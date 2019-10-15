Warren, Biden In Dead Heat In National Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 15, 2019

 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is leading the Democratic field with 30 percent in new national polling. Joe Biden is in second with 27 percent. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/15/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

32 Comments on "Warren, Biden In Dead Heat In National Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. catalinacurio | October 15, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    If I had to choose between them it would be Warren. 😊💙

  2. chris leff | October 15, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    The Rational National
    Harry Reid: Warren Won’t Fight For Medicare-For-All

  3. kinn grimm | October 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    I’d choose a woman with a plan(or plans 😉 ) anytime over a man forgetting about what he was talking.

  4. chris leff | October 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Paget Kagy Andrew Yang 4TH TO WIN NOMINATION (+4th in North Carolina)

  5. Robert Rodgers | October 15, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Warren/Sanders 2020!
    I would love for either of them (Warren/Sanders) to be our next president and the other to be out next VP.
    Treasonous Trump for PRISON! Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!

  6. Marcin Kiersnowski | October 15, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Forget Biden

  7. Noiseless Sounds | October 15, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Biden/Warren 2020

  8. Artemas Ward | October 15, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    “I think we’ll end up doing universal basic income,” Musk told the crowd at the World Government Summit in Dubai, according to Fast Company. “It’s going to be necessary.”

    The economic forecasts for the next several decades don’t bode well for the American worker. In March, President Barack Obama warned Congress about the looming threat of job loss, based on several reports that found that as much as 50% of jobs could be replaced by robots by 2030.

    The downside of that projection is that millions of people would wind up out of a job — a possibility Musk discussed at the summit.

    “There will be fewer and fewer jobs that a robot cannot do better,” he said. “I want to be clear. These are not things I wish will happen; these are things I think probably will happen.”

  9. Captain African America | October 15, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Spoiler: President Warren

  10. Janell Evans | October 15, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Talk to staff in a mental health facility. Mental patients are mentally exhausting, I’m including those with dementia.

  11. Nyet MyPresident | October 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    one has momentum… the other is falling. Bye Biden!

  12. G T | October 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Andrew Yang ftw!

  13. Todd Applegate | October 15, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Warren is our best choice!

  14. Hvalpikk | October 15, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Either of these over the current butthead. Liz has the most passion for the country and the best interests of the citizens at heart.

  15. Stewart Professional Services | October 15, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Logic dictates that when some players, in this instance 10 withdraw from this debate, their polling numbers must migrate somewhere. The 1% could mean a 10% bump after November debates end. Pete could have like 20% and in the top 5 or whatever. Then the primaries weigh in in February, March then the convention next summer and the General Election versus the republican’s nominee.

  16. Todd Jones | October 15, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    *Our economy is doing great. I will vote for President Trump again in 2020.*

  17. Moscow Mitch | October 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    I can hear the name Elizabeth Warren in History books more than anybody else

  18. Daniel Schaeffer | October 15, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Why doesn’t anyone talk about foreign policy? PUTIN IS TERRIFIED OF BIDEN. He’s just using Trump as a weapon.

  19. Clarissa Park | October 15, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    BIDEN IS TRUMP LITE

  20. Bob Winters | October 15, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    What’s with the Donkey Kong background? 2:41

