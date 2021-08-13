Voting Rights Activist: There Should Not Be A Recess With The Vote Under Attack

Voting rights remain in the balance as Texas Democrats continue their bold fight to battle voter suppression in their state, while promoting the passage of voting rights legislation in D.C. Texas St. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and voting rights activist LaTosha Brown join Joy Reid to discuss.
28 comments
Well said by you all, Hear hear! Thank you for your courage!
The last desperate act of the dead GOP is to ram through laws wherein they can set aside the vote, and simply install whomever they choose…
Voter ID is racist but showing papers for proof of vaccination is not
@Sandro A You have to have an ID to purchase Alcohol – is that racist too?
Why are the GOP allowed to suppress voting rights at all?
Soooo, HOW are YOU ensuring undocumented individuals and DEAD people DO NOT VOTE???
I became a naturalized citizen to have the privilege to vote.
@A LR Yes you are a liar.
@A LR
Where’s the proof of all the undocumented and dead folks voting? Huh?
@Cookin Breakfast So you don’t think that the dead should be removed from voter rolls? And that illegals should be able to vote?
Fire Biden and put these Texas Dems in charge. They actually have the guts to fight for our democracy!
@FAFO “…do me a favor, though…”
Ha! You’re a clown, too…. I wanna’ see Your hair-doo.
@FAFO
Now time for trump “The Chosen One” to get arrested for all of his sexual assaults on all 47 of his victims. Oh and that little matter of rap!ng a 13 yr old with his buddy Epstn
@Cookin Breakfast wanna bet that Trump won’t go to jail?
@FAFO
Execution
@Cookin Breakfast look up biden nipple pinch
If our Washington Senators do not act on voter rights they should no longer be in power or Schumer should step down from majority leadership and be replace by Bob Menendez!
Yes!!! You nailed it with that comment.
Without a voting bill we won’t have too worry anything else.
There absolutely SHOULD NOT BE a recess, until this is worked out.
Could not have said it better my self
Great hair!
stop voting for corporate owned lawmakers
who prefer vacation to doing their job!
ARREST THEM !!!!!
If she was a real voting rights activist she’d be talking about Cuba or North Korea where voting is not only actually under attack, it’s nonexistent since elections are illegal.
Washington Democrats are so wrong and weak!
SHOULD NOT BE a recess, With The Vote Under Attack!!!
They ran and they want to tell us how things should be?