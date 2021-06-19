Want a Better Life | TVJ #Shorts

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #Shorts
4 comments
just heard a tease one of Jamaica most wanted
Boobie, you really have the audacity to go in front of camera and talk about crime in Jamaica which you were a part of? It’s like standing in the rain and then complain about getting wet.
At the end of the day him naha lie crime in Jamaica and him make a move out.
how much he killed