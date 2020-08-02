Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: July 30th | MSNBC

August 2, 2020

 

Watch Exciting highlights from yesterday's show including interviews with Steven Shmidt and more !
64 Comments on "Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: July 30th | MSNBC"

  1. Joanne Fitzpatrick | July 31, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Isn’t he kind of rigging the mail-in ballots by making it so difficult to do so? Maybe that’s what he meant when he said the mail-in elections will be rigged.

  2. Kaleb1057 | July 31, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    A curse put on America. Disaster after disaster. Another disaster is on his way. Remove Trump from the White House and the blessings will be overwhelming.

    • c. j. macq | August 1, 2020 at 11:50 PM | Reply

      @Kaleb1057 … in order to make the judiciary and the dept of justice “independent” is to remove them from executive influence. which would mean removing the justice dept from being a cabinet agency and to disallow the “president’ from making judicial appointments. also restricting judgeships to 15 years as opposed to life-time appointments is also a requirement. also, the “electoral” college must be abolished. and the dictatorial powers of BOTH the house speaker and senate majority leader must also be REMOVED!
      NONE of this will ever happen. REFORM DOESN’T WORK! you wanna fix these problems? – you MUST tear down and replace the system that promotes and encourages this corruption. history has proven this time and again over the last 6000 years!
      you want democracy? abolish capitalism! as long as there’s an elite – there’ll be corruption. they’ll just continue to BUY every politician necessary to accomplish the elite’s agenda. MONEY CORRUPTS! and sense the elite have ALL the money, they’re ones doing the corrupting.

      its so simple it ain’t funny. you END corruption by removing the INCENTIVE to be corrupt! the elite WILL NEVER do this. – WE MUST DOI T!

    • Kaleb1057 | August 2, 2020 at 12:20 AM | Reply

      @c. j. macq In Russia and China and many other countries, they removed the one elite and another elite is born.

    • c. j. macq | August 2, 2020 at 12:53 AM | Reply

      @Kaleb1057 …that’s true. that’s what’s happened time and again over 6000 years. the french and american revolutions suffered the same result. the idea is to stop that cycle. one thing for sure, apathy towards and acceptance of corruption WON’T CHANGE ANYTHING!
      equalism says – you wanna change the world? FIRST – change yourself. stop falling for the lies we’ve been continuously told by the elite over 1000’s of years. WAKE-UP. stop playing the game designed to divide and enslave us and start living as we know we should be living.
      this is what equalism stresses. BE THE CHANGE YOU SEEK! equalism calls it – a “revolution of thought!” i’ve done it. if i can do it – anyone can!

    • G Hill | August 2, 2020 at 12:53 AM | Reply

      It’s worse than the plagues and locusts in biblical Egypt.

    • Kaleb1057 | August 2, 2020 at 1:11 AM | Reply

      @c. j. macq I am a believer in the Creator. Everything in nature is by design. Evolution is mathematical impossible. There was a moment in time that a very complicated program was run by DNA molecules and the end result is you “c . j . macq ” in the whole universe there is no other you. You are unique.

      I don’t want to change the political system. I am 62 years old. I fought my fights and I worked hard. God blessed me. I don’t need much but what I need I have. I don’t have to work for my daily bread anymore.

      I believe that there are coming very difficult times for everybody in the whole world. I believe if Trump stays, these times will come sooner. If he can be stopped, we get a 4 years relief. I follow Trump 5 years now. He is a wicked man. That’s why I follow the news so closely. After those 4 years relief the decaying of time is unstoppable.

      I try to awaken people but it looks like a drip of water on a hot plate. So now you know my motivation and my limitations. For now this is what I wanted to tell you. You can write me anytime, I’ll try to answer you always.

      May the Eternal God YHVH give you wisdom and bless thee and give you peace in your heart.

  3. Aalisrocklist | July 31, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    If in this country we can do taxes by mail without problem, we can properly vote by mail, too. Time to adult, everybody!

  4. Ann van de Kew | July 31, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” G. Orwell

  5. Ro G | July 31, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

    t’rump: “I’m heading to my resort for some golf.”
    America: “The economy is tanked, 1,400 people died yesterday, and another 1.4 million need unemployment.”
    t’rump: “Whatever, it’ll still be like that on Monday.”
    America: “FML. 🤷 “

    • Mike Mckibbon | July 31, 2020 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      @Jelly Belly it wasnt Chinas job to keep us safe it was trumps And him shutting down china didnt do nothing it came in through Europe

    • Jelly Belly | August 1, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      @Mike Mckibbon – you should try reading my entire comment and get the point. “Donny has done nothing.”

    • Mike Mckibbon | August 1, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      @Jelly Belly that’s what I said to He has done nothing

    • Qi W | August 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      @Tim P haha what about Trump owing China money and his daughter getting many China patents out of nowhere? Trump have been in China pocket for decades

    • Tim P | August 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

      @Qi W Its Coming !!! People Like You are Clueless as to what has been going on in this Country for years and thats just what they want my friend !! Q !

  6. Richard Thomas | July 31, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump head is spinning in circles just like Linda Blair’s did in the Movie the Exorcist.

  7. Lucyloo Jones | July 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    Have an extra mail-in voting day BEFORE the scheduled voting date! What are they suppose to do? Trump is the most idiotic person to be power. Please tell me that trump has no reason to see ballots #’s and will have no opportunity to cheat in that way! He is a natural-born cheat!

  8. Rabble Wolf | July 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    The problem with Trump is Trump.

  9. Powell Languages | July 31, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    DT is afraid he will lose.

    • Anakin Ryan | August 1, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      DT knows he will lose 😆
      Best of luck from Ireland, I lived in America for a few years and you’re some of the kindest, funniest, coolest people I ever met in my life with a work ethic second to none. you just need to get your government squared away and youll be grand 😉

  10. Richard Darlington | July 31, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Tampering with the U.S. mail is a federal crime.
    I’ll just leave it at that.

    • Richie Tattersall | July 31, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      Mail is actually in the United States Constitution, why WOULDN’T he be ignoring it? He ignores everything past the 2nd Amendment.

    • Rick54 | July 31, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      the problem is Trump’s base doesn’t know this or are ignoring the facts. Trump in the press conference is basically tipping off his base what to do. Going to be ugly…

  11. Kevin Brady | July 31, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Oregon has had mail in voting for over 20 years. The reality is that most people do not actually mail in the ballots and instead use the drop off boxes, which are collected daily and pre processed by the County Elections offices. Generally results are available with an hour or so after each election. P.S. I live in Oregon.

    • Edward Mercedes | July 31, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      Such an easy and convenient process, all states should adapt to Oregon’s mail in voting.

    • angela bluebird60 | July 31, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Your Ron Wyden is a dedicated, genuine representative of the People!

    • patricia lafountain | July 31, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      OMG NOW TRUMP IS SUING PENNSYLVANIA OVER PEOPLE BEING ABLE TO DROP OFF THEIR BALLOTS IN DROP OFF BOXES.
      HE IS DOING THIS BECAUSE AFTER HIS POSTAL BS TO TRY AND PREVENT MAIL IN BALLOTS AND SO PEOPLE SAID FINE, HE HEARD THAT AMERICANS WILL DROP THEIR BALLOTS OFF IN DROP BOXES.

    • Edward Mercedes | July 31, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @patricia lafountain Then we going to vote online, and he’s going to cancel the internet! The problem here is not that trump is worried about losing an election. Trump is afraid of going to prison. He knows his day is coming and he will take many people down with him. Including the victims of COVID-19.

  12. Southvalleyfox | July 31, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    He’s such a con, he thinks everybody is a fraud…More projection

  13. Rick Hard | July 31, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    This is how crooked corporations are acting, this job ain’t worth dying.

  14. aandjmom1 | July 31, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    The Republicans are trying every trick in the book to block DEM voting, either closing polling
    stations to Trump claiming “fraudulent” mail in voting. HE KNOWS HE’S LOSING! so he’s setting
    up an out. Lets not rely on mail in. Mask up, stay 6 feet,drive to one of those
    “hidden polling stations thats probably miles away and WALK IN THE VOTE on Nov 3rd.
    Don’t give THAT MAN an out! Please! Let’s make it clear even without the mail-in.
    Its about getting THAT MAN out for our country’s sake!

    • Okkie Trooy | August 1, 2020 at 7:53 AM | Reply

      Fortunately, outdoors the risk of being contaminated is far less than indoors.
      If you expect to have to stay in line for a long time: Bring some music. Bring your guitar or violin and have fun with the other voters. Even with social distancing you can sing and dance together and have fun while celebrating your right to vote.
      Go together, bring some popcorn or other things you can share. Some folding chairs for people who cannot stand for a long time. Take some handsanitizer with you.

  15. Kathleen Austin | July 31, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Name something he hasn’t attacked since being in office!!!!!!

    EXACTLY…..
    Now count how many times he has gone against our normal rules of law!!!!!

    EXACTLY!!!!! Lost the counts!!! Too many!!!

  16. Gina Kay | July 31, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    The troll is scared poopless.
    He knows he’s going to jail when he leaves office.
    Too bad.
    Not.

    • Cynthia Kōhler | August 1, 2020 at 1:17 AM | Reply

      You must be referring to Joe Obama Biden, he doesn’t know where he is and could possibly end up in jail when the Duhram report comes out 🤣🤣🤣 and perhaps his son Hunter after receiving money from the Chinese Communist China 🤣

  17. BFerry10 | July 31, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    When I first moved from Texas to Colorado, I was impressed with the voter registration process. It was facilitated when I applied for my Colorado drivers license. I voted by mail which was wonderful. I received a letter that they could not match my signature on the ballot with the computer image they had from my drivers license. I went to the County government building and proved my identity. It was easy. I thanked the election officials for their diligence. They do check the mailed ballots!

  18. mijodo2008 | July 31, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    It’s called the Hegelian Dialect. Problem Action Solution. Trump creates the PROBLEM, then brings about an ACTION to make a SOLUTION that suits him. Cheers from Michael. Australia.

    • steeltown girl | August 1, 2020 at 12:28 AM | Reply

      Hi Michael in Australia. As you know, things are disgustingly bad here. Honestly, if, God forbid, Trump wins, I’m moving out of the country. Joann. A progressive in the middle of conservative Indiana.

    • mijodo2008 | August 1, 2020 at 1:17 AM | Reply

      @steeltown girl My heart goes out to you and your country men and women. From here, looking in from the out side, we are horrified to see our American Brothers and Sisters under such Duress. We have come to know you through movies and TV sound bites. The Jarring Reality is quite different. You deserve better treatment from your Government. The best thing to come out of Trump’s Presidency, is, when he is gone, America will Rise from the Ashes like the Great Phoenix and will again be the Leader of the Free World, looked up to and respected. As you come out bigger, better and stronger, your new Administration will look at the fatal flaws Trump’s Presidency exposed, and bring forth laws that will make sure no one as Inept and Feckless ever sneaks into the Presidency through the back door again. Be strong mate😁 vote Trump and his Sycaphantic Collaborators out. I hope you are safe from the Pandemic, be kind to yourself, family and friends. They are the most important. Know this, the world is watching and praying for you. Cheers from Michael. Australia.

  19. johan iojo | July 31, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    America’s most stupidest are currently in a position of power and influence, and America (‘s democracy) is being destroyed

  20. Rafael Davila | July 31, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Oregon has a MODEL SYSTEM for VOTE BY MAIL & HAS HAD FOR 20 YEARS!

    • Sharon Moore | July 31, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      I have voted by mail in Oregon most of my adult life. It is easier and more secure. But that doesn’t fit Trumps agenda to cheat to win again. Illigitament President.

