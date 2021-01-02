Warnock, U.S. Senate Candidate, Addresses New Alleged Voter Suppression Tactics in Georgia | MSNBC

January 2, 2021

 

The Georgia Senate race must have record turnout, Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock tells Tiffany Cross, in order to combat new voter suppression allegations, and more.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

85 Comments on "Warnock, U.S. Senate Candidate, Addresses New Alleged Voter Suppression Tactics in Georgia | MSNBC"

  1. Antony Bellingham | January 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Americans continually elect people who don’t give a crap about them and in fact go out of their way to screw them. Unbelievable.

    • Rob Wright | January 2, 2021 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      @Jean Knitter nypost? Why dont you reference national Enquirer?

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      Antony B
      Yes ! Exactly

      I will never ever !! understand why Americans continue to vote for multi millionaires
      Mitch McConnell, David Perdue, Kelly
      Loeffler.et al……who have never done anything for the hard working people of America & struggling communities…it is like you have to beg for $$$
      Politicians are supposed to be representing the people… and wanting to jump at the chance to give the people what they need…not arguing among themselves to the point of peoples’ desperation
      Watching from 🇨🇦
      🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀Georgia
      Vote very thoughtfully

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @The True Fire Lord
      and isn’t that incredibly sad
      and so so harmful this year especially
      Why would anyone in their right mind vote for multi millionaires ?
      Oh…maybe I just answered my own question

      dare to vote thoughtfully

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Elvree Smith 😔

    • C.Profits | January 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Katherine Raven It’s sad we are being separated through devious ways. Globalist controlled media & politicians. Add to this equation rigged elections.
      This is not as simple as you make it sound.

  2. helvis | January 2, 2021 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    that how the gop wins, when people don’t(can’t) vote

  3. VIZUALIZE FILMS LLC | January 2, 2021 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    funny, how this vote determines if the American People receive “proper’ stimulus checks and relief going forward, its that simple.

    • VIZUALIZE FILMS LLC | January 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      @BILL W interesting, these politicians.

    • Dr. G | January 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      @BILL W You’re mistaken, Bill. Pelosi got the bill for the $2000 checks passed in the House last Monday, December 28, the day after Trump said he’d sign it (you can look it up). The whole issue this past week was in the *Senate* precisely *because it passed in the House*
      If you watch any of the debate in the senate, which went on through yesterday afternoon (it’s on YouTube), you’ll see that it’s the Republicans who are against the additional direct payments and they have been since the beginning. Both houses passed the CARES act and you probably got your first $1200 check in April. Less than a month later, on May 12th, the House passed the Heroes act that *would have* given you *another $1200* right away a month after your first check. But Mitch McConnell famously refused to put it on the floor of the senate for a vote and he’s the Majority leader, the one person who decides what gets to go up for a vote. That’s no secret, Bill; McConnell made it clear publicly that he didn’t think any additional check was necessary all the way back at the beginning of May. And he hasn’t changed his mind. That bill is still sitting on his desk almost 8 months later. Only in the last few weeks did Mitch finally agree (reluctantly) to the reduced $600.
      It’s always like that; Democrats want to spend big and send everyone money, Republicans are concerned about spending too much and sending the country into debt. They prefer to keep taxes lower. I personally don’t feel strongly one way or the other, but the only person that’s kept more direct payments going out to working people is Mitch McConnell and (most) Senate Republicans. So let’s give credit where credit is due.
      That said, some senate Republicans sided with the Democrats and argued for the additional $2000 over the last couple of days, including Josh Hawley, who’s a big Trump supporter. Hawley gave a great speech yesterday pleading with McConnell to let them vote. That’s the reason why people felt so strongly about the senate voting on the additional $2000 after Trump proposed it and Pelosi got it passed in the House last last month; it would have passed the Senate if Mitch had just let it go up on the floor for a vote before the end of the day yesterday.
      https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/12/28/politics/house-vote-direct-payments-2000/index.html

    • S Lordd | January 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      @Jean Knitter Trump lost. He was not re-elected. Are you ok?

    • BILL W | January 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      @Dr. G i follow this VERY closely, and i dont miss ANYTHING. but what you fail to mention is that trumo asked pelosi to bring forward a stand alone bill in JUNE, for 2000 a monthe for 6 months, and she REFUSED a stand alone bill with no pork in it.

  4. Bill Robbins | January 2, 2021 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    It should be unbelievable that voter suppression is STILL taking place in America. We should ask the politicians, why this is still occurring?

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Murada
      Sadly.. very unfortunately 100% true
      look what happened when dt started stirring the hornets’ nests

      It has been simmering under the surface…and not so far under for all these many years

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Alex Hamilton if you really believe what you wrote. Your eyes are wide shut

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Kommon Cents ugh…once was too many

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @BILL W enough already…this is SO old

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @Adam Kendall oh ya…no clue what is going on , indeed
      There is absolutely no such video you have been listening to too much blahblahblah.
      What a dumb comment

      by all means…send dt a donation
      This is what he looks like🤑
      This is what is other face looks like 👹

  5. Justin Kase | January 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    Used to be folks fought for their right to vote.
    We’ll see if folks are going to let themselves be suppressed or if they’ll overcome the efforts to block.
    I would vote just to spite those that work to block me from voting.

  6. Vammek Opinion | January 2, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    The Rich trying to cover their Lies with money. GA isn’t fooled – VOTE

  7. philosophicalreason | January 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    I’m amazed how many people think this is a hoax how many more have to die?

    • Daniel Da righteous seer Rogers | January 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM | Reply

      It is a hoax mam, we’re ignorant if satan devices!

    • Emsley Wyatt | January 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM | Reply

      Someone they know.

    • Daniel Da righteous seer Rogers | January 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM | Reply

      @Emsley Wyatt I don’t know anybody that personally died from it

    • Barbara | January 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Da righteous seer Rogers Then sir you are truly blessed. I pray you never have to experience that pain.

    • Mark Watney | January 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      Its not a hoax because no one is getting sick because people are. The hoax is what they are blaming the sickness comes from. Doctor whistle blowers are reporting the symptoms seem more like altitude sickness, oxygen starvation, red blood cell clumping. Classic bait and switch. Distraction and throwing somebody under the bus. Look to ref radiation poisoning. Ever see the movie Chernobyl based on true events? Pay attention to the symptoms in that movie. See if they are familiar to what they say covid does.

  8. 0errab0 | January 2, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    If the GOP are not using voter suppression then they are not breathing!

  9. Claretha Yates | January 2, 2021 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    God bless you all, vote democrats, vote vote,

  10. Peter Sears | January 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    GEORGIA, VOTE BLUE!!! Get the Criminals Out Of The Senate. We Need to get Control Of Covid Virus to start Healing Our Country!!!

    • Twos Junk | January 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      @C.Profits some might argue that a lot of people should be eliminated we’ll just leave it at that. Some might say you could start with crooked politicians, people that don’t contribute to society etc…. but what do I know

    • Ben Berzai | January 2, 2021 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      ​@Coco Crisp It’s like you want everyone to know you’re stupid. If there is one thing Russians would want from America it is to stop fracking.

      That you don’t understand this gets to the core of your objective stupidity — your incuriousness — but its not exclusive. You don’t understand economics, either.

      On the plus side, you’re amazing at outsourcing your opinions to other objectively stupid people so you can just repeat their vapid platitudes. That’s an easy work day for you!

    • James | January 2, 2021 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      “The Corona virus is a Democratic Hoax that will disappear like a MIRACLE!”@Twos Junk

    • Twos Junk | January 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      @James FACT my man…. FACT

    • Coco Crisp | January 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Twos Junk Vote Red vote Fascism.
      Vote Red vote Confederacy.

  11. Devon Lindsay | January 2, 2021 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    And there’s Perdue. Pasty, fighting gravity, aging before our eyes AND he is not wearing a mask. That is all we need to know.

  12. Paula Lewis | January 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    GEORGIA IS ABOUT TO SHOW UP AND SHOW OUT. C’MON GEORGIA WE GOT THIS.🙏

  13. Oliver Kirkland | January 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    I thought insider trading was a crime? So we have to republican criminals running for public office? What the hells going on!

  14. David Gambler | January 2, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    🇺🇸 It is difficult to legislate morality in the absence of moral legislators. 🇺🇸

    • S Lordd | January 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      ⬆️cult45

    • Katherine Raven | January 2, 2021 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      David G

      yes, it has been, hasn’t it…for the past 4 yrs…
      🤑😝👹👎
      dt & family ….with their many fingers in many pies…ripping off Americans like America has never ever seen
      Biggest conartist ever

      So SO beyond time to get rid😝

  15. DEEJCEE | January 2, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    If Georgia doesn’t VOTE BLUE twice, Senator’s McConnell & Graham will hold Biden & the US to RANSOM for the next 4 years…Think about that

  16. Nicola Guy | January 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    A calm, committed and articulate man.

  17. Michelle M | January 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Only NINETEEN DAYS left in Trump’s Presidency!!!

  18. Constance Shaw | January 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    GEORGIA VOTE BLUE
    AND STOP THE RIGG
    TOO REAL TO STEAL
    AMERICA NEED A BLUE
    TSUNAMI WIN!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • BostonBruins 88 | January 2, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Vote blue for BLM riots, socialism, abortions, transgenders, and your money being given to illegals!!!!! 🇨🇳 🐑 ❄️

  19. Wayne Robinson | January 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    The democrats running to serve Georgia the republicans are running to line their pockets and they could care less about Georgians.

  20. Airplane Emoji | January 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Loeffler and Perdue made $8M insider trading while Americans were closing businesses and filing for unemployment. 😔

