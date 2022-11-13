33 comments

  2. RIP to all the people on board the aircraft’s and I can’t begin to fathom what their family members are going through

    1. Start asking why instead of blanket sympathy comments, why did this happen, and how we can prevent this from happening in the future..

    2. Also since your reply got deleted, No I am most certainly not happy they died im just telling the truth, using common sense and reading time, they most certainly did not pass quick and did suffer a lot right before dying.
      Death is painful, believe it or not, you dont die before you feel pain, you feel the pain and die.. lmao

    3. @Miurako
      No. In fiery crashes, people die from breathing in the hot smoke/gases before their skin burns off. Many studies have been done on this

    4. @Cj Howard I study in the Field of Medicine, as much as id rather not “brag” about that I can agree with you, however due to the intensity of the flame including jet fuel, when you burn alive your eyes actually melt out of your head.

  5. This is horrible to hear. I didn’t know that they was still doing those shows. I have not been to one of those sky shows 40+yrs. This is just sad

  6. I am sad as a Human being for the 6 that were killed during this horrible accident, as a historian its also sad because we also lost two irreplicable world war II aircraft.

  7. Such a tragic loss of life. Such a pretty plane, survived the war only to be destroyed at an air show. RIP crews

  8. It’s heartbreaking and unbelievable that this plane and crew suffered the fate of so many actual bomber crews 80 years ago.

  13. This is awful and breaks my heart sending blessings to everybody involved, they’re like older cars you could get away with keeping them the way they were when they were brand new just saying

  15. Another sad day with the loss of human life. Condolences to the families. This is the second loss of a B-17 over a populated area in 3 years. It brings into question as to whether it is wise to continue operating the remaining 8 that are still airworthy. It is also worth noting that the P-63 was never accepted by the U.S. military because of the difficult flight characteristics it had. The B-17 that crashed in Oct. 1019 at Hartford was attributed to pilot error. The pilot was aged 75 and the co-pilot 71. That aircraft is also difficult to fly and required a well trained flight crew to handle it. I had flown as a passenger on the B-17 that crashed in Hartford several year previous to the crash. It gave me a great appreciation for the skill required to fly one. When I went up it was known at the Nine-0-Nine on one side and Memphis Belle on the other. The pilots, also were considerably younger. Time to keep these aircraft on the ground or you won’t have them anymore.

  17. my dad, a former pilot, took me to an airshow before and told me to pay attention to the sky and be prepared to run if needed. I thought he was being alarmist back then. now I understand his wisdom. rip all people lost

  18. I was on the golf course about 1/2 of a mile away and we have video that was sent to both the faa and Ntsb for investigation it was a horrific sight RIP to the pilots and crew

