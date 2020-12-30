W.H.O Warns of ‘More Deadly Diseases to Come’ – December 28 2020

TOPICS:
W.H.O Warns of 'More Deadly Diseases to Come' - December 28 2020 1

December 30, 2020

 

26 Comments on "W.H.O Warns of ‘More Deadly Diseases to Come’ – December 28 2020"

  1. Ambition GetOutYute | December 29, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Hw do they know wat is coming? Don’t they d same one have d parents to these deadly viruses? Sick ppl running this world..

  2. Electrician 718 | December 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Dem too lie. That’s testing they are counting as covid and more lock downs. Now you gonna see dead people. That was a warm up before Wake up people. And don’t take the. Jab or your 💀

  3. President Biden | December 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    2020 over:

    Tutorial complete
    😳

  4. HYORUKO HYAKUYA | December 29, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    Prepare for what??? where is it coming from??? how do yall know something is coming??? And that it is even worse??? Hmm smh 😐😐😐 ….The Almighty is watching….

  5. Muffet Thompson | December 29, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    Lord have mercy

  6. Andrew Blake | December 29, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    They think all we kno is only what they tell us , the holy word of God has made these things plain b4 our eyes. The ppl of God knows what is happening, Daniel told us only the wise will understand, and it’s sad to say but the majority of ppl who profess to b wise are only fools .Why do the heathen rage and the ppl imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves together and the rulers set themselves against the Lord and against his anointed. This is an evil and an adulterous generation.

  7. Tracy Chambers | December 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    Man a plan and God a wipe out

  8. Info 8 | December 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    Tedros, mislead the world already and cause alot of death, WHO is the puppet of THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY.

  9. Drea Queen | December 29, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I hope that virus that’s coming wipe out all the people who in high authority and them family God sit high look low

  10. WɅVeCɅst | December 29, 2020 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    When you give psychotic dragon worshippers technology lol

  11. Knowledge for the future | December 29, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    Who knows that the head of the W.H.O is not even a doctor? Hey most members of there board are not medical doctor but yet still they are how medical experts..

  12. Denise | December 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    Deadlier diseases will emerge. The human species has exploited, damaged and destroyed the planet and we are reaping the effects.

  13. eve williams | December 29, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Who are these people fooling kmt predicting pandemics like they predicting the weather. These people obviously have agendas and knows exactly what they are doing. May the Lord of Hosts deal wid dem

  14. Naggie Lewiss | December 29, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Prepare for the return of the Lord.

  15. jahnkonoo | December 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    The reason why W.H.O. can make such a statement?
    It is them WHO harvest these VIRUSES/DISEASES.

  16. starbwoi 1 | December 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    How they become wealthy:

    2015: They created a problem😷 Then Made a solution💉.

    2020: They put the problem 😷 in action Then sell us the Solution 💉.

  17. Funloving girl | December 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    They wanna be lord over The Most high heritage

  18. Funloving girl | December 29, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    They know what they are doing!!! Ole DEMANDS DEM

  19. Deco Lard | December 29, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    WHen them a plan god a wideout…,

  20. MJ Official | December 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Who is making them

