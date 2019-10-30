Rachel Maddow shares breaking news from the New York Times that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified to House impeachment committees that corrections he sought to make to the record of Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were not made. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, joins with analysis. Aired on 10/29/19.

Vindman: Trump-Ukraine Call Record Omitted Biden-Related Mentions | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC