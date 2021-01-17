WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking video inside Capitol siege | USA TODAY

WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking video from Capitol siege by The New Yorker shows rioters prepared for violence
RELATED: 'This was no drill': Congress tells chilling tale of rioters at Capitol Hill
WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking footage captured by a reporter for The New Yorker documents the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.
The FBI loves this raw footage!
Have they ever tried Viagra, hobbies or just school.
@Marci Lee Nelson-Murray
Stop playing the victim! Everyone has the opportunity in this country to get an education, even the illegals.
@Rohit Chandola
Trump has gone bankrupt? Or some of his projects have? Do you know the difference?
@Nurse Kathy
AMEN!
No! Don’t procreate!
“Book lernin’s fer tha Elites!” “It was Antifa!” “Climate Change is a chinese hoax!” “Masks are unpatriotic!” and other hits from the four years of the biggest moron in history and his lemming idiot fascist buttlickers
Riots at a Starbucks in Seattle is directly equivalent to what happened at the Capitol Building of the United States, according to people with barf for brains ☮️🏳️🌈
If only the police had treated them as they did the BLM protestors…
@Wow wow Black people never committed domestic terrorism, like this groups do. The meaning of BLM is a fact that black people are way more target it by police. Floyd was killed for 20$. And real BLM protester wore not killing no one. Here they are loaded with ammunition and ready to kill. And just walked out like nothing happened. I’m glad they will be cleaned up by the FBI. Trump gave them the right away get out of your confederate basements and hate publicly. Read who the proud boys are. Is terrifying, Trump supports them he is just like them. The chief finally got arrested. They are banned from all social media. The group originated under Trump. No excuse Trump is alone now, most Countries are relived he is living. Trump allowed this division to escalate big time. Some tried to escape now, but cant get on a plain, they are on the hit list. I guess they can go to Mexico, that is where many US criminals go. The wall will keep criminals from both sides. Now is time to heal each one their own way.
@NavMar Roaming Yeah, setup by Trump administration.
@peace love Again, I dont agree but have a nice day
@Shady Pikachu Honestly, you might call me a racist but it’s not the 1800s anymore or the 1950s or whatever the year was when blacks had to be dived from whites. Racism as been around for YEARS and before Trump became president. If you’re going to listen to the media how great BLM was then I feel bad for you. Have a nice day
@Rosie Her They dont even know what ANTIFA stands for ANTI FASHIST. And only present around hate crimes groups. And against confederacy. They never act alone, going committing domestic terrorism. They are being so defensive against BLM because they are for the hate groups ideology. Read the proud boys is scary who they are, they just arrested the boss. They are banned from all social media.
The cop didn’t do anything to them in there
What did you want him to do? He treated them like children throwing a tantrum but what else did you want?
Be that cop then come back and talk little man
These are the dirt balls of our society. Even Trump was saying that they looked like bums lol.
@Anna Smith Anna, you can just say you are racist and not make drama out of it. The rest of us are just happy you are no longer in hiding. Your name might not be accurate, but your IP address and phone/computer info most likely is. I’m sure we will see you in a Karen video some day spouting more misinformation.
And I’m not threatening you, to make it clear. Just stating that your comment is racist nonsense from a keyboard warrior.
He oughta know. They’re his best bums. All his.
@Anna Smith oh, I know exactly what you are doing and it is not only illegal, but it is against YouTube policy if you want to go there, “Anna.” I’ve already put it on the radar of my nephew on the state police, whose name I suppose you already have, so you know I’m serious.
@JudeJuBeast it’s a bot. Any negativity or reality denying rhetoric is from some foreign account
“It’s gonna be wild.”– Donald Trump. Sounds like somebody knew what was gonna happen ahead of time.
He did but not like you think. So did the congress and senate and they didn’t do anything about it.
@jabbermocky
Do you really believe that blm and antifa would work for Trumps family? Boy, are you an innocent one that like to run her mouth.
in your stupid little mind.
@M kat Why did they want to hang Mike Pence? B/c he wouldn’t violate the Constitution like Trump wanted him to? So Trump could declare himself Emperor?
“I ain’t takin no vaccine with a GPS in it!” (Takes phone out during an Insurrection of the Capitol)
Someone put it best in – if your phone SIM card breaks, you will run out to buy another one. A lot easier than waiting years between vaccines. 🤦🏼♀️
Yeah cuz Antifa is disguised as all them GPS’ers! (!?) (hint: just make up anything evil sounding and attribute it to Antifa and move on to next lie–from the Putin-for-Trump PR handbook)
@BlondeGirlSez This I was making a damb joke.
@JudeJuBeast Thank-you for the laugh about the Facebook post! I had to make a joke because the footage pissed me off.
I knew it there was a maga insider among Capitol police
This makes me f ing sick!!!
This is unacceptable. We can never let something like this happen again.
@JudeJuBeast BLM riots killed 40+, caused Billions in property damage, injuried 10,000s… like what Universe do you live in. It’s not even close.
@JudeJuBeast The hell they didn’t. I can tell you watch CNN and MSNBC, ABC of course they didn’t show all of it. Do some research dummy!
@JudeJuBeast There is something really wrong with you and you haven’t been paying any attention. Wake up!
Absolutely agree. Would you believe there are retards comparing what happened in our CAPITOL to the BLM riots over the summer. Now we have to see military posted in front of our Capitol like we are a third world country. We used to be proud to be Americans. Trump did this.
@axe863 they were so stupid for listening to and believing Adolf Trump.
They should broadcast their sentencing on public television. Could enjoy some popcorn while watching.
There ya go, thats taking the high road!
Cruz and Hawley are in big trouble. The guy in the video literally said “i think cruz would want us to do this” 🤦♀️
Oh wow this shows it wasn’t trumps doing they impeached him with falsified evidence. This it treason under the constitution of the United States and the Declaration of Independence!
@Lisa Evans The Fam they also literally said we are here under the order of the president, your boss. So yeah, they were there because of Trump.
Imagine giving these fools or tRump a pardon for these atrocities. I’ll never pay another ticket or fine again!
Lock them ALL up, now.
Like School Children on a field trip
“We are listening to Trump, your boss”. That should pretty much say everything about whether Trump incited a riot…
Sad that they commit treason for a leader who turned his back on them.
The dude taking pics of government confidential documents TREASON
PLEASE tell me when they arrested that “Shaman” they quoted his own note about how justice is just a matter of time.