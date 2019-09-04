Walmart is dramatically cutting back sales of ammunition after two “horrific” shootings at Walmart stores this summer. The Republican-controlled Senate has resisted doing anything on gun violence, outside of seemingly being open to “red flag” laws. Will the recent shooting in West Texas intensify the pressure on Congress to act?

Walmart Acts On Guns, But Will Congress? – The Day That Was | MSNBC