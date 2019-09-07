Rachel Maddow considers the implications of a Washington Post editorial that claims the Trump administration is holding back millions in military aid to Ukraine on the condition that Ukraine produces a negative story about Joe Biden to help Trump's 2020 campaign.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
WaPo: Trump Leveraging Ukraine Military Aid For Dirt On Joe Biden | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Diaper Donnie really is a treasonous & treacherous dangerous sort. The Ukrainian people will never accept Russian subservience no matter how much Diaper Donnie try’s.
The Ukraine needs more, Ninja trained man boy lovers, they must “talk to the jazz hands” go there, to save the slavic schoolboys from themselves.
#RapeAndMurderPJThePedophile
If the Dems don’t impeach, they should all be impeached and banned from running for public office.
@2380Shaw Is guess that’s the highest u can count to. And delusional. And Trump is pathetic that he has to ask other countries to help him win. Treasonis!
Martha Soledad reread 2380Shaw’s comment. Y’all are on the same side…
Even if they do you need the senate to go against trump and they’re a Republican majority who cant cup his falls fast enough… the point is moot.
Trump is full of BS…?!… 😤 😡 😤 😠
LATINO FREELOADER
@alex black U assume that bcause of his name? Yep ur a pathetic Trump supporter.
YES! Full of Bad Statements.
Danny, Trump is not full of BS. He is made from horse apples, don’t forget he is a stable genius.
is there no end to this Administrations greed, lies & corruption ? And where are the GOP senators ? Their silence is deafening..
Martha Soledad Hey! Don’t think that I like it, I buy steel and its crazy! I don’t like it at all!
But it’s just like getting a shot at the doctor’s office. Do you want to get well or not?
Martha Soledad I don’t think you really realize what China has been doing. WE OWE THEM! And ONLY because of the unfair trade agreements THAT THEY lobbied against us! (And I think those rich politicians have been taking a lot of payola under the table to pass those trade agreements AGAINST us!). Did you know that they were getting into Hillary’s server…”on accident?!”
How about rich ol’ Dianne Feinstein who’s chauffeur for about 20 years was discovered to be a Chinese spy?
Martha Soledad China ‘LOANS’ our money back to us with INTEREST!
RIGHT NOW….the Secret Service needs to arrest this GRIFTER.
@David Hatchell says the guy who supports putting them in cages.
@Martha Soledad just like his supporters brains, it feels weird saying drumpf’s supporters have a brain.
@David Hatchell I view ANY citizen who stands with the orange abomination as a traitor to this country, see? asinine arguments can be used against you too.
What more does Pelosi need? IMPEACH The POS ALREADY!
Whatever dude.
@Martha Soledad I am sorry Martha but when did I mention that?
Nancy Pelosi
😀😀😀😀😀😀
trump = putin’s puppet, we know. do something about it
Kevin Mcneil no thanks. Trump will continue to do just fine.
@Der Aua huh?
This is an outrage!!! He’s milking the office for all he can and for as long as he can. He is the Grifter in Chief. He’s a Trojan Horse and it will take years to heal the U.S.A.
Call Bob Mueller ….Call Adam Schiff…Call Nadler( if he s awake)…Call Avanotti.. .wait don t call Avanotti….Call Stormy !
well it sounds to me like trump has been working for putin all along “”Trump a Russian asset “” looks like trump will end his pitiful life in prison and the rest of his family knew what he was up to and heavily involved in trumps sabotage of america all trumps legacy will be as treasonous trumps and raiding americans of their tax dollars on to of that and the us government will be seizing trump assets for years to come
*TDS* is sooooo real.
A little pre-election extortion and collusion, that’s all. It worked for the orange wonder last time.
Is the President funding cyber security against another Russian invasion into our election??
No. He ll just give Vlad a stern ” knock it off” or ” cut it out” like Obama did. lt worked so well last time.
Put it like this, Cue What’s to Stop him?
No, in fact one of the programs he just de-funded was cyber security
Trump said he would take opposition research during the election campaign even if it came from a foreign country. Now he’s actually blackmailing another country to do it.
Worst than Blackmailing Leeanne , EXTORTING the UKRAINE, ie holding a gun to its heads.
@david olong
Russia Russia Russia
😀😀😀😀😀
@Barry Sutton Sorry Barry I did not make it plain, Not Russia. or THE RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD Vladimir Putin. it was an individual by the name of Donald John Trump; Wanna be Richest Man; who was planning to Extort the Ukraine x3
Beyond a doubt, high crimes and misdemeanors pop up every where you look. Trump and his minions are a criminal organization. Trump has corrupted the entire Executive Branch including the US military. It is time to rid ourselves of this filth as soon as possible, and Pence can go out with his Irish golf resort shenanigans.
This continues to show that trump is ruling by blackmails. Lyndsay Graham, McConnell, the senators, judges and military personnels. I hope Nancy is not being blackmailed by Trump as well.
Blackmailed how? What does sweet, innocent Nancy have to be blackmailed on? LoL
Yeah, he’s “all for the troops”. He’s saving his golf course and building his wall with money that should be going towards the troops, he’s a dog.
His fence
He’s a thousand times worse than that. People like dogs!
Dogs are cute and nice, unlike tRump.
This stupid trump does not know he’s walking on fire!
Are you the great fire walking man boy lover?
@Stupid Durr Shame on you. SMFH
Hey Snowflake we won you lost. You have your thumb up your rear and think its a new thing. What ‘fire’, you? LOL. The DNC? LOL. Mr. Trump is stupid, haha, a billionaire and president, lol what is your standard?
He’s being caught with his hand in the till. Who is going to challenge him and stop him stealing money from YOU ?
Obama was caught with his hands in the senate pageboy pant’s they have people for that sort of thing though.
@Stupid Durr Seems the law in America is whatever the 1% want it to be for whomever, whenever in whatever circumstances they deem suitable!.
@Stupid Durr Funny, I don’t remember hearing about that.
@Frank Dillard Hearing about what? I did not say anything savvy ?
repossess trumps golf courses and skyscrapers, sell them off and give all the money to ukraine!
I like your way of thinking, but I think we should give our veterans who haven’t had a raise in YEARS, a raise. (I know they were promised one before the 2018 elections, he did that thinking he’d get their vote but it didn’t work.) 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 2020!
Half of the wall money is going to be used by donnie to recover from his financial losses, and the rest to his team of lawyers! He may not even pay the contractor who will build the wall. And pocket the contractor bills too.
Whole heartedly agree. You know that the contractor picked to build the wall will get stiffed, but donnies pockets will get padded.
That’s what the orange abomination has always done, why change now?
What Trump does is simply have staffers look for loopholes and then ask his attorneys, can I do that?