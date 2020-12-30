W.H.O Warns of ‘More Deadly Diseases to Come’ – December 28 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Hw do they know wat is coming? Don’t they d same one have d parents to these deadly viruses? Sick ppl running this world..
Dem too lie. That’s testing they are counting as covid and more lock downs. Now you gonna see dead people. That was a warm up before Wake up people. And don’t take the. Jab or your 💀
2020 over:
Tutorial complete
😳
Prepare for what??? where is it coming from??? how do yall know something is coming??? And that it is even worse??? Hmm smh 😐😐😐 ….The Almighty is watching….
Yea brother they’re the ones creating all these viruses… Depopulation this is all about
You mean the Tycoons and Moguls and Evil Elites are telling us that they gonna release a more deadly virus on the world. Dem can stay deh believe dem a go live forever. Bunch of fools!
@Rohan – G 🤐🤐🤐
Lord have mercy
They think all we kno is only what they tell us , the holy word of God has made these things plain b4 our eyes. The ppl of God knows what is happening, Daniel told us only the wise will understand, and it’s sad to say but the majority of ppl who profess to b wise are only fools .Why do the heathen rage and the ppl imagine a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves together and the rulers set themselves against the Lord and against his anointed. This is an evil and an adulterous generation.
Man a plan and God a wipe out
Exactly
Tedros, mislead the world already and cause alot of death, WHO is the puppet of THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY.
I hope that virus that’s coming wipe out all the people who in high authority and them family God sit high look low
Wipe them out all
When you give psychotic dragon worshippers technology lol
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Who knows that the head of the W.H.O is not even a doctor? Hey most members of there board are not medical doctor but yet still they are how medical experts..
Deadlier diseases will emerge. The human species has exploited, damaged and destroyed the planet and we are reaping the effects.
Who are these people fooling kmt predicting pandemics like they predicting the weather. These people obviously have agendas and knows exactly what they are doing. May the Lord of Hosts deal wid dem
Prepare for the return of the Lord.
The reason why W.H.O. can make such a statement?
It is them WHO harvest these VIRUSES/DISEASES.
How they become wealthy:
2015: They created a problem😷 Then Made a solution💉.
2020: They put the problem 😷 in action Then sell us the Solution 💉.
They wanna be lord over The Most high heritage
They know what they are doing!!! Ole DEMANDS DEM
WHen them a plan god a wideout…,
Who is making them