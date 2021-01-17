WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking video inside Capitol siege | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking video inside Capitol siege | USA TODAY 1

January 17, 2021

 

WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking video from Capitol siege by The New Yorker shows rioters prepared for violence
RELATED: 'This was no drill': Congress tells chilling tale of rioters at Capitol Hill

WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking footage captured by a reporter for The New Yorker documents the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

54 Comments on "WARNING: Explicit language. Shocking video inside Capitol siege | USA TODAY"

  1. Chad Lehman | January 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Trash

  2. Connie Crawford | January 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    The FBI loves this raw footage!

  3. W Washington | January 17, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    Have they ever tried Viagra, hobbies or just school.

  4. Scott Peterson | January 17, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    Riots at a Starbucks in Seattle is directly equivalent to what happened at the Capitol Building of the United States, according to people with barf for brains ☮️🏳️‍🌈

  5. Chris | January 17, 2021 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    If only the police had treated them as they did the BLM protestors…

    • peace love | January 17, 2021 at 11:18 PM | Reply

      @Wow wow Black people never committed domestic terrorism, like this groups do. The meaning of BLM is a fact that black people are way more target it by police. Floyd was killed for 20$. And real BLM protester wore not killing no one. Here they are loaded with ammunition and ready to kill. And just walked out like nothing happened. I’m glad they will be cleaned up by the FBI. Trump gave them the right away get out of your confederate basements and hate publicly. Read who the proud boys are. Is terrifying, Trump supports them he is just like them. The chief finally got arrested. They are banned from all social media. The group originated under Trump. No excuse Trump is alone now, most Countries are relived he is living. Trump allowed this division to escalate big time. Some tried to escape now, but cant get on a plain, they are on the hit list. I guess they can go to Mexico, that is where many US criminals go. The wall will keep criminals from both sides. Now is time to heal each one their own way.

    • Osn | January 17, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      @NavMar Roaming Yeah, setup by Trump administration.

    • Wow wow | January 17, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

      @peace love Again, I dont agree but have a nice day

    • Wow wow | January 17, 2021 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      @Shady Pikachu Honestly, you might call me a racist but it’s not the 1800s anymore or the 1950s or whatever the year was when blacks had to be dived from whites. Racism as been around for YEARS and before Trump became president. If you’re going to listen to the media how great BLM was then I feel bad for you. Have a nice day

    • peace love | January 17, 2021 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      @Rosie Her They dont even know what ANTIFA stands for ANTI FASHIST. And only present around hate crimes groups. And against confederacy. They never act alone, going committing domestic terrorism. They are being so defensive against BLM because they are for the hate groups ideology. Read the proud boys is scary who they are, they just arrested the boss. They are banned from all social media.

  6. Mrs Recendez | January 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    The cop didn’t do anything to them in there

  7. vickie kasafirek | January 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    These are the dirt balls of our society. Even Trump was saying that they looked like bums lol.

    • JudeJuBeast | January 17, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @Anna Smith Anna, you can just say you are racist and not make drama out of it. The rest of us are just happy you are no longer in hiding. Your name might not be accurate, but your IP address and phone/computer info most likely is. I’m sure we will see you in a Karen video some day spouting more misinformation.

    • JudeJuBeast | January 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      And I’m not threatening you, to make it clear. Just stating that your comment is racist nonsense from a keyboard warrior.

    • jabbermocky | January 17, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      He oughta know. They’re his best bums. All his.

    • JudeJuBeast | January 17, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Anna Smith oh, I know exactly what you are doing and it is not only illegal, but it is against YouTube policy if you want to go there, “Anna.” I’ve already put it on the radar of my nephew on the state police, whose name I suppose you already have, so you know I’m serious.

    • So fresh So clean | January 17, 2021 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      @JudeJuBeast it’s a bot. Any negativity or reality denying rhetoric is from some foreign account

  8. Mondo Enterprises | January 17, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    “It’s gonna be wild.”– Donald Trump. Sounds like somebody knew what was gonna happen ahead of time.

  9. Victoria Williams | January 17, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    “I ain’t takin no vaccine with a GPS in it!” (Takes phone out during an Insurrection of the Capitol)

    • JudeJuBeast | January 17, 2021 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Someone put it best in – if your phone SIM card breaks, you will run out to buy another one. A lot easier than waiting years between vaccines. 🤦🏼‍♀️

    • BlondeGirlSez This | January 17, 2021 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      Yeah cuz Antifa is disguised as all them GPS’ers! (!?) (hint: just make up anything evil sounding and attribute it to Antifa and move on to next lie–from the Putin-for-Trump PR handbook)

    • Victoria Williams | January 17, 2021 at 11:22 PM | Reply

      @BlondeGirlSez This I was making a damb joke.

    • Victoria Williams | January 17, 2021 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      @JudeJuBeast Thank-you for the laugh about the Facebook post! I had to make a joke because the footage pissed me off.

    • Akario | January 17, 2021 at 11:27 PM | Reply

      I knew it there was a maga insider among Capitol police

  10. Karl Todd | January 17, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    This makes me f ing sick!!!

  11. JudeJuBeast | January 17, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    This is unacceptable. We can never let something like this happen again.

    • axe863 | January 17, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @JudeJuBeast BLM riots killed 40+, caused Billions in property damage, injuried 10,000s… like what Universe do you live in. It’s not even close.

    • Bridgett M | January 17, 2021 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @JudeJuBeast The hell they didn’t. I can tell you watch CNN and MSNBC, ABC of course they didn’t show all of it. Do some research dummy!

    • Bridgett M | January 17, 2021 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @JudeJuBeast There is something really wrong with you and you haven’t been paying any attention. Wake up!

    • Mumbojumbalaya Jumbo | January 17, 2021 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      Absolutely agree. Would you believe there are retards comparing what happened in our CAPITOL to the BLM riots over the summer. Now we have to see military posted in front of our Capitol like we are a third world country. We used to be proud to be Americans. Trump did this.

    • cindy o | January 17, 2021 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      @axe863 they were so stupid for listening to and believing Adolf Trump.

  12. Chess Dad | January 17, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    They should broadcast their sentencing on public television. Could enjoy some popcorn while watching.

  13. lasting happiness | January 17, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Cruz and Hawley are in big trouble. The guy in the video literally said “i think cruz would want us to do this” 🤦‍♀️

    • Lisa Evans The Fam | January 17, 2021 at 11:29 PM | Reply

      Oh wow this shows it wasn’t trumps doing they impeached him with falsified evidence. This it treason under the constitution of the United States and the Declaration of Independence!

    • FortheBudgies | January 17, 2021 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      @Lisa Evans The Fam they also literally said we are here under the order of the president, your boss. So yeah, they were there because of Trump.

  14. Bob Heck | January 17, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Imagine giving these fools or tRump a pardon for these atrocities. I’ll never pay another ticket or fine again!

  15. Christian Anderson | January 17, 2021 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Lock them ALL up, now.

  16. Kevin Tanos | January 17, 2021 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Like School Children on a field trip

  17. B B | January 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    “We are listening to Trump, your boss”. That should pretty much say everything about whether Trump incited a riot…

  18. William Goubeaux | January 17, 2021 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    Sad that they commit treason for a leader who turned his back on them.

  19. Ron Parks | January 17, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

    The dude taking pics of government confidential documents TREASON

  20. Der Gute Hut | January 17, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

    PLEASE tell me when they arrested that “Shaman” they quoted his own note about how justice is just a matter of time.

