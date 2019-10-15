New polling shows continued support for the House's impeachment inquiry. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/15/19.
Voters Continue To Support Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Republicans, still support a king of orange goo, and republicans will be known as stabbing Kurds in the back !
Wow ….Democrats are suddenly war mongers ……
The Republicans are madder at Trump for not protecting Kurds and for not protecting our democracy…SMH
@Kevin Mcneil Troops in place last week…no war. Troops withdrawn, this week…war. What part of that do you not get?
Barr and Pompeo should be impeached too!
Stephen Laboo 💯💯💯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w211KOQ5BMI
And pence too
No they should go to prison !
it genuinely blows my mind how it isn’t 100% of people who support impeachment at this point.
Well Trump’s administration already said that the Impeachment process will increase Trump’s base of Supporters so his Supporters should vote for the Impeachment process to go through but not on removing him. So of course they will support the Impeachment process in the polls. The Democrats will vote for both in the polls and most like the majority of the independent voters. The majority of all citizens will be for it for either what the administration stated on support or against Trump, most have their reasoning so it’s no surprise to me personally.
@Tomandtob Since it was stated that there is to be no quid pro quo in the texts, why do yo think your lies will change that?
@Paul C Only morons are scared of facts…..
It’s not just Joe who cuts off Mika, but also MSNBC’s Youtube editors!
Trump is a crooked old mope,
who seems to be tweeking on dope.
He acts like a gremlin,
‘cuz he’s a tool of the Kremlin,
who should be dangled, at the end of a rope.
Limerick!!! Awesome
Truth
It is so unbelievable that there are 48% that are trailing after the piped piper Trump and believe Trumps lies.
Agree. I am so tired of this constant fury of trump greed & hate of everyone. He loves enemies, why is that?? I crave smart, listening to cabinet decisions. Not a gross big mouth liar. We deserve better! So do allies.
Imagine 30 percent of the population being so far up their own you-know-what that they’re STILL calling this a “witch hunt”
Keep up the Hearing and the Bits of new revelations from them everyday jut like the Watergate hearings
I fearand feel sad for the coming PTSD of our troops seeing their allies being executed in the streets.
Seems like Russia always wins out with Shitler
no foriegn policy whatsoever. just from his orange fat gut.
How is it a witch hunt ? He broke the law and they admitted to it. Even Bolton is against trump and Giulianis drug deal lol
Trump’s gotta go, too much damage has been done.
Its not the only drug deal in Trumpnazis White House!
*DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*
Duh!
Impeach and remove. He’s done enough damage.
The entire administration should be impeached
It’s still early and yet it’s still so high. When the dems finish presenting to the American people the whole case, it will be up to 70 – 80%, especially considering 45* has always been historically unpopular, even in good economic times (thanks to Obama’s economy which he is, to be sure, slowly destroying). Even 30% of repubs already at least support the impeachment inquiry.
Russia ,Iran ,Syria , all winners in Trump’s bad interference in foreign diplomacy leaving the Kurds to be slaughtered. Putin is real happy.
We also support him dying in prison
Or before