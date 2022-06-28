Recent Post
57 comments
She literally gave no solutions.
Have a filibuster on every single bill trying to be passed by Senate. If the women have majority in the white house. Damn it’s about time to use it.
Not every moment on camera is one requiring a solution, but I hear ya
Why the blatant lie, Elly? She literally answered the questions asked, and also gave a solution: Ensure women have access to the medication they need and have freedom of unrestricted travel. And she said it twice.
Dana asked for specific commitments. She gave none.
@c I hear you and you’re definitely not the only one. Was just talking to someone today (very nice older gay man) who was very angry about making the wrong decision when he voted. If I’m quite honest with you, the conversation made me sad. 😕
@Pete that should be a lucrative business for someone then 🤨Taking money from hard working women that need help. Omg! Like they aren’t already doing that. Hmm
You say all options are on the table but when asked will you open abortion clinics you say we have not really talked about that .
they are open. 😂
@lrrr they need to be shut down.
“first question—how does ot feel to have roe v wade torched?”
I don’t remember, has she gone to the boarder yet? Or did she only go to Ukraines boarder?
They won’t let her talk about the border.
@Catherine Winkeler right because it’s a complete disaster and they don’t want to being attention to it.
It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Kamala ( Wordsmith) Harris
Kamala Harris, one of the great philosophers of our time ~ “When we talk about children of the community, we’re talking about children of the community”
@Anton VRB this is what I always say about her. I know she’s successful and has multiple college degrees, but she is not that bright. Not quick on her feet at all. Every time she speaks it’s painful. What the hell is she even saying. Her attempt to run for president again will be a waste of money. Her own voter base is not that into her. It’s a shame.
Can’t wait to hear what this genius has to say. Second thought, I think I’ll pass
Go watch wrestling
But wrestling is fake.
Oh wait, hold on….
“Don’t come” Kamaltoe Harris
Can you imagine her be a lawyer for you. On any thing!
@wanda garrett .
She’s the most incompetent prosecutor in history !
We all know what dirty thing she had to do to get to her position.
What a shame.
@Wasted Talent and China and Russia 😘
@wanda garrett hahahahahah!
@wanda garrett Said no intelligent person ever.
Accusing Thomas of “saying the quiet part out loud”, but does that on a frequent basis.
Oh man they stopped showing Kamala off so much I almost forgot about her!
👍🏻😂😂😂
It’s time for us to do what we have been doing and work together for the significance of the passage of time…nuff said!
Yup. More double talk.
Absolutely nobody believed them when they said Roe was settled precedent except Susan Collins, but only because it was convenient for her to pretend. Now she can pretend to be shocked and have it both ways.
It was fine when Biden changed his mind and cheered, what you can only change your mind if YOU like the outcome?? Lol
The last person the Democrat party needs to push as the “next in line”. There is a reason she was one of the first out during the primaries. The only people that like her are the donors, which is why she is VP.
Same a AOC
There is no mention in the constitution about abortion. Man she just keeps putting her foot in her mouth. The decision of Roe v. Wade is example of the bill of rights which balances individual rights and majority rule by allowing the majority to pass legislation through it’s elected representatives.
The court should re-examine gay & interracial marriage.
@Mark it’s shouldn’t.
Would of had a more intelligent interview with Sling Blade. “The government, it ain’t got no gas in it”….
What a joke. Dems have had two months to come up with a coherent response to this court decision. And here you have VP Harris, speaking for the administration, saying a lot without actually saying anything.
@Tim Chamberlin You’re just rambling now, Cletus. I guess I touched a nerve.
@Tim Chamberlin By the way, congrats on your two subscribers in only six years. I’m honoured that such a major online influencer has deigned to speak to me.
“I won’t go there” – Kamala, and my new response to centrist Dems asking for money or telling me to vote. N*gga I did, now what? Who got the juice in the country?
What has she done to help us out on the invasion at the southern border so far???
“I am the daughter of a woman and the grand daughter of a woman” … Please somebody write down these bits of wisdom before they are lost in the vastness of the internet!
“I’m the daughter of a woman. And the granddaughter of a woman.” How about that? Is that the way that works? Thanks for clueing us in Kamala.
