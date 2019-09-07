WaPo: Trump Leveraging Ukraine Military Aid For Dirt On Joe Biden | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
WaPo: Trump Leveraging Ukraine Military Aid For Dirt On Joe Biden | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

September 7, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow considers the implications of a Washington Post editorial that claims the Trump administration is holding back millions in military aid to Ukraine on the condition that Ukraine produces a negative story about Joe Biden to help Trump's 2020 campaign.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

WaPo: Trump Leveraging Ukraine Military Aid For Dirt On Joe Biden | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

62 Comments on "WaPo: Trump Leveraging Ukraine Military Aid For Dirt On Joe Biden | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. P J | September 7, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    Diaper Donnie really is a treasonous & treacherous dangerous sort. The Ukrainian people will never accept Russian subservience no matter how much Diaper Donnie try’s.

  2. GRAY WOLF | September 7, 2019 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    If the Dems don’t impeach, they should all be impeached and banned from running for public office.

    • Martha Soledad | September 7, 2019 at 7:29 AM | Reply

      @2380Shaw Is guess that’s the highest u can count to. And delusional. And Trump is pathetic that he has to ask other countries to help him win. Treasonis!

    • CJ Detroit | September 7, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

      Martha Soledad reread 2380Shaw’s comment. Y’all are on the same side…

    • Amber | September 7, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

      Even if they do you need the senate to go against trump and they’re a Republican majority who cant cup his falls fast enough… the point is moot.

  3. Danny Cartagena | September 7, 2019 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    Trump is full of BS…?!… 😤 😡 😤 😠

  4. Wilson | September 7, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    is there no end to this Administrations greed, lies & corruption ? And where are the GOP senators ? Their silence is deafening..

    • David Hatchell | September 7, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      Martha Soledad Hey! Don’t think that I like it, I buy steel and its crazy! I don’t like it at all!
      But it’s just like getting a shot at the doctor’s office. Do you want to get well or not?

    • David Hatchell | September 7, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      Martha Soledad I don’t think you really realize what China has been doing. WE OWE THEM! And ONLY because of the unfair trade agreements THAT THEY lobbied against us! (And I think those rich politicians have been taking a lot of payola under the table to pass those trade agreements AGAINST us!). Did you know that they were getting into Hillary’s server…”on accident?!”
      How about rich ol’ Dianne Feinstein who’s chauffeur for about 20 years was discovered to be a Chinese spy?

    • David Hatchell | September 7, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Martha Soledad China ‘LOANS’ our money back to us with INTEREST!

  5. WeedWhacker2010 | September 7, 2019 at 3:00 AM | Reply

    RIGHT NOW….the Secret Service needs to arrest this GRIFTER.

  6. MyEyesBled | September 7, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    What more does Pelosi need? IMPEACH The POS ALREADY!

  7. 6yza | September 7, 2019 at 3:04 AM | Reply

    trump = putin’s puppet, we know. do something about it

  8. bh2020 : | September 7, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    This is an outrage!!! He’s milking the office for all he can and for as long as he can. He is the Grifter in Chief. He’s a Trojan Horse and it will take years to heal the U.S.A.

    • quietman356 123455 | September 7, 2019 at 8:59 AM | Reply

      Call Bob Mueller ….Call Adam Schiff…Call Nadler( if he s awake)…Call Avanotti.. .wait don t call Avanotti….Call Stormy !

  9. Mister Grizz | September 7, 2019 at 3:15 AM | Reply

    well it sounds to me like trump has been working for putin all along “”Trump a Russian asset “” looks like trump will end his pitiful life in prison and the rest of his family knew what he was up to and heavily involved in trumps sabotage of america all trumps legacy will be as treasonous trumps and raiding americans of their tax dollars on to of that and the us government will be seizing trump assets for years to come

  10. AchilleS SiX | September 7, 2019 at 3:19 AM | Reply

    A little pre-election extortion and collusion, that’s all. It worked for the orange wonder last time.

  11. Cue 1st Amend | September 7, 2019 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    Is the President funding cyber security against another Russian invasion into our election??

  12. Leeanne Dowdell | September 7, 2019 at 4:08 AM | Reply

    Trump said he would take opposition research during the election campaign even if it came from a foreign country. Now he’s actually blackmailing another country to do it.

    • david olong | September 7, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      Worst than Blackmailing Leeanne , EXTORTING the UKRAINE, ie holding a gun to its heads.

    • Barry Sutton | September 7, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @david olong
      Russia Russia Russia
      😀😀😀😀😀

    • david olong | September 7, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Barry Sutton Sorry Barry I did not make it plain, Not Russia. or THE RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD Vladimir Putin. it was an individual by the name of Donald John Trump; Wanna be Richest Man; who was planning to Extort the Ukraine x3

  13. ruth depew | September 7, 2019 at 4:21 AM | Reply

    Beyond a doubt, high crimes and misdemeanors pop up every where you look. Trump and his minions are a criminal organization. Trump has corrupted the entire Executive Branch including the US military. It is time to rid ourselves of this filth as soon as possible, and Pence can go out with his Irish golf resort shenanigans.

  14. Gracey Phillips | September 7, 2019 at 4:34 AM | Reply

    This continues to show that trump is ruling by blackmails. Lyndsay Graham, McConnell, the senators, judges and military personnels. I hope Nancy is not being blackmailed by Trump as well.

  15. Dann Marceau | September 7, 2019 at 4:49 AM | Reply

    Yeah, he’s “all for the troops”. He’s saving his golf course and building his wall with money that should be going towards the troops, he’s a dog.

  16. Baxter Powel | September 7, 2019 at 4:50 AM | Reply

    This stupid trump does not know he’s walking on fire!

  17. Holly Hocks | September 7, 2019 at 5:00 AM | Reply

    He’s being caught with his hand in the till. Who is going to challenge him and stop him stealing money from YOU ?

  18. kineticdeath | September 7, 2019 at 5:19 AM | Reply

    repossess trumps golf courses and skyscrapers, sell them off and give all the money to ukraine!

    • Coco C | September 7, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      I like your way of thinking, but I think we should give our veterans who haven’t had a raise in YEARS, a raise. (I know they were promised one before the 2018 elections, he did that thinking he’d get their vote but it didn’t work.) 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 2020!

  19. Just Human | September 7, 2019 at 5:20 AM | Reply

    Half of the wall money is going to be used by donnie to recover from his financial losses, and the rest to his team of lawyers! He may not even pay the contractor who will build the wall. And pocket the contractor bills too.

  20. Alton Lee | September 7, 2019 at 7:14 AM | Reply

    What Trump does is simply have staffers look for loopholes and then ask his attorneys, can I do that?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.