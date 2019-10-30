Rachel Maddow shares breaking news from the New York Times that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified to House impeachment committees that corrections he sought to make to the record of Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were not made. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, joins with analysis. Aired on 10/29/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Vindman: Trump-Ukraine Call Record Omitted Biden-Related Mentions | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
American patriot Alex Vindman will finally make a correction that this presidency desperately needs. Departing the oval office.
Pha Q public displays of gullibility and stuipdity are hilarious…well done!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/10/03/what-really-happened-when-biden-forced-out-ukraines-top-prosecutor/3785620002/
@Pha Q Hearsay? Vindman was on the call, so his testimony is not hearsay. You obviously don’t understand that the liar president has been called out by a decorated combat veteran. Your example doesn’t even make any sense. You should look up and try to understand words before you throw them around as if you know what they mean.
AdventureTimeFan94 Thanks. Not sure why you are reiterating, what I already mentioned; as though I had not already posited my position. Perhaps you should offer comment to those who have an opposing viewpoint. Be Well.
@Pha Q and thats what trump did. He tried to stop the muller ivestigation then fired the fbi director and his AG trying to cover it up. So by your logic trump has done something illigal and needs to be impeached.
He even admitted that he fired him because of the “russian thing”(his words) to lester holt on in a interview. Hes called on 3 different countries to help him in elections. Thats illigal as well.
The writing is on the wall, your just trying to read it like its braile.
When Trump tells a lie, he is speaking his native tongue. Treason is, of course, his regional accent.
@Benjamin Levine
I don’t like Hillary or Obama . Jimmy Carter is real down to earth person and his wife .
Trump has the most to loose if the dollar collapses .
The other politicians can’t be rich or live rich unless they steal it from the citizens .
@john patterson The dollar won’t collapse anytime soon with Trump in power. The leftist globalist Soros funded marxists want a global currency after they have robbed us hard working people. Not going to happen. The dollar will stay strong for a while longer. It’s the stocks and the shaky pension systems you need to worry about. A lot of entitled boomers are going to be very angry
@Babba Ganoush I’m 100% on board with that one. We have verifiable reports thanks to the probes into russian meddling in 2016 of the sad, dark troll farms they made to flood all our social media.
In fact I was chatting with some conservative on facebook about some trump thing. The guys name was Tim Moore, had regular looking photos, and he was spouting some crazy s*. 1 person liked all of his posts. That person was named Tomhu Mohr and had no photos. Hmm! What a deep cover!
TRUMP HAS MADE THE USA A JOKE AND UNTRUSTWORTHY IN THE EYES OF THE WORLD
Robin Thiessen no trump shames your country and the office of POTUS sorry
David Clark trump disrespects all he shames your great country and lies he insults the world
@Helen Short
The videos on my likes playlist .
People all over this planet from several religions and cultures sing I am their Lion King Messiah the prophet Besser videos on my likes playlist .
Egypt is one nation Obama bombed .
@Wayne Broadbent
Also the Vatican and the televangelist .
Jesus commanded to take no gold silver nor bronze ( the money of the day ) then you will have treasures stored up in Heaven .
Elijah said he could not take payment for what the LORD has done .
That is 100% correct.
Strange that Republicans keep crying about the impeachment proceedings being made public and transparent, while their president is doing everything in his power to keep matters secret.
If Trump had truly done nothing wrong .. why would he squirm so much to hide the very evidence that would exonerate him? A 3yo can see through Trump. He’s not just transparent, he’s translucent.
@Rat Dusty The BILLS are on Mitch McConnell’s desk, you moron!!! He has OVER 100 bills–WAITING!! Direct your stupid elsewhere, WE ARE NOT IMPRESSED!! TRAITOR
@Say What Trump a businessman looking to strike a deal. Nancy Pelosi won’t call the bill to the floor so democrats can lay out they demands or problems. 😜😕😝She knows Trump is wise and kind. He’ll gladly give the democrats what they wANt as far as Healthcare to make America great again. 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇲
The irony
Meanwhile on Fox they’re complaining that he can’t possibly be reliable, in spite of his purple stars, because he MOVED HERE FROM THE SOVIET UNION WHEN HE WAS 3 YEARS OLD!
Howard Mcgoldrick ,
You are an absolute imbecile.
Telling lies again and again will NOT make them true, propaganda spitter.
@Kevin stevens , there’s more than one source, dear lying hypocrite. Here’s some more, all saying the same thing. It’s not a conspiracy theory is it’s a fact, dear imbecile.
https://www.independentsentinel.com/schiff-staffer-tom-eager-impeachment-witness-bill-taylor-colluded/
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2019/10/schiff-staffer-flew-to-ukraine-2-months-ago-met-with-impeachment-witness/
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2019/10/bill-taylor-met-with-schiff-aide-in-ukraine-a-few-days-prior-to-leak-about-aid-3145759.html
https://yournews.com/2019/10/18/1259235/document-adam-schiff-staffer-met-with-impeachment-witness-on-ukraine/
@Kevin stevens , I asked you why you’re liking your own comment, so you “unlike” them. 🤣😂🤣🤣😂😂🤣
@CLureCo , he’s not lying. You’re lying to yourself.
https://yournews.com/2019/10/18/1259235/document-adam-schiff-staffer-met-with-impeachment-witness-on-ukraine/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/schiff-staffer-met-with-impeachment-witness-on-ukraine-trip-12-days-after-whistleblower-filed-complaint/
@Howard mcgoldrick
The whistleblower has exactly *ZERO* to do with the impeachment investigation. Everything he/she said has been validated by Trump appointees and by Trump himself. It doesn’t matter how it originated, it only matters if it’s true, and it is. Deflection, deflection, deflection.
Ok, this isn’t working for Trump so expect something stupid.
@Rod Allen Rod, say that again, but this time in your flawless native Russian, with a little goose stepping thrown in for our amusement.
@Stephan Grange even if it was going well for Trump I would still expect something stupid. I don’t think he is capable of anything else really.
It Is The Dems That Keep Coming Up With The Stupid Crap.
@Ed Book I agree Sir.. the Red Hats simply will not read the damned Report.. It is even in Audio Format for those who don’t like to read.. I have sent so many of them links to the Report, links to the Audio..links to Mueller initially having that short Press briefing after Barr altered the Findings of the Investigation in his Four Page supposed Summary.. and links to Muller’s Testimony before Congress. They do not Trust the FBI or anyone who is not Pro Trump.. They just keep saying “Show Them Proof” that Trump has done anything wrong.. That is rather difficult to do..when they will not Read and also Trust only Trump and his Cronies.. Sad that over a third of our Citizens have been brainwashed.. Hopefully a good number of them will finally see reality for what it is..
It was the perfect call…to get Trump impeached.
nice play on words
@RS W Yuge Oppidite on the Covfefe while eating a Hamberder. I think it’s the Smocking Gun!!
👏
@Carrie Thank you Carrie, that was delicious!
@Carrie Many people are saying it, as you know. It’s going be a tremendously big, tremendously great, impeachment.
I can’t believe Republicans called Vindman’s loyalty into question. Anyone questioning his allegiances after dude went and fought for this country should be smacked. Especially when they are questioning his allegiances on behalf of a draft dodger.
The plain idiocy of the base never ceases to amaze or disappoint. And their treatment of a true AMERICAN patriot and hero proves again they have absolutely no low that they will sink to. It’s appalling.
I C Renegade Why can’t you believe it there is no low that they won’t sink to
@Gee Bee oh stop. Just another army officer. Big deal.
On the other hand trump has Lt. Generall Michael Flynn, who also served this country until his forced retirement from the military in August 2014.
The guy draws on weather maps, OF COURSE he edits conversations.
@Rick C Didn’t know T ijuana was in Alabama?
bestvideohd.link/GNCD3XTz45Mr
Rick C: Hilarious…. And, of course, written on the wall in indelible sharpie will be the words, “ACCESS TO COLORADO IS RESTRICTED TO CAUCASIANS AND OTHER WHITE PEOPLE!”
@Crystal Giddens Your use of the words “you people” speaks volumes about your judgement…
Crystal Giddens laughable gullible Crystal methhead with more of her superiority complex. Oh yes Crystal you are so correct. What a useless tool you are
I bet Russia has crystal clear recordings.
Not to mention video of Dumbf porking a 15-year-old.
@Frank Winkhorst 12-13, he likes them Young and Tender!!
Of Joe Biden’s corruption with junky Hunter Biden? Probably. Are you really that angry over Hillary’s huge defeat in 2016? You need to get mental help asap.
And CHINA!
To Ltcol. Vindman and each person who had the courage, integrity, duty, honesty and service to America to speak the truth in these hearings my profound respect and deep appreciation. May God protect and guide you each day. 🙏✌❤🇺🇲
Yes….they are true Patriots! ❤️🇺🇸
Oh stop. Vindman is a loser. He just wants to attack Russia via Ukraine. You all need help for your TDS. It is really getting out of control.
@Benjamin Levine SO how many loser’s get a Purple Hart
@peter warren it’s not what is used to be trust me.
Release the actual call for all to hear since it was “so perfect and innocent”. That way no more hearsay or he say she say. I knew something was up when he was quick to release the transcript of the call.
artlessknave there is a voice simulation recording. So why is trump hiding that.
Sharon Mores this swamp has become more of a sink hole.
@Henry Coats actually, swamps are massively useful. draining them destroys habitat and wildlife and water filtration and air filters and even hunting locations at a phenomenal rate. if we could trade Trump for a Swamp we’d be getting a really good deal.
To my understanding all calls made from the white house are recorded. And this call was saved to a server where highly classified calls are stored. Prior to the saving of the call to the server a transcript was made. So there is a recorded call its on the server.
artlessknave I’m from south Louisiana, I know he usefulness of a swamp. That’s why I said sink hole. Their not useful.
Love this guy., An Ambassador who recognizes his country has sunk to a new low, and passionately defends the honour of an American hero.
Deliberately omitting proper nouns is very telling indeed.
Trump is a master manipulator. Lieing by omission is his specialty.
RELEASE THE FULL TRANSCRIPT .
I find the original error understandable when the stenographer is not a subject matter expert , however, rejecting the SME’s correction and not giving proper authorisation is indeed telling
So Donald Trump’s “perfect” call on July 25th was even worse than Trump’s “transcript” showed. Ugh.
@Devin Alexander Fairrow You could easily study their brains, by looking thru the hole in their heads with a microscope.
@Dennis Blosberg You’re a poor reader.
Of course it was doctored. Trump utilized the national enquirer, for chrissakes.
Devin Alexander Fairrow team Treason has no morals. I can’t imagine how they found so many people to do these dirty deeds.
Rachel Maddow’s a joke. The two edits in question were just slightly different ways of saying the exact same thing we’ve already read from the transcript. It’s a distinction without a difference. Maddow, as usual, is making a mountain out of a nothing burger.
Trump invites Ukraine to committing crimes against the United States while committing crimes against same.
Rachel is the best – all the bits of the broken engine laid out carefully on the garage floor and then she puts them all back together piece by piece and explains how and why she is doing it as she goes – the best of the best.
I recall fondly the moment when Maddow get her hands on Trump’s…. “tax returns,” built up for hours the suspense of what they would show and then…. revealed that he was wealthy.
Anyone who still takes Rachel Maddow seriously is a moron.
Meanwhile all Fox has is a loudmouth racist with bad skin… can’t remember her name but it doesn’t matter cause she doesn’t matter.
@UCdAbZ9AsgC4QfzG1RHzhzoA Trump tends to disagree, Marshall.
Who do you believe man with the purple heart or man with the orange face?
@Ninja Foot ninja fool…
LMAO! Orange face. I can’t. xD
Orange face , the guy was born in the ukraine dude read a book
No wonder Trump was so quick to open up this call record. He thought they’d “fixed it”.
So many lies…so much corruption.
Beth Griesauer 👌
You mean Trump released a doctored version of the transcript?: WOW, who couldn’t see THAT coming? He never stops. Lock him up.
And he left the Quid Pro Quo’s…..WHAT A DUNCE!!! It’s a plus for us!!!
My 9 year old could of done a better job
@Robert Webb You mean because donald committed treason with that phone call and he’s too stupid to even realize it, and he even released the transcript. Whose the stupid one??