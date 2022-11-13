Recent Post
33 comments
Wow… how sad.
RIP to all the people on board the aircraft’s and I can’t begin to fathom what their family members are going through
Start asking why instead of blanket sympathy comments, why did this happen, and how we can prevent this from happening in the future..
@David Jones exactly. There will be a background check on that pilot
Truly heartbreaking in many ways
That was crazy I know those people had to pass immediately. Condolences to both families
@Miurako a very accurate description of people dieing. This dieing on impact bs need to stop.
Also since your reply got deleted, No I am most certainly not happy they died im just telling the truth, using common sense and reading time, they most certainly did not pass quick and did suffer a lot right before dying.
Death is painful, believe it or not, you dont die before you feel pain, you feel the pain and die.. lmao
@Miurako
No. In fiery crashes, people die from breathing in the hot smoke/gases before their skin burns off. Many studies have been done on this
@Cj Howard I study in the Field of Medicine, as much as id rather not “brag” about that I can agree with you, however due to the intensity of the flame including jet fuel, when you burn alive your eyes actually melt out of your head.
@Miurako
But you’re dead before that happens 🙄 and I’m sure everything melts.
This is horrible to hear. I didn’t know that they was still doing those shows. I have not been to one of those sky shows 40+yrs. This is just sad
I am sad as a Human being for the 6 that were killed during this horrible accident, as a historian its also sad because we also lost two irreplicable world war II aircraft.
As a historian what do you think of the Greatest Story Never Told?
۳۳٣
@NoBody 665
Hello I am so sorry if this sounds weirds but you wrote such a nice and wonderful comment on here and I like your comment. I can tell you’re a very positive person. If it’s okay with you I’d love to be friends
Such a tragic loss of life. Such a pretty plane, survived the war only to be destroyed at an air show. RIP crews
I feel guilty for also feeling the loss of those planes.
It’s heartbreaking and unbelievable that this plane and crew suffered the fate of so many actual bomber crews 80 years ago.
*OTHER VlDS SHOW THE WHOLE THING, NOT CNN+ ‘MOMENTS BEFORE’ 🤭*
The real air show, people who were at the scene won’t forget this event
Thank you for showing something not political.
Condolences to those involved
Why did they even bother with all the warnings about ‘viewer discretion’ when they don’t even show anything
I thought it was fake because so many airplane video landings that I’ve seen.
Rest In Peace legends.
This is awful and breaks my heart sending blessings to everybody involved, they’re like older cars you could get away with keeping them the way they were when they were brand new just saying
These crashes are occuring way too frequently at these shows.
Another sad day with the loss of human life. Condolences to the families. This is the second loss of a B-17 over a populated area in 3 years. It brings into question as to whether it is wise to continue operating the remaining 8 that are still airworthy. It is also worth noting that the P-63 was never accepted by the U.S. military because of the difficult flight characteristics it had. The B-17 that crashed in Oct. 1019 at Hartford was attributed to pilot error. The pilot was aged 75 and the co-pilot 71. That aircraft is also difficult to fly and required a well trained flight crew to handle it. I had flown as a passenger on the B-17 that crashed in Hartford several year previous to the crash. It gave me a great appreciation for the skill required to fly one. When I went up it was known at the Nine-0-Nine on one side and Memphis Belle on the other. The pilots, also were considerably younger. Time to keep these aircraft on the ground or you won’t have them anymore.
Our deepest sympathy for the lost of our troops now & then!
RIP…..GOD BLESS YOU GUYS!
my dad, a former pilot, took me to an airshow before and told me to pay attention to the sky and be prepared to run if needed. I thought he was being alarmist back then. now I understand his wisdom. rip all people lost
I was on the golf course about 1/2 of a mile away and we have video that was sent to both the faa and Ntsb for investigation it was a horrific sight RIP to the pilots and crew
That was truly disturbing. Now, I feel disturbed. Thanks, Cruel World.
I’m no expert but is it too early to ask, “What the hell was the fighter pilot doing???”