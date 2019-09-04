Walmart is dramatically cutting back sales of ammunition after two “horrific” shootings at Walmart stores this summer. The Republican-controlled Senate has resisted doing anything on gun violence, outside of seemingly being open to “red flag” laws. Will the recent shooting in West Texas intensify the pressure on Congress to act?
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Walmart Acts On Guns, But Will Congress? – The Day That Was | MSNBC
When the leader says “as bad as it was it could have been worse” he is telling you he has NOTHING; no plan, no strategy and frankly he doesn’t really give two sh*ts.
He’s the chosen One
It could have been worse if cops hadn’t been there with guns.
@David M …why did ALL the “good guys with guns” wait for the police?…
This isn’t leadership it’s a con artist bully being aided and abetted by the most vile political party in the history of this country.
👍can’t be described any clearer
Are you triggered 🤣
@David M only with words
@David M …not as much as treasonous trump and his koo koo ku klux kultists…
@yellow dog Same old line😂
Trump taking another steamy dump on ‘merica again…
New York and Chicago have the strictest gun laws, but yet the highest level of gun violence in the country…..
If you take guns from the law abiding, only criminals will have them. Gangs aren’t giving up their guns.
@Terry Newberry
Shhhhh
This is the Trump hating Channel they don’t want to hear the truth
@Terry Newberry …so it’s only a “mental health issue” when it’s white people?…
Walmart is only thinking about $$$$
So is trump
Can I see the rest and beginning of that clip u guys played at first …seems very short lol
so the truck drive went (into a) postal (truck)?
https://youtu.be/AoexttAZ2T8
I never thought I see the day we looked to Wal-mart for leadership. Sad
I like to rub corn and gravy all over my body.
Lol.
Demoncrats want your support.
You too
Sinister forces can not rule in the face of an armed populace. That’s the real motive behind the relentless push for a gun ban in America.
Are you honestly saying that sinister forces run Europe, Australia, and Scandinavia?
Perhaps that explains why European health standards prevent Europeans from having the levels of lead in their water supply as enjoyed by the residents of Flint, Michigan. Water that you have been drinking too much of.
Very true, the clueless have been conditioned and groomed to only be puppets. These people are too lazy and ignorant to seek truth on their own, they trust their lives in the hands of fools without ever looking for facts. Socialism cannot function in an armed society and we can already see the beginning of the end for “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”. These people don’t have any concern about the move to subvert our Constitution. These losers on the left will deserve every bit of the destruction they will eventually receive.
“As bad as it was it could of been worst “ are you serious ! If a trump supporter could please reply to this message and tell me why they support this president . I want to understand what makes you support him
Because as bad it is with Trump in the Whitehouse it would have been so much worse under that little pantsuit wearing demon named Hillary President Trumps greatest accomplishment is he kept Hillary from becoming President
Trump: “As bad as it was, it could have been worse.”
This is the one thing that will never be said about Trump’s presidency.
There hasn’t been much more than airsoft and pellet guns in walmarts here in canada for a long time. Lots of people own guns here and the laws aren’t unreasonable in regard to who can buy one. There are 2 Cabela’s in town each with a rack of rifles and shotguns about 60 ft long and showcases full of handguns and about 6 local gun shops
WHAT IS IT YOU CAN’T FIGURE OUT AMERICA ?
I think halting sale of ammunition for assault rifles is a great idea but not allowing people who actually follow laws and have there right to carry … Idk but the mass shooters dont care for those rules they will come shooting killong people we need good people with guns … Right?😔
Mostly they leave when something like that happens. They don’t stick around.
the worst president of humanity
If trump is the antichrist why should he care
Until the Senate changes hands, the NRA will own it. NRA used to be all about gun safety. Not so much now.
I ask republicans what’s your body count before the goverment should act PICK ONE FOR WE WILL HIT IT
What’s more shocking is that US people could buy gun products at local supermarkets! Talk about how the US culture, democracy and system are better than other countries.
We aren’t doing that dog’s breakfast, the hard Brexit.
Trump’s not a leader though so nothing he does is from that standpoint