June 4, 2020

 

Voices from outside George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis
People share their feelings as they pay their respects to the life of George Floyd outside his family's memorial service in Minneapolis.

8 Comments on "Voices from outside George Floyd’s memorial service | USA TODAY"

  1. MrPetal92 | June 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    Rest in power brotha, my your ancestors guide you to the dreamtime

  2. SocialBounty Money Making App | June 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    Awesome channel MJsA

  3. Elijah Ward | June 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    George Floyd wasn’t no saint he was a sinner that beat and robed a pregant woman put a 🔫 to her belly he got what he deserved may he rest in piss this is coming from a blackman

  4. M B | June 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    This is black privilege. The world mourns you after serving five years in jail for assaulting a pregnant woman and using counterfeit money.

  5. Man Neo | June 4, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    I’ve Been to the Mountaintop
    I have a dream

  6. IAM8 | June 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    #defundthedeepstate

  7. Wu-Flu Chan | June 4, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    I’ll remember him for mixing meth with feytnal, scamming people, pointing guns a pregnant black ladies bellies and all of his other wonderful crimes a true hero

  8. revisionfour | June 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    Trump 2020. Never let Democrats turn American streets into Anarchy.

