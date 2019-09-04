Walmart Acts On Guns, But Will Congress? – The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 4, 2019

 

Walmart is dramatically cutting back sales of ammunition after two “horrific” shootings at Walmart stores this summer. The Republican-controlled Senate has resisted doing anything on gun violence, outside of seemingly being open to “red flag” laws. Will the recent shooting in West Texas intensify the pressure on Congress to act?
40 Comments on "Walmart Acts On Guns, But Will Congress? – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Mainely | September 4, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    When the leader says “as bad as it was it could have been worse” he is telling you he has NOTHING; no plan, no strategy and frankly he doesn’t really give two sh*ts.

  2. Mainely | September 4, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    This isn’t leadership it’s a con artist bully being aided and abetted by the most vile political party in the history of this country.

  3. WWE NETWORK GAMING | September 4, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Trump taking another steamy dump on ‘merica again…

    • Terry Newberry | September 4, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      New York and Chicago have the strictest gun laws, but yet the highest level of gun violence in the country…..

      If you take guns from the law abiding, only criminals will have them. Gangs aren’t giving up their guns.

    • Barry Sutton | September 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Terry Newberry
      Shhhhh
      This is the Trump hating Channel they don’t want to hear the truth

    • yellow dog | September 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Terry Newberry …so it’s only a “mental health issue” when it’s white people?…

  4. Mo Fungo | September 4, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Walmart is only thinking about $$$$

  5. Carlos Flores | September 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Can I see the rest and beginning of that clip u guys played at first …seems very short lol

  6. jaime delgado | September 4, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    so the truck drive went (into a) postal (truck)?

  8. deondre Pilk | September 4, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    I never thought I see the day we looked to Wal-mart for leadership. Sad

  9. Tranny Finger Fudge Jeffy | September 4, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    I like to rub corn and gravy all over my body.

  10. Maharajji NKB | September 4, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Sinister forces can not rule in the face of an armed populace. That’s the real motive behind the relentless push for a gun ban in America.

    • Nehemiah Scudder | September 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Are you honestly saying that sinister forces run Europe, Australia, and Scandinavia?
      Perhaps that explains why European health standards prevent Europeans from having the levels of lead in their water supply as enjoyed by the residents of Flint, Michigan. Water that you have been drinking too much of.

    • Nolan Johnson | September 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Very true, the clueless have been conditioned and groomed to only be puppets.  These people are too lazy and ignorant to seek truth on their own, they trust their lives in the hands of fools without ever looking for facts.  Socialism cannot function in an armed society and we can already see the beginning of the end for “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”.  These people don’t have any concern about the move to subvert our Constitution.  These losers on the left will deserve every bit of the destruction they will eventually receive.

  11. Christian Rivera | September 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    “As bad as it was it could of been worst “ are you serious ! If a trump supporter could please reply to this message and tell me why they support this president . I want to understand what makes you support him

    • phuc yu | September 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Because as bad it is with Trump in the Whitehouse it would have been so much worse under that little pantsuit wearing demon named Hillary President Trumps greatest accomplishment is he kept Hillary from becoming President

  12. David J | September 4, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Trump: “As bad as it was, it could have been worse.”

    This is the one thing that will never be said about Trump’s presidency.

  13. Geo H | September 4, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    There hasn’t been much more than airsoft and pellet guns in walmarts here in canada for a long time. Lots of people own guns here and the laws aren’t unreasonable in regard to who can buy one. There are 2 Cabela’s in town each with a rack of rifles and shotguns about 60 ft long and showcases full of handguns and about 6 local gun shops
    WHAT IS IT YOU CAN’T FIGURE OUT AMERICA ?

  14. OA lopez | September 4, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    I think halting sale of ammunition for assault rifles is a great idea but not allowing people who actually follow laws and have there right to carry … Idk but the mass shooters dont care for those rules they will come shooting killong people we need good people with guns … Right?😔

  15. Level Z | September 4, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    the worst president of humanity

  16. The Homelander | September 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    If trump is the antichrist why should he care

  17. Quiet Entropy | September 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Until the Senate changes hands, the NRA will own it. NRA used to be all about gun safety. Not so much now.

  18. Gary Davidson | September 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    I ask republicans what’s your body count before the goverment should act PICK ONE FOR WE WILL HIT IT

  19. dundunsar | September 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    What’s more shocking is that US people could buy gun products at local supermarkets! Talk about how the US culture, democracy and system are better than other countries.

  20. Ryan | September 4, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Trump’s not a leader though so nothing he does is from that standpoint

