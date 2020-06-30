Get the latest news and commentary from Chris Hayes weekdays at 8 p.m. ET on MSNBC.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: June 29 | MSNBC
He’s potus and he doesn’t know anything about it? Riiiight! Here come the Russian bots 🤖
Might I say he’s not MY president and he’s illegitimate AF! Traitor
They’ve all ,, already bought property and homes in Ukraine,,,. !!!
Didi, you are right POTUS knows all. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
@Doug Butler psycho.
@Doug Butler You are just like General George Custer getting scalped by 1000 Sioux warriors.
Remove Trump by any means necessary, he is a clear and present danger, could his response to a pandemic have been worse?
A price on the head of American soldiers and he does nothing? That is always his plan, do nothing.
@Lisa Garrison woah! you might be on a government list now, careful!
Julie B U scared me.
Walter you are alive aren’t you? Fatality rate is less than 99.7 % of confirmed cases. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
Ya what up with trump and putin, omg, Let us all pressure SOTUS to release his taxes to the public, or atleast to the congress and New York! Lets go guys only 4 months. Hit trump from all sides relentlessly until nov 3. He is wounded, no mercy. Lets go sane people!
@Whitey McPrivileged you bend over and let tRUMP have his way with you
Worst kind of ILK! Willing to work with Russia and Putin in order to Murder OUR TROOPS!
Debra N oh wow. The Clintons must be scared of you. 😜
@Toward Treatise SOLDIERS’ LIVES MATTER
Really Queeny, without any proof other than a story from a fake news outlet. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
There is a lot of proof, Doug Butler. You and trump are filthy lying treasonous commie pigs. Go back to eating trump turds, maggot.
@Doug Butler go away.
Donald Trump selling out America to better himself to MAGA LOL
@Doug Butler Yo got facts or just delutional rant. This is not helping trump. It just proves that trumps party has fully gone cult. Congrats. Keep it up, it will keep away more sane, independent and republican voters from trump. Oh ya and it will motive us dems like crazy. Please keep up your deranged delutional rant for trump. It will just help Biden elected. Thank you
@Doug Butler Oh and just to let you know I am pretty certain with all the cases going on in New York trump will soon head to prison. Boy he should not have left that great life! keep on supporting a criminal.
@mrAmbitionEver Yep, I agree!
@Adventure54 lol, they are so deranged sometime, I feel so weird! like my own senses and cognitive are this wrong? lol
@mrAmbitionEver I will be happy to send tRUMP soap on a rope,with the rope cut off,a wonderful going away gift.
Trumpanzees are Anti – American.
@Eyehayt Apricots So Eyeballs how does that make you partisan? All that comment shows is that you aren’t very bright. Sure, get your knickers in a knot because I’m exposing you a$$ holes. So don’t try and bully me for loving apricots and our President, I wouldn’t even give you my pits for being so nasty. Red Pills are great. WWG1WGA
mrAmbitionEver You may have me there, except I’m only 56.
Whitey McPrivileged Stop being so over dramatic and hateful
@michael boultinghouse I can’t really see where Pres. Trump has been deposed by anyone? The only fatal error is that the Demorats have been exposed and they are going down, and down hard!!
@Doug Butler I don’t speak Trumpanzee can you repeat that in English?
Government
Of
Putin
Of course they boycott talks of Russians killing our kids!
Hurting kids is what the gop protecting criminals at Epstein island does!
Seriously Rob the Dimwit, do you know how stupid and immature you sound?? Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
😿😿😿
@Doug Butler You would make a good nanny changing tRUMPS diapers
Note to self. Don’t bring a violin to a gun fight.
Better yet, cops dont bring your guns and tear gas to a peaceful memorial.
Kinda like him being briefed about the corona virus MONTHS before responding. Who do you believe the murderer who lies everyday and has undocumented meetings with the russians
Kimberly, you need to believe the Hilda Beast, she lost remember and never coming back. It is not okay to spew bull $hit you heard from the fake news media. Get a bloody life woman, grow a pair like Kayleigh McEnany. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
Trump was advised on how to AVOID this mess…AND THE TANGERINE TYRANT DID THE EXACT OPPOSITE ?
“Tangerine Tyrant”🤣🤣🤣🤣
Mr. Pain-in-the-a$$ you are spreading bull $hit. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
@Doug Butler shut up you communist traitor
😆
Calm down..just breathe.we can make it 😷
In the past month, t’rump has had no response to the racial issues, continued to show zero leadership on the pandemic response, held rallies in states that are peaking in cases, and now has given Putin the green light to hunt our troops.
The republican re-election strategy gets more and more interesting by the day…. 🤔😆😅😂
NO REAL LEADERSHIP AND NO REAL CHANCE OF REELECTION!
Trump is compromised, Putin has a lot of evidence on Trump’s criminal wrongdoings. Trump is so scared of Putin. SHAMEFUL !!
@Doug Butler you are a sick white supremacist,kkk,nazi
White Stalin is Democrat’s role model for socialism.
Too bad you loony libshits can’t prove it.
wrong or right Trump 🇷🇺hotels launder money, then offshore, then a few trips here and there, including Ukraine.That why AGBarr prevents the tax returns because there is serious dishonesty here. This is also what the Zelensky call was about. Also Ambassador and staff were shamed, so fired and prevented from BRIEFING INCOMING STAFF so Trump could continue. Why Giuliani, Parnas +Furman, the 2 UN-official interpreters for good PECUNIARY REASONS.
@TERI REA Give your cranium a shake, the daily beast is credible?? Teri, I got a bridge I want to sell you.
so we are paying republican leaders to do nothing and boycot for nothing? November will be fun
November is going to be the most entertaining month of the year! The news channels are going to be very, very busy, How sad is that? The virus has me hooked on the news 24/7
Very bright comment Jake the Snake. Just why are paying the Demorats, they have never done a single positive thing for us, name one thing, just one. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
@Doug Butler It’s the corporate politicians on both sides of the aisle. Re[publican AND Democrat. Don’t dogpile, it makes you look ignorant.
@Doug Butler don,t tell me,you never knew your father,because your mother threw you in a garbage can.
If there is any validity to this story about Donald Trump, anyone in this country that supports this treasonous president after this is not only unpatriotic themselves….. but you represent the worst of America!
Jamie Cox they already do
Trust me he still has supporters racist supporters that is because racism is so strong supporters it’ll it’ll override everything
@vachevyguy OMG !!! YOU JUST DESCRIBE TRUMP !!!! LMAO HAHAHA
@vachevyguyBabbling?? you mean like cofeve and hamberders?
@philster611 Phil, take a Red Pill, you get your knickers in a knot because I expose you a$$ holes. Go figure!!
Millions of people are camping out at unemployment offices across america because lines are many blocks long.
And trump?
Well he’s having a great time golfing 🏌️♂️⛳️
WELL, WHAT DO YOU EXPECT? HE CADDIES FOR PUTIN!
That’s not the case here in Canada. Trudeau had the entire federal government pivot to get money out to people. So that means people working in the Ministry Fisheries or whatever to re-tool to process unemployment insurance and CERB (emergency benefit) claims. In our province they housed the homeless in hotels the just bought outright so they could shelter in place. I am getting the feeling that Trump HATES you Americans and has a special loathing for his own supporters more so than he can muster for his enemies.
@Andrew Mac ANDY, I AM AFRAID YOU ARE RIGHT. WE HAVE A BELIGERENT HATER IN THE WH WHO BELIEVES EVERYONE WHO DID NOT VOTE FOR HIM, WHO BELIEVES SEGREGATION AND RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IS WRONG IS A LIBERAL ANARCHIST. THAT IS WHAT THESE RADICAL RICH REPUBLICAN WHITE-WING FASCIST TYPES WANT IN THE WH AND ADOLPH HITLER CLONE FOR THEIR WASPISH FORM OF GOVERNMENT. TRUMPSKY IS THEIR STAND IN FOIL.
John Mac, your party brought you the Kung Flu along with Bill Gates, Dr. Redfield and Dr, Fauci and now you are trying to change the narrative to golf, nice. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
@Doug Butler when are you going to get a job and move out of your mommy’s basement
Some say Trump is acting like Putin’s Agent, unfortunately he’s not acting
He is.
He’s Putin’s dream. Why is Trump still alive? What has happened to Republicans? They’re greedy cowards. They have totally failed the American people. Time to sweep the rats out.
@Todd Todd
You demonRat vermin aren’t American.
Break out his “tax returns”. “Lets see how the “Donald” borrows from Ping to pay Putin”. Or vice versa.
“…Ping to Pay Putin”. Kinda rhymes in the Terror OS(operating system) that is used to bring terror to the Masses. I.e. the alphabet. More later, lol.
🤣🤣🤣😀👍
Trump and all the Republican party need to get out of office now….
Veronica, hows Jug Head? Make up your mind you just finished saying he spends too much time on the golf coarse. Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
Attacking peaceful protesters having a musical vigil for someone their brothers in blue murdered..shameful..truly shameful..what have we’ve become?
❤️
I’m surprised that Trump is still walking. He’s in hiding in his bunker. Just as well.
Eliza, just how do you know that?? Do you have clearance to the WH? Breaking News: Just reality coming to the surface of the swamp. A new class of serial killers. These entities are killing our way of life, our spirit, our right to religious worship, our right to talk and interact with each other, our right to earning a living.. Mull this over, are the following a new class of serial killers. Democrats, Liberal Socialists, Democrat Congress, Senate Democrats, RHINO Congress and Senate, Democrat Governors and Mayors, Planned Parenthood, W.H.O., Red Cross, Bill and Mel Gates, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, Dr. Robert Redfield, Clinton Foundation, Bill & Mel Gates Foundation, Pharmaceutical Corps., Monsanto and all of main stream media (MSM)? Do you think there is a distinct pattern here, just look at how the MSM are going after Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida for directing a professional
control of the virus and praising Gov. Cuomo for performing an incompetent and corrupt job? Further evidence is the actions of Governors of California, Washington, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Arizona and…Silicon Valley as co-conspirators.
Republicans prove how crooked this administration is!
So disgusting!😠
VOTE THEM ALL OUT!🤔
EVERY LAST SINGLE ONE OF THEM WHO IS UP FOR REELECTION OR ELECTION. AMERICA CAN NOT AFFORD ANYMORE DO NOTHING TRUMPSKY SUPPORTERS IN WASHINGTON, D.C.