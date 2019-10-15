Warren, Biden In Dead Heat In National Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is leading the Democratic field with 30 percent in new national polling. Joe Biden is in second with 27 percent. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/15/19.
If I had to choose between them it would be Warren. 😊💙
@# Blowfishes so does bernie
*Trump 2020*
*Our economy is doing great. I will vote for President Trump again in 2020.*
@Cajek all respect to your Dad!
The Rational National
Harry Reid: Warren Won’t Fight For Medicare-For-All
I’d choose a woman with a plan(or plans 😉 ) anytime over a man forgetting about what he was talking.
Bernie is still number 1.
Paget Kagy Andrew Yang 4TH TO WIN NOMINATION (+4th in North Carolina)
Andrew yang is lame and has no progressive plans
Warren/Sanders 2020!
I would love for either of them (Warren/Sanders) to be our next president and the other to be out next VP.
Treasonous Trump for PRISON! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!
Forget Biden
Just because he was the vice does not say that he is worthy
Biden/Warren 2020
“I think we’ll end up doing universal basic income,” Musk told the crowd at the World Government Summit in Dubai, according to Fast Company. “It’s going to be necessary.”
The economic forecasts for the next several decades don’t bode well for the American worker. In March, President Barack Obama warned Congress about the looming threat of job loss, based on several reports that found that as much as 50% of jobs could be replaced by robots by 2030.
The downside of that projection is that millions of people would wind up out of a job — a possibility Musk discussed at the summit.
“There will be fewer and fewer jobs that a robot cannot do better,” he said. “I want to be clear. These are not things I wish will happen; these are things I think probably will happen.”
Spoiler: President Warren
Like the phrase goes, it is not over until it is over
fake Indian?
That will never happen
Talk to staff in a mental health facility. Mental patients are mentally exhausting, I’m including those with dementia.
one has momentum… the other is falling. Bye Biden!
Andrew Yang ftw!
Warren is our best choice!
What makes her the best choice?
Either of these over the current butthead. Liz has the most passion for the country and the best interests of the citizens at heart.
Precisely!
Logic dictates that when some players, in this instance 10 withdraw from this debate, their polling numbers must migrate somewhere. The 1% could mean a 10% bump after November debates end. Pete could have like 20% and in the top 5 or whatever. Then the primaries weigh in in February, March then the convention next summer and the General Election versus the republican’s nominee.
*Our economy is doing great. I will vote for President Trump again in 2020.*
I can hear the name Elizabeth Warren in History books more than anybody else
Why doesn’t anyone talk about foreign policy? PUTIN IS TERRIFIED OF BIDEN. He’s just using Trump as a weapon.
BIDEN IS TRUMP LITE
What’s with the Donkey Kong background? 2:41