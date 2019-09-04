Walmart Urges Congress, Trump To ‘Do Their Part’ To Stop Gun Violence | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 4, 2019

 

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has taken action on guns after the latest mass shooting. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the question of what Mitch McConnell will do. Weighing in: New York Times Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Politico’s Anna Palmer, former spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner Michael Steel, Democratic Strategist Joel Payne, and MSNBC Political Analyst Elise Jordan.
20 Comments on "Walmart Urges Congress, Trump To ‘Do Their Part’ To Stop Gun Violence | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC"

  1. Brian Richner | September 4, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    So corporations are telling us what to do with the government, through the “news” and with thier bought and paid for talking heads

  2. Jamtommy1 | September 4, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    That’s adorable.

  3. Stasia R | September 4, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Privately owned companies doing more then Government!! smh

  4. Stasia R | September 4, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    that’s BS …Walmart will never lose business

  5. D ES | September 4, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The NRA runs the GOP. Talk about the tail wagging the dog.

  7. TheAileZX2 | September 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Walmart is part of all this. They probably don’t think as hivemind as D. Ump himself, but Walmart has had some really…. uncontested practices. Most because the Waltons could get away with anything. (I sound like a conspiracy theorist, it’s gotten this bad…) We should not breathe a sigh of relief until we know that Project Epstein Island is gone, everyone involved in MULTI-PERSON HANDCUFFS, and we actually reform the US to be better than it currently is. That’s my eventual hope….

    • TheAileZX2 | September 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      All Walmart is afraid of now is the decreasing popularity of ammunition and guns. No one of sound mind anymore would just delight at the sight of it, with the recent news….

  8. Michael Squires | September 4, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Folks ignore the 🤡trolls🤡
    Register and Vote Blue!
    Thank you 😊.

  9. jon massey | September 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Well done Walmart..its got to start somewhere and hopefully many, many others will follow 👍

  10. xlx BONES xlx | September 4, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Abortion kills more innocent lives than guns.

  11. Trumpocalypse | September 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    If big corporations threaten to withhold campaign donations to those who don’t support gun reform, there will be results. If they don’t, there won’t be results.

  12. Fabio Fox Music | September 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    This was done solely for PR reasons.

  13. Mario Comparan | September 4, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    NRA doesnt care about human beings

  14. Larry Bierman | September 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    The NRA is a terrorist organization. It certainly terrorizes Congress. Guns are mental illness.

  15. Zorak0515 | September 4, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Trumps solution is No Solution. There’s some leadership there.

  16. Ali Murna | September 4, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Guns are for cowards

  17. Squishy Potato | September 4, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    4 men in masks were witnessed on that day entering walmart

