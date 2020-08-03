Congressman John Lewis said you must use your vote "because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it." Voter ID laws, fewer polling sites, the coronavirus – and now cuts to the US Postal Service – are threatening the right to vote in America. Aired on 7/31/2020.

Voter Suppression Still Occurs, 55 years After Voting Rights Act | The Last Word | MSNBC