Vindman: Trump-Ukraine Call Record Omitted Biden-Related Mentions | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 30, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow shares breaking news from the New York Times that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified to House impeachment committees that corrections he sought to make to the record of Donald Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were not made. Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, joins with analysis. Aired on 10/29/19.
89 Comments on "Vindman: Trump-Ukraine Call Record Omitted Biden-Related Mentions | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Biggus Dickus | October 30, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    American patriot Alex Vindman will finally make a correction that this presidency desperately needs. Departing the oval office.

    • JC X | October 30, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

      @Pha Q Hearsay? Vindman was on the call, so his testimony is not hearsay. You obviously don’t understand that the liar president has been called out by a decorated combat veteran. Your example doesn’t even make any sense. You should look up and try to understand words before you throw them around as if you know what they mean.

    • Emmett Hardie | October 30, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      AdventureTimeFan94 Thanks. Not sure why you are reiterating, what I already mentioned; as though I had not already posited my position. Perhaps you should offer comment to those who have an opposing viewpoint. Be Well.

    • Tyeler Nowell | October 30, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      @Pha Q and thats what trump did. He tried to stop the muller ivestigation then fired the fbi director and his AG trying to cover it up. So by your logic trump has done something illigal and needs to be impeached.

      He even admitted that he fired him because of the “russian thing”(his words) to lester holt on in a interview. Hes called on 3 different countries to help him in elections. Thats illigal as well.

      The writing is on the wall, your just trying to read it like its braile.

  2. J Devlin | October 30, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    When Trump tells a lie, he is speaking his native tongue. Treason is, of course, his regional accent.

    • john patterson | October 30, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @Benjamin Levine
      I don’t like Hillary or Obama . Jimmy Carter is real down to earth person and his wife .
      Trump has the most to loose if the dollar collapses .
      The other politicians can’t be rich or live rich unless they steal it from the citizens .

    • Benjamin Levine | October 30, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @john patterson The dollar won’t collapse anytime soon with Trump in power. The leftist globalist Soros funded marxists want a global currency after they have robbed us hard working people. Not going to happen. The dollar will stay strong for a while longer. It’s the stocks and the shaky pension systems you need to worry about. A lot of entitled boomers are going to be very angry

    • 1 day ago | October 30, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Babba Ganoush I’m 100% on board with that one. We have verifiable reports thanks to the probes into russian meddling in 2016 of the sad, dark troll farms they made to flood all our social media.

      In fact I was chatting with some conservative on facebook about some trump thing. The guys name was Tim Moore, had regular looking photos, and he was spouting some crazy s*. 1 person liked all of his posts. That person was named Tomhu Mohr and had no photos. Hmm! What a deep cover!

  3. Wayne Broadbent | October 30, 2019 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    TRUMP HAS MADE THE USA A JOKE AND UNTRUSTWORTHY IN THE EYES OF THE WORLD

    • Wayne Broadbent | October 30, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      Robin Thiessen no trump shames your country and the office of POTUS sorry

    • Wayne Broadbent | October 30, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      David Clark trump disrespects all he shames your great country and lies he insults the world

    • john patterson | October 30, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Helen Short
      The videos on my likes playlist .
      People all over this planet from several religions and cultures sing I am their Lion King Messiah the prophet Besser videos on my likes playlist .

      Egypt is one nation Obama bombed .

    • john patterson | October 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Wayne Broadbent
      Also the Vatican and the televangelist .

      Jesus commanded to take no gold silver nor bronze ( the money of the day ) then you will have treasures stored up in Heaven .

      Elijah said he could not take payment for what the LORD has done .

    • blair elander | October 30, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      That is 100% correct.

  4. Michael Hoerig | October 30, 2019 at 2:58 AM | Reply

    Strange that Republicans keep crying about the impeachment proceedings being made public and transparent, while their president is doing everything in his power to keep matters secret.

    • surely you joke, mein failüre | October 30, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      If Trump had truly done nothing wrong .. why would he squirm so much to hide the very evidence that would exonerate him? A 3yo can see through Trump. He’s not just transparent, he’s translucent.

    • Carrie | October 30, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @Rat Dusty The BILLS are on Mitch McConnell’s desk, you moron!!! He has OVER 100 bills–WAITING!! Direct your stupid elsewhere, WE ARE NOT IMPRESSED!! TRAITOR

    • Rat Dusty | October 30, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      @Say What Trump a businessman looking to strike a deal. Nancy Pelosi won’t call the bill to the floor so democrats can lay out they demands or problems. 😜😕😝She knows Trump is wise and kind. He’ll gladly give the democrats what they wANt as far as Healthcare to make America great again. 🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇲

    • Lurk&GetHurt | October 30, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      The irony

  5. Stogie Smoker | October 30, 2019 at 3:15 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile on Fox they’re complaining that he can’t possibly be reliable, in spite of his purple stars, because he MOVED HERE FROM THE SOVIET UNION WHEN HE WAS 3 YEARS OLD!

  6. Stephen Grange | October 30, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    Ok, this isn’t working for Trump so expect something stupid.

    • Ted Thompson | October 30, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Rod Allen Rod, say that again, but this time in your flawless native Russian, with a little goose stepping thrown in for our amusement.

    • G Homan | October 30, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Stephan Grange even if it was going well for Trump I would still expect something stupid. I don’t think he is capable of anything else really.

    • Ron Wuerch | October 30, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      It Is The Dems That Keep Coming Up With The Stupid Crap.

    • Kathleen Martin | October 30, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Ed Book I agree Sir.. the Red Hats simply will not read the damned Report.. It is even in Audio Format for those who don’t like to read.. I have sent so many of them links to the Report, links to the Audio..links to Mueller initially having that short Press briefing after Barr altered the Findings of the Investigation in his Four Page supposed Summary.. and links to Muller’s Testimony before Congress. They do not Trust the FBI or anyone who is not Pro Trump.. They just keep saying “Show Them Proof” that Trump has done anything wrong.. That is rather difficult to do..when they will not Read and also Trust only Trump and his Cronies.. Sad that over a third of our Citizens have been brainwashed.. Hopefully a good number of them will finally see reality for what it is..

  7. David Labay | October 30, 2019 at 3:29 AM | Reply

    It was the perfect call…to get Trump impeached.

  8. I C Renegade | October 30, 2019 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    I can’t believe Republicans called Vindman’s loyalty into question. Anyone questioning his allegiances after dude went and fought for this country should be smacked. Especially when they are questioning his allegiances on behalf of a draft dodger.

    • Gee Bee | October 30, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      The plain idiocy of the base never ceases to amaze or disappoint. And their treatment of a true AMERICAN patriot and hero proves again they have absolutely no low that they will sink to. It’s appalling.

    • Dee Cohen | October 30, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      I C Renegade Why can’t you believe it there is no low that they won’t sink to

    • Benjamin Levine | October 30, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      @Gee Bee oh stop. Just another army officer. Big deal.

    • Kathleen Flacy | October 30, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      On the other hand trump has Lt. Generall Michael Flynn, who also served this country until his forced retirement from the military in August 2014.

  9. G MinK | October 30, 2019 at 3:38 AM | Reply

    The guy draws on weather maps, OF COURSE he edits conversations.

  10. G MinK | October 30, 2019 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    I bet Russia has crystal clear recordings.

  11. triggerfish66 | October 30, 2019 at 4:08 AM | Reply

    To Ltcol. Vindman and each person who had the courage, integrity, duty, honesty and service to America to speak the truth in these hearings my profound respect and deep appreciation. May God protect and guide you each day. 🙏✌❤🇺🇲

  12. Toni Williams | October 30, 2019 at 4:12 AM | Reply

    Release the actual call for all to hear since it was “so perfect and innocent”. That way no more hearsay or he say she say. I knew something was up when he was quick to release the transcript of the call.

    • Henry Coats | October 30, 2019 at 7:21 AM | Reply

      artlessknave there is a voice simulation recording. So why is trump hiding that.

    • Henry Coats | October 30, 2019 at 7:23 AM | Reply

      Sharon Mores this swamp has become more of a sink hole.

    • artlessknave | October 30, 2019 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      @Henry Coats actually, swamps are massively useful. draining them destroys habitat and wildlife and water filtration and air filters and even hunting locations at a phenomenal rate. if we could trade Trump for a Swamp we’d be getting a really good deal.

    • Toni Williams | October 30, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      To my understanding all calls made from the white house are recorded. And this call was saved to a server where highly classified calls are stored. Prior to the saving of the call to the server a transcript was made. So there is a recorded call its on the server.

    • Henry Coats | October 30, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      artlessknave I’m from south Louisiana, I know he usefulness of a swamp. That’s why I said sink hole. Their not useful.

  13. Shelora Fitzgerald | October 30, 2019 at 4:14 AM | Reply

    Love this guy., An Ambassador who recognizes his country has sunk to a new low, and passionately defends the honour of an American hero.

  14. musiclover9361 | October 30, 2019 at 4:14 AM | Reply

    Deliberately omitting proper nouns is very telling indeed.

    • José de J. | October 30, 2019 at 8:25 AM | Reply

      Trump is a master manipulator. Lieing by omission is his specialty.
      RELEASE THE FULL TRANSCRIPT .

    • Dean Smith | October 30, 2019 at 8:26 AM | Reply

      I find the original error understandable when the stenographer is not a subject matter expert , however, rejecting the SME’s correction and not giving proper authorisation is indeed telling

  15. Nancy Jay | October 30, 2019 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    So Donald Trump’s “perfect” call on July 25th was even worse than Trump’s “transcript” showed. Ugh.

    • T Allen | October 30, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      @Devin Alexander Fairrow You could easily study their brains, by looking thru the hole in their heads with a microscope.

    • Hugh MacDonald | October 30, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      @Dennis Blosberg You’re a poor reader.

    • Dan Schulte | October 30, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      Of course it was doctored. Trump utilized the national enquirer, for chrissakes.

    • Dan Schulte | October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      Devin Alexander Fairrow team Treason has no morals. I can’t imagine how they found so many people to do these dirty deeds.

    • Brett Barnes | October 30, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Rachel Maddow’s a joke. The two edits in question were just slightly different ways of saying the exact same thing we’ve already read from the transcript. It’s a distinction without a difference. Maddow, as usual, is making a mountain out of a nothing burger.

  16. Lynette Patton | October 30, 2019 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    Trump invites Ukraine to committing crimes against the United States while committing crimes against same.

  17. Scrivener Writer | October 30, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    Rachel is the best – all the bits of the broken engine laid out carefully on the garage floor and then she puts them all back together piece by piece and explains how and why she is doing it as she goes – the best of the best.

    • Marshall Dan | October 30, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      I recall fondly the moment when Maddow get her hands on Trump’s…. “tax returns,” built up for hours the suspense of what they would show and then…. revealed that he was wealthy.

      Anyone who still takes Rachel Maddow seriously is a moron.

    • Joe S | October 30, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      Meanwhile all Fox has is a loudmouth racist with bad skin… can’t remember her name but it doesn’t matter cause she doesn’t matter.

    • George Petlowany | October 30, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      @UCdAbZ9AsgC4QfzG1RHzhzoA Trump tends to disagree, Marshall.

  18. intersanctum | October 30, 2019 at 4:40 AM | Reply

    Who do you believe man with the purple heart or man with the orange face?

  19. Beth Griesauer | October 30, 2019 at 4:54 AM | Reply

    No wonder Trump was so quick to open up this call record. He thought they’d “fixed it”.
    So many lies…so much corruption.

  20. Ted Thompson | October 30, 2019 at 5:43 AM | Reply

    You mean Trump released a doctored version of the transcript?: WOW, who couldn’t see THAT coming? He never stops. Lock him up.

