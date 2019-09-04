Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has taken action on guns after the latest mass shooting. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the question of what Mitch McConnell will do. Weighing in: New York Times Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Politico’s Anna Palmer, former spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner Michael Steel, Democratic Strategist Joel Payne, and MSNBC Political Analyst Elise Jordan.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Walmart Urges Congress, Trump To ‘Do Their Part’ To Stop Gun Violence | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC