Japan. Shocked that this happened. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. RIP.
His good friend of ph.
He did great things not only for Japan, I had an scholarship to study Japanese thanks to his government 🙁 I’m shocked.
but he kept on visiting shrine for world war 2 generals often…….which asian countries hated !
My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Japan.
We know this act does not represent who you are.