Vybz Kartel :TVJ Entertainment Prime

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjentertainmentprime #tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Album a Rocket to Di Moon 🎶🔥 OH❗️
we just nid prison service fi start agric services,,,,prisoners lyk kartel nid to dig yam constantly so that crop sales rise up than gvn songs
Fully gaza
is it just me or she said “likkle vybz and likkle addi” but has the same person photo up lol
Same pic yes. Smh
Dwlllllllll fools an fools 😂🤣😂
We out here mama. Fully GAZA. 1 Nation. Vybzekartel is bless.. God will put a curse. On the 👐s. Who ever. Try to fight vybzekartel. Including the ones that put him behind bars. Freedom. Is a must.👽👽👽💥💥💥💥🌟👽👽
Old video
Legendary 💯💯💯💯
Fully gaza 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Old video
Greatest ever fully gaza
Gaza Govern the Globe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Glad that tvj post something good about me dj teacher is a legend from the day him birth we been seeing the boss album tvj yall to late😂 but good job
Mi is a prison warder an kartel is now a good man,,no bleachinngs an him soon gettn a closer releasing date not later than 2074
This is a old video, clickbait
@LEGEND OV BAGO Yo!!! 😹 That sick …Kartel is my atmost inspiration I’ll really appreciate any more info?
She animated eeeh lol, love it
Fully Gaza me said 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏
Fully Gaza
Weh di Gaza nation deh GAZA fi life 🤞🏽🐊
VYBZ KARTEL = DANCEHALL HERO 💯
Kartel talented from birth him cannot lose
World boss ‼️🔥🔥🔥
Worl boss man greatest dancehall master mind
Up top, hold dem teacha
1King … 1Worlboss … Dancehall Hero 🔥🔥🔥
happy to see TVJ finally post the man greatness teacher fi life 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲