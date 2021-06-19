Want a Better Life | TVJ #Shorts 1

Want a Better Life | TVJ #Shorts

4 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #Shorts

Tags

4 comments

  2. Boobie, you really have the audacity to go in front of camera and talk about crime in Jamaica which you were a part of? It’s like standing in the rain and then complain about getting wet.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.