TOPICS:
October 15, 2019

 

New polling shows continued support for the House's impeachment inquiry. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/15/19.
34 Comments on "Voters Continue To Support Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. unknown President | October 15, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Republicans, still support a king of orange goo, and republicans will be known as stabbing Kurds in the back !

  2. Stephen Laboo | October 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Barr and Pompeo should be impeached too!

  3. Paul C | October 15, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    it genuinely blows my mind how it isn’t 100% of people who support impeachment at this point.

    • Florida Crypto R | October 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Well Trump’s administration already said that the Impeachment process will increase Trump’s base of Supporters so his Supporters should vote for the Impeachment process to go through but not on removing him. So of course they will support the Impeachment process in the polls. The Democrats will vote for both in the polls and most like the majority of the independent voters. The majority of all citizens will be for it for either what the administration stated on support or against Trump, most have their reasoning so it’s no surprise to me personally.

    • Bucky Pinata | October 15, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Tomandtob Since it was stated that there is to be no quid pro quo in the texts, why do yo think your lies will change that?

    • Bucky Pinata | October 15, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Paul C Only morons are scared of facts…..

  4. ajipon | October 15, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    It’s not just Joe who cuts off Mika, but also MSNBC’s Youtube editors!

  5. Rich Winder | October 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Trump is a crooked old mope,
    who seems to be tweeking on dope.
    He acts like a gremlin,
    ‘cuz he’s a tool of the Kremlin,
    who should be dangled, at the end of a rope.

  6. elwood Wood | October 15, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    It is so unbelievable that there are 48% that are trailing after the piped piper Trump and believe Trumps lies.

    • K Jackson | October 15, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Agree. I am so tired of this constant fury of trump greed & hate of everyone. He loves enemies, why is that?? I crave smart, listening to cabinet decisions. Not a gross big mouth liar. We deserve better! So do allies.

  7. Bob McBobbington | October 15, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Imagine 30 percent of the population being so far up their own you-know-what that they’re STILL calling this a “witch hunt”

  8. Moscow Mitch | October 15, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Keep up the Hearing and the Bits of new revelations from them everyday jut like the Watergate hearings

  9. west-island kev | October 15, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    I fearand feel sad for the coming PTSD of our troops seeing their allies being executed in the streets.

  10. tina Haynes | October 15, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Seems like Russia always wins out with Shitler

  11. Angel mendoza | October 15, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    no foriegn policy whatsoever. just from his orange fat gut.

  12. B D | October 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    How is it a witch hunt ? He broke the law and they admitted to it. Even Bolton is against trump and Giulianis drug deal lol

  13. Mar78 Andres | October 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Trump’s gotta go, too much damage has been done.

  14. Tom Krohn | October 15, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Its not the only drug deal in Trumpnazis White House!

  15. JOKER FACE | October 15, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    *DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*

  16. Blue | October 15, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Impeach and remove. He’s done enough damage.

  17. Montana fishing Fun | October 15, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    The entire administration should be impeached

  18. Progressive Humanist | October 15, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    It’s still early and yet it’s still so high. When the dems finish presenting to the American people the whole case, it will be up to 70 – 80%, especially considering 45* has always been historically unpopular, even in good economic times (thanks to Obama’s economy which he is, to be sure, slowly destroying). Even 30% of repubs already at least support the impeachment inquiry.

  19. suzi perret | October 15, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Russia ,Iran ,Syria , all winners in Trump’s bad interference in foreign diplomacy leaving the Kurds to be slaughtered. Putin is real happy.

  20. Pipe Tunes | October 15, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    We also support him dying in prison
    Or before

