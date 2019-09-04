Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has taken action on guns after the latest mass shooting. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the question of what Mitch McConnell will do. Weighing in: New York Times Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Politico’s Anna Palmer, former spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner Michael Steel, Democratic Strategist Joel Payne, and MSNBC Political Analyst Elise Jordan.
Walmart Urges Congress, Trump To ‘Do Their Part’ To Stop Gun Violence | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
So corporations are telling us what to do with the government, through the “news” and with thier bought and paid for talking heads
Yes, that is what the NRA has done for decades…With their bought and payed for politicians…on both sides of the aisle.
That’s adorable.
Privately owned companies doing more then Government!! smh
that’s BS …Walmart will never lose business
The NRA runs the GOP. Talk about the tail wagging the dog.
https://www.wired.com/story/trumps-casinos-could-not-make-atlantic-city-great-again/
Walmart is part of all this. They probably don’t think as hivemind as D. Ump himself, but Walmart has had some really…. uncontested practices. Most because the Waltons could get away with anything. (I sound like a conspiracy theorist, it’s gotten this bad…) We should not breathe a sigh of relief until we know that Project Epstein Island is gone, everyone involved in MULTI-PERSON HANDCUFFS, and we actually reform the US to be better than it currently is. That’s my eventual hope….
All Walmart is afraid of now is the decreasing popularity of ammunition and guns. No one of sound mind anymore would just delight at the sight of it, with the recent news….
Folks ignore the 🤡trolls🤡
Register and Vote Blue!
Thank you 😊.
Well done Walmart..its got to start somewhere and hopefully many, many others will follow 👍
Abortion kills more innocent lives than guns.
Not your body, not your business.
If big corporations threaten to withhold campaign donations to those who don’t support gun reform, there will be results. If they don’t, there won’t be results.
This was done solely for PR reasons.
NRA doesnt care about human beings
The NRA is a terrorist organization. It certainly terrorizes Congress. Guns are mental illness.
Trumps solution is No Solution. There’s some leadership there.
Guns are for cowards
4 men in masks were witnessed on that day entering walmart