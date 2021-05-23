Vybz Kartel :TVJ Entertainment Prime

TOPICS:
Vybz Kartel :TVJ Entertainment Prime 1

May 23, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

Trusted News
28 Comments on "Vybz Kartel :TVJ Entertainment Prime"

  1. Green Rose | May 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    Album a Rocket to Di Moon 🎶🔥 OH❗️

    • LEGEND OV BAGO | May 22, 2021 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      we just nid prison service fi start agric services,,,,prisoners lyk kartel nid to dig yam constantly so that crop sales rise up than gvn songs

  2. DancehallMusiqRadio | May 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    Fully gaza

  3. Have Yourself A Good Day Yeah | May 22, 2021 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    is it just me or she said “likkle vybz and likkle addi” but has the same person photo up lol

  4. Jermaine Russell | May 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Dwlllllllll fools an fools 😂🤣😂

  5. Taj Health CH. | May 22, 2021 at 1:31 PM | Reply

    We out here mama. Fully GAZA. 1 Nation. Vybzekartel is bless.. God will put a curse. On the 👐s. Who ever. Try to fight vybzekartel. Including the ones that put him behind bars. Freedom. Is a must.👽👽👽💥💥💥💥🌟👽👽

  6. Dutty Digicel | May 22, 2021 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    Legendary 💯💯💯💯

  7. facts dont lie people do | May 22, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Fully gaza 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

  8. Jada Kingdom | May 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Greatest ever fully gaza

  9. Dujon Weir | May 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Glad that tvj post something good about me dj teacher is a legend from the day him birth we been seeing the boss album tvj yall to late😂 but good job

  10. Jevaughn Graham | May 22, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

    She animated eeeh lol, love it

  11. Nicke Yorke | May 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    Fully Gaza me said 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏

  12. Clipper Boss Brrp | May 22, 2021 at 5:59 PM | Reply

    Fully Gaza

  13. life muzikk | May 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Weh di Gaza nation deh GAZA fi life 🤞🏽🐊

  14. Forever Gucci | May 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    VYBZ KARTEL = DANCEHALL HERO 💯

  15. Chaincy Jennings | May 22, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Kartel talented from birth him cannot lose

  16. SlickRick Filmz | May 22, 2021 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    World boss ‼️🔥🔥🔥

  17. Eligible Sam | May 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Worl boss man greatest dancehall master mind

  18. Andre Campbell | May 22, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Up top, hold dem teacha

  19. Kxng Pecce | May 22, 2021 at 11:09 PM | Reply

    1King … 1Worlboss … Dancehall Hero 🔥🔥🔥

  20. G.M.L music link | May 23, 2021 at 12:33 AM | Reply

    happy to see TVJ finally post the man greatness teacher fi life 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲

